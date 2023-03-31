CONWAY — THIS JUST IN:

The Valley Similars group of interrelated restaurants has announced that due to the aging local population (especially among valley restaurateurs), a new universal last call time of 6:45 p.m. for liquor with a 7 o'clock closing time will go into effect throughout the formerly nightlife-rich valley beginning tonight, April 1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.