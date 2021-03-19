WELCOME TO THE FIRST DAY of spring, a day that’s going to be a fine one for Friends of Tuckerman’s 20th running of the reformatted Inferno Pentathlon, with the events that used to be held down in the valley instead switching up to Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch.
Those events are to begin at 7 a.m. with two fat bike laps around a 5-kilometer course, followed by two laps around a different 5k Nordic course. Everyone will then head up a half mile on the Mount Washington Auto Road, and then ski down on the old Connie’s Way connector over to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center for the run up the Tuckerman Trail to the ski/snowboard leg. SKI COURSE FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE: According to FOTR president Jake Risch, the ski course will be a new variation this year: competitors will first hike halfway up the area in Tuckerman Ravine known as the Lobster Claw and ski a GS course to the floor of the ravine, after which they will hike to the base of Right Gully and ski down another GS course to the floor of the ravine, after which they will step out of their skis and descend to the US Forest Service's Hermit Lake Shelter, where they will then ski down the Sherburne Trail to the finish line in Pinkham Notch.
It’s all taking place a month earlier than in past years, note Jake and events director Lisa McCoy of Great Glen Trails. An awards gathering is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Ledges Brewing Co. at the Trading Post in Intervale. As of Thursday evening, Jake said there were 52 solo competitors and 21 teams. For more, go to friendsoftuckermanravine.org.
SPRING SKIING is the norm for the weekend, with the temperatures expected to rise into the 50s and 60s. It’s best to check the websites for all local alpine and touring areas for the latest conditions.
This is the kind of weather that we skiers and riders look forward to all year long, and after what we’ve all been though over the ast year with changes due to the pandemic, aren’t we all hankering for these beautiful days this weekend and into next week?
Contact information for local areas includes: Black Mountain (blackmt.com): set to close today and to host Granite Backcountry Alliance’s Wild Corn Shindig April 3; Bretton Woods (brettonwoods.com), 38 of 63 trails; Cranmore (cranmore.com), 41 of 57 trails; King Pine (kingpine.com), all 17 trails; and Saddleback (saddlebackmaine.com), 62 of 68 trails (buddy Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott of WMWV 93.5-FM skied there last week on his ski vacation and said the skiing was fantastic, as is the town of Rangely, Maine).
On the skinny ski trails, Bear Notch Ski Touring (bearnotchskitouring.com), 20 classic and skate ski km open; Great Glen Trails (greatglentrails.com), 10 km classic and 20 km skate; Jackson Ski Touring (jacksonxc.or), 25 km classic and 50 km skate; Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring (mwvskitouring.org), 25 km skate.
Pass the suntan lotion, don the Hawaiian shirts, and keep your masks on as we set out into the safe and socially distanced outdoors!
SPEAKING OF SKIING, the New England Ski Museum is launching a series of Zoom meeting ski talks, starting April 1 at 7 p.m. featuring Kurt Niiler, author of the newly published backcountry skiing guidebook, “Presidential Skiing.: A Guide to Backcountry Skiing in New Hampshire’s Presidential Range.” To join in, go to the Zoom link, zoom.us/i/93804042728? or call (603) 730-5044.
THE SUNDECK AT Cranmore on St. Paddy’s Day for Week 9 of this 50th season of Cranmore Mountain Meisters Wednesday was the place to be (again, for those wearing masks and at a safe distance).
Among the many sun-loving friends I encountered during a brief lunchbreak stop were several Mountain Meisters, including Danielle Dion and Ray Porter, who were celebrating their 12th anniversary; Suzanne McCarthy and friends Anne Marie Hart and Donna Perry all of North Conway; and Beth Carta Dolan and Kelly Bailey. I also ran into old friend Christian Carlson, who was on his AT lightweight gear. He headed up to Tuckerman Ravine after his Meister run, soaking up the sun.
MOUNTAIN MEISTER Nora Mulkern Bean says it was definitely a more subdued St. Patrick’s Day that afternoon and night at the Shannon Door, serving at reserved two-hour seatings, but they still did 350 dinners and their 250 pizzas beat their old record by more than 100! Half of the dinners were corned beef cabbage, our favorite, and they ran out of that delicious traditional entree after 170. That prompted this Irish writer to order one to go for Thursday night, where I also got a chance to sample some Sap house Meadery’s 2013 gold-medal winning award-winning Jim Bean barrel Heavy Bass mead, courtesy of rep Jim Fernald. I also got to chat briefly (and from a distance) with entertainer Marty Quirk, who played St. Paddy’s, Thursday and Friday nights. Dennis O’Neil is there tonight, 6-9 p.m.
WE WERE ALL SADDENED by the untimely passing at age 66 last Saturday of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, legendary middleweight boxing champ and all-around good valley regular, who was aptly dubbed by the Red Parka’s Terry O’Brien as “the valley’s celebrity” (along with skiing greats Tyler Palmer and Leanne Smith and pitching ace Jeff Locke). We join all the valley in extending our condolences to his widow, Kay, and family.
LISA DUFAULT OF Valley Promotions reminds one and all to tune into Valley Vision Channel 3 for their livestream Sunday at 7 p.m. for the 2021 Mount Washington Valley Mr. Pageant. The 11 contestants have raised more than $29,000 for their respective charitable organizations, Lisa enthusiastically reports.
The contestants are: Marshall Allan for Carroll County RSVP; Del “the Unknown Mudman” Bean for Harvest Hills Animal Shelter; Jimmy Gardner for Conway Area Humane Society; Clay Groves for White Mountains Pride; Brendan King for Linderhof Country Club; Joe McCusker for North Conway Community Center; Eric Moran for White Horse Recovery; Tee Rendleman for Project SUCCEED; Ben Russell for Visiting Nurses of Carroll County & Western Maine; Grayson Smith for M&D Playhouse and Robert Young for North Conway Rotary Club.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including (belatedly) Suzanne Westhall and Leeanne Brown Muzerall (3-19); 10th Mountain descendant Heidi Hartwell, Keith Force, climber David Lottman, climber/lecturer Ed Webster and stylist Andrea Greenwalt LaRusso (3-21); avid skier Christian Carlson, author Rick Davidson and community-minded Trails End Ice Cream co-owner Rob Clark of Outside TV 16 (3-22); local British Invasion musician Kevin Dolan (who has a new CD out “Steps,” available at venues such as the Shannon Door pub’s gift shop on the deck), Pamela Cash Sens and baker Danette MacArthur (3-25); Kathy Bennett of Bennett and Perkins and avid horse-woman Mary Jane Weigert Beattie (3-26) and all others.
HARD TO BELIEVE we’ve all been living this “New Normal” way of life for a year now, isn’t It? If you have some good stories or reflections you’d like to share, please email me (tom@conwaydailysun.com) and I’d love to include some in a story I am working on. Thanks — and hang in there, as vaccines are coming! Keep your masks up, and be sure to visit the local maple sugaring houses this and next weekend that are participating in New Hampshire Maple Month.
