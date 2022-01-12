CONCORD — The Executive Council rejected another effort to provide $1 million in funding for non-abortion reproductive health-care services for low-income residents at facilities in Concord, Greenland, Claremont, Manchester, Keene, Derry and Exeter.
The repeated request by Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was placed on the council agenda by Gov. Chris Sununu, who supported the contract, Dec. 22, 2021, and again asked for reconsideration from his fellow Republicans without effect.
The two-year contracts, which impact between 10,000 and 12,000 individuals, failed on a vote of 4-1. Ted Gatsas of Manchester, David Wheeler of Milford, Janet Stevens of Rye and Joe Kenney of Wakefield, all Republicans, voted to reject the contract while the lone Democrat, Cinde Warmington of Concord, supported the request.
Shibinette said in her letter of request that by rejecting the contract the council would “remove the safety net of services that improves birth outcomes, prevents unplanned pregnancies and reduces health disparities, which could increase the cost of health care for New Hampshire citizens.”
In December, the council rejected the same contracts totaling $1,020,329 for Equality Health Center (for $558,395), Joan G. Lovering Health Center of Greenland ($336,939), and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England ($125,000). About 58 percent of the funds would come from the state’s general fund while the rest were from federal sources and all would adhere to federal Title X funding which prohibits the money being used for abortion services.
Warmington said the funds were for important health-care services and not abortions and are fully in line with the laws. She said it was her understanding there is a surge since the pandemic in sexually transmitted diseases and added that defunding this would place additional stress on an already stressed medical system in the state.
Warmington said Shibinette confirmed there would be little to no Title X services in most parts of the state now.
Wheeler said he was not convinced the funds would not pay for abortions. When Shibinette asked him if there is anything she could provide to convince him otherwise, he said no.
Just before the vote, Sununu asked Shibinette if she wanted to bet a dollar on how the vote would go. She laughed.
After the 4-1 roll call vote, Sununu asked for reconsideration.
Warmington said she would ask for the contracts to come up at every meeting going forward, and Sununu said if there was additional information to be provided for the council he would allow for it.
After the vote, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen reacted, saying: “New Hampshire Republicans’ assault on women and their health care in New Hampshire is unconscionable. Their repeated decision to deny women autonomy when it comes to private and personal decisions around their health is wildly out of touch with Granite Staters’ values.
“I never thought I would see these kinds of attacks targeting women and families in the ‘Live Free or Die’ State,” said Shaheen. “Defunding family planning providers cut women’s access to essential services, like cancer screenings, maternal health and reproductive care. This dangerous decision builds on New Hampshire Republicans’ anti-women agenda — from imposing an abortion ban to requiring costly and unnecessary ultrasounds — all as Roe v. Wade could soon be overturned.
“Putting lives at risk just to score cheap political points is even more egregious amid the deadly surge of the Omicron variant. I’m outraged by the Executive Council’s repeated, deliberate decision to put New Hampshire women in danger, and I’ll keep working at the federal level to secure resources for family planning providers and protect reproductive rights,” Shaheen said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy said: “Councilors Kenney, Stevens, Gatsas and Wheeler have shown that their allegiance is to a misinformed political ideology rather than to the people of New Hampshire. Defunding these family planning centers has a direct negative impact on health care for 12,000 Granite Staters, including access to birth control, STD testing and treatment, and cancer screenings. I would like to thank Councilor Warmington for her repeated support of these contracts.”
“This is yet another vote to dismantle the state family planning program. and it is irresponsible and will cause irreparable harm to our network of care. New Hampshire deserves better,” stated Kayla Montgomery, vice president for public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.
Dalia Vidunas, executive director of Equality Health Center, said, “The fact is New Hampshire patients and our state’s health-care infrastructure will be negatively impacted by these multiple defund votes.”
“We remain disappointed that the Executive Councilors continues to put politics before public health and jeopardize access to family planning care for 12,000 Granite Staters who rely on Equality Health Center, Lovering Health Center, and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England,” Vidunas said.
Sandi Denoncour, executive director of Lovering Health Center, added, “For six months, reproductive health providers and state public health officials have bent over backwards to answer all the council’s questions. As asserted by the Attorney General, our health centers are in full compliance with state law. Unfortunately, the Council’s willful ignorance threatens New Hampshire’s strong maternal health outcomes, including the lowest unintended pregnancies and teen pregnancy rates in the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.