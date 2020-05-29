Gary and Dianna (Brown) Wagner

Gary and Dianna (Brown) Wagner of Greenville, Ohio, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 7.

Diana worked at the Greenville National Bank for 30 years. Gary was a lifelong farmer, having followed in the family tradition of raising Black Angus cattle.

Gary and Dianna are the parents of Gary and Alyssa (Wagner) Duvall of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Tim and Rachael (Wagner) Stebbins of Lewisburg, W.Va.

They have three grandchildren.

For the last 30 years, Gary and Dianna have enjoyed spending their summer and fall seasons in Freedom, N.H.

Join the family in celebrating Gary and Dianna's 50 years of marriage by mailing  greetings to 7802 Palestine-Union City Road, Greenville, OH 45331.

