Gary and Dianna (Brown) Wagner of Greenville, Ohio, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 7.
Diana worked at the Greenville National Bank for 30 years. Gary was a lifelong farmer, having followed in the family tradition of raising Black Angus cattle.
Gary and Dianna are the parents of Gary and Alyssa (Wagner) Duvall of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Tim and Rachael (Wagner) Stebbins of Lewisburg, W.Va.
They have three grandchildren.
Join the family in celebrating Gary and Dianna's 50 years of marriage by mailing greetings to 7802 Palestine-Union City Road, Greenville, OH 45331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.