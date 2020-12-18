HO, HO, HO, to all ye fellow last-minute shopping elves. Looks like Santa gave us all what we most wanted for Christmas — snow!
Although we didn’t get the jackpot that other parts of New Hampshire received, we’ll take the 6-11 inches that the "Nor’incher" (as my buddy Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott of WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Weather Show” likes to call it) did give us Thursday.
According to WMUR-TV 9 meteorologist Mike Haddad, top N.H. snow ville was Croydon with 44 inches, followed by Claremont with 43, Springfield with 42, Cornish with 40 and New London (36 inches).
AFTER THURSDAY’S FRESHIES, IT WAS WONDERFUL Friday morning to take in the always spectacular sight of new snow and dazzling sunshine.
I stopped at the Eaton Town Beach after reading Eaton postmistress Nancy Williams’ column in Thursday’s paper about the holiday-decorated beach guard house (kudos, she wrote, to “Jeanne and Ed” for the decoration honors).
I gazed across the snow-covered expanse of Crystal Lake and once again saw a steeple on the Little White Church, thanks to the work of master builder Tom Costello and others. It was heartwarming to enjoy the sight of the classic New England church after the past year of restoration. Great job to all involved!
THE NEW SNOW also made for a great opening day at King Pine Ski Area on Friday. The family-run Madison ski area did its traditional non-perishable food drive for opening day, and has extended it for the entire weekend. There is no discount on ticket prices this year, but they hope people will rise to the occasion nonetheless to help out local food pantries this challenging pandemic year.
As the snowguns churned in the 30-degree temperatures to augment the 11 inches of natural snow that Mother Nature had bestowed, I could see people booting up in the parking lot, in keeping with pandemic protocol.
FIRST VACCINES: Along with the pre-holiday week snow, we are all grateful to see Memorial Hospital receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines this week. As the Sun reported Friday, Mary Jane Elwell, a licensed nursing assistant in the hospital's medical surgical unit, was the first to get the vaccine.
RED PARKA, FIRE BY WICKED FRESH UPDATE: We are thrilled to report that after closing for two weeks due to health issues of owners at each establishment, both the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub and Fire by Wicked Fresh have reopened.
Terry O’Brien, Red Parka owner/operator, was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month after Thanksgiving, which led to the venerable establishment shutting down for two weeks and for all 14 employees to be tested.
“I am happy to say that none of my employees tested positive. I was back at work Monday and we reopened Tuesday,” Terry told me Friday.
And at Fire by Wicked Fresh at Settlers Green, Chef Danny Rassi told us Friday that partners Kathy and Marc Iannuzzi are back after their recent bout and both Fire and the White Mountain Cupcakery were set to reopen today.
Chef Danny, as we wrote about in last week’s column was a runner-up in the Comfort Food Feud on the Food Network’s “Chopped” and Fire by Wicked Fresh will be serving his TV-featured Italian sub pizza.
ANGELS & ELVES: In other holiday news from the Red Parka, Terry noted that patrons were able to help the Parka donate $760 to the Kiwanis Club's Angels & Elves program for local children — had they not had to shut down for those two weeks, she said, “I bet we could have donated $1,000.”
LOCAL MUSIC: Speaking of the Red Parka, Mitch Alden performs there from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 23. Meanwhile, at the Wildcat Inn and Tavern, Hoot Night continues with Jonathan Sarty on Tuesdays from 5-8:30 p.m.; Rafe Matregrano performs Wednesdays at dinner shows; and Sarty performs Fridays at dinner shows, all at 5 and 7 p.m. (reservations only: 603-383-4255).
REK’LIS CHRISTMAS MUSIC: Be sure to check out Rek’lis’ Christmas musical posts on the Facebook page, notes vocalist Becca Deschenes (who is also the marketing director at Cranmore Mountain Resort).
“We went to (drummer) Dan Parkhurst’s studio Friday night to record ‘Christmas Wrapping’ by the Waitresses and ‘All I want for Christmas is You’ by Mariah Carey,” said Becca.
In addition to Dan and Becca, performing on the sessions are Keith Wurster on bass, Seth Burnell as a special guest on keyboards, Justin Fischer guesting on saxophone and guitarist/MWV Hog/engineer/ski patroller Mike Malkin.
DANA CUNNINGHAM CONCERT: Spiritual and soulful pianist Dana Cunningham’s Christmas concerts are always a highlights of the local holiday season. Though Dana had to cancel her live shows this year, I am pleased to report she will be offering a livestream concert at the newly renovated Majestic in Conway with the help of Mountain Top Music on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and available at danacunningham.com/products/virtual-christmas-concert. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to a local food bank. In addition, Cunningham has a new Christmas EP, “What I Hear,” a collection of four carols. Cellist Max Dyer also appears on the album. A digital copy can be purchased at danacunningham.com/collections/albums/products/what-i-hear-ep.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all elves, including MWV Hogs Hall of Famer Rickie Tibbetts, Memorial Hospital’s Heather Phillips, Karen Frechette Stclair and guitarist Gus Guvelis (today); Teresa Perry and the Cold River Radio Band’s musical director, former resident/reader Jerry Jacobsen and talented musician Mike Sakash of Fryeburg Academy (Dec. 21); Becca Deschenes (12-22); Old Farmer’s Almanac editor/friend Jack Burnett, photographer Judy Burgess and Jen’s Friends volunteer/MWV Hogs Hall of Farmer Mike Lynch (12-23); pond skating enthusiast Nina Toor, chef Brian Coffey, Kevin MacMillan and Jimmy Yamartino (12-24); and Christmas-born celebrants Kimball Packard of the Farmstand of Chocorua, Ray Porter and Steve Cram (12-25); and The Met’s Larry Flaherty, Mary Jane Hopkins, Elaine Hirshan and Melissa Rock (12-26).
CORRECTION: In today's cover story (that went to print Thursday) on last-minute holiday gift ideas, "In the Nick of Time," I apologize for once again (!) misstating Stan & Dan's co-owner Dan Lewis' last name, calling him Dan Smith like the tennis player Stan Smith. I stand corrected — sorry, Stan, I mean, Dan! I made that same mistake in my 2013-published book, "The History of Cranmore Mountain" — which, by the way, notwithstanding that error, makes for great holiday gift (hint hint). Copies are available at the North Conway 5 & 10, the New England Ski Museum's Eastern Slope Branch and White Birch Books.
MERRY CHRISTMAS to one and all. Stay safe and well! Merry, merry!
