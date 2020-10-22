Heidi and Mark Forde of Madison, N.H., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Samantha Forde to Conor McDonald, also of Madison. A July 2021 wedding is planned.
Forde is a graduate of Kennett High School, Class of 2014. She is a paraprofessional at Conway Elementary School.
McDonald is a graduate of Kennett High School, Class of 2013. He is co-owner of LeGoff and McDonald Builders LLC. His parents are Mandy and Jody McDonald of Madison.
