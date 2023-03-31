CONWAY — THIS JUST IN:
The Valley Similars group of interrelated restaurants has announced that due to the aging local population (especially among valley restaurateurs), a new universal last call time of 6:45 p.m. for liquor with a 7 o'clock closing time will go into effect throughout the formerly nightlife-rich valley beginning tonight, April 1.
"Face it," said Terri O'Malley of the Red Poncho Pub, "nothing good ever happens after 7 p.m. Plus, after the staff-related shortages caused by COVID and all of that, we restaurant owners are just … plain … tired — we're bussing tables and even having to get behind the line to cook or wash dishes. Hey, just like everyone else, we want to be home at night, too, sitting in front of the TV in our sweats with a cocktail instead of staying open to the ungodly hour of 10 p.m."
Local radio station owner Greg Fizzle of WMWV 93.5-FM said that as a result of the new pub hours, the station is changing the name of its entertainment listings roundup, from "Valley After Dark" to "Valley After Lunch."
It's a big difference from the pre-COVID days when everyone was open seven days a week and way back when, when there was music up and down the Route 16 strip from Barnaby's and the UpCountry to the Oxen Yoke till 1 a.m.
Staffing remains a driving force for the changed hours — along with aging of the current generation of legendary local restaurant owner who like the rest of us, ain't getting any younger.
Bucking that trend, local much younger brothers Sport and Alec Tarberries said this will be a "win-win" for them with their planned food hall/later hours entertainment lounge business at the former Olympia store at the Shops at Norcross Circle.
"Later hours is what we plan to do. This is a win-win — as in, a win for my brother, Sport, and a win for me," said Alec.
So, you read it all here first today, on the first, Saturday, April Fool's Day. We'd like to tell more, but it's late afternoon already and getting close to our own bedtime.
See you at the local pubs or the Gibson Center for apres lunch. Last call for those Shirley Temples!
IN NON-APRIL FOOL'S NEWS, of the real kind (honest — no more Fake News for the rest of this column), Cranmore Mountain Meisters gathered at Tuckerman Brewing Co. from 3-7 p.m. this past Wednesday for the annual end-of-season awards bash.
"It was a great turnout with lots of raffle prizes and everyone enjoying the Tuckerman beer, pizza and wings, and Rek-lis entertained with some great tunes," said Cranmore Race Operations Supervisor Kevin Hamlin (who, by the way, deserves kudos for his hard work all season along with the rest of his crew at the mountain, keeping the Local Yokel/ Mountain Meisters tradition going strong this 52nd season).
The Steve Spofford Award for best weekly attendance and team spirit went to Stan and Dan Sports. The Business-Sponsored Team in Top 3 Award went HEB Engineers and Community Award was won by the Back 9.
In no surprise, the Hot Jocks honors went to Kayla Morin for the women and Kamden Burke for the men as the top skiers of the year.
Winners of the Jesse E Lyman III Memorial Downhill were Kamden Burke for the men and Taryn Palmer for the women.
Most improved skiers were Ryan Mills and Amanda Lapar.
"They improved the most from their first to last races; Ryan attended almost every Tuesday race clinic we had," said Kevin.
In the overall team standings, the 10th Mountain Whiskey contingent captained by Jay Baldassarre took first, followed by Kamden Burke's White Rhinos and placing third was the all-snowboard Knuckledraggers led by Kina Smith.
SPRING CORN AND MORE: It's been a great week for spring skiing this past week, with bluebird skies.
Alas, that's not the forecast for the start of today, with rain in the morning, but that won't dampen spirits for today's seventh annual Wild Corn uphill ski shindig at King Pine Ski Area, note Granite Backcountry Alliance's Tyler Ray and Sam Tremblay.
"It's supposed to clear and be in the 50s Saturday afternoon so it ought to be great," Tyler told us Friday, when he was very excited to say that Friday night's agenda called for music by CATWOLF and the nationally known band Pink Talking Fish.
Today, activities begin at 9:30 a.m., with music by Farm to Table, Skosh and Pink Talking Fish, with the latter to play from 3-6 p.m., playing the entire "Dark Side of the Moon" album Friday night and more hits today.
Kudos to Tyler, Sam and sponsors for putting on a fantastic spring ski fest that's all about fun, music, camaraderie and the great outdoors. Don your Hawaiian shirt – along with your rain gear and head on down.
For more information about this backcountry ski fest, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org.
SPRING SKIING OUTLOOK: The always outrageous 1970s and '80s Afro-wigged disco band Motor Booty Affair returns to Attitash for the ski resort's spring sendoff today from 2:30-5:30 p.m. in Ptarmigan'sPub for its 1970s weekend.
Attitash will close daily operations after April 2 but plans to reopen one last weekend, April 7-9.
Go to Attitash.com for the scoop.
As you've read, Cranmore is reopening today and tomorrow for one last weekend, April 1-2. Go to Cranmore.com for more.
Bretton Woods (brettonwoods.com) is operating through April 9 at this point — possibly longer.
And Wildcat has announced its new closing date is April 16 — they will close after Easter Sunday and reopen for the weekend of April 14-16. Go to skiwildcat.com for the scoop.
The ski touring continues at Bear Notch Ski Touring, Bretton Woods, Great Glen Trails and Jackson Ski Touring are still offering good skiing.
"We expect Saturday morning's rain to knock us down to 20 kilometers. We expect to have some really good skiing left for another week if not longer. The spring skiing right now is the best we've had for years," said Doug Garland of Bear Notch Ski Touring in Bartlett (603-374-2277), where they're selling gear and season passes for next year, which offer skiing this year til the end of the season.
"We're open this weekend, then we will be closed come Monday but we will be going to do courtesy grooming regularly at the trails at Prospect Farm," sai dEllen Chandler, noting that it is mid-winter conditions up there at Prospect with multiple depths.
MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS: Bassist Al Hospers reports that his Al Hospers Band (Mike Sakash, woodwinds; Jarrod Taylor, guitar; Tom Robinson, piano; and Craig Bryan Jr., drums) is performing April 9 from 7-9 p.m. with special guest Henley Douglas of Heavy Metal Horns for a night of blues, funk and jazz at the Wildcat Tavern. Tickets are $10 — dinner reservations guarantee a seat.
Go to wildcattavern.com for reservations information.
THE RED PARKA hosts another Blue Sunday April 2, featuring Bonnie Edwards from 5-8 p.m. Blue Matter is there tonight.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including Drew Phillips and avid cyclist/cross-country skier Lisa Venditti (today); dear friend Ellen Keith, Barbara Reilly and Them Fargo Brothers' Bill Madison (4-2); landscaper/kitchen contractor Bob Santoro and David Ainsworth (4-3); Olympian and cross-country veteran Sue Long Wemyss of Great Glen Trails and Cranmore's Kevin Hamlin (4-4); Kim Beals and Linda Burns (4-5); the New England Ski Museum's Sue Fox, musician Dexter Harding, Darlene Drew of Little Angels and Kathy Stewart (4-6); "Left & Right" commentator Tom McLaughlin (4-7); and all others.
HAVE FUN this weekend, despite today's early showers. No April Fool's!
