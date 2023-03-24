CONWAY — Spring officially arrived Monday, but Mother Nature continues to dish it out with snow in the forecast for today and into Sunday.
For those of us who have not dashed off to Mexico, Florida, Bermuda or other places for beaching and relaxation (which sounds pretty good right about now), there are tons of spring events at local resorts as the season winds down.
Bretton Woods, for instance, hosts its annual Spring Beach Party today, starting with a scavenger hunt from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; a slush pool (register from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.); a costume race (limited to the first 100 who sign up for ages 6 and up) from 10 a.m.-noon; a Luau Lunch Pig Roast from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; a slush pool pre-party from 1:30-3 p.m.; and the slush pool competition from 2-3 p.m., followed by a kids’ rubber ducky race, also in the slush pool, with the ducks racing along on the stream of water out onto the snow to the finish line as the plug is pulled on the pool.
An apres party is set for 1-5 p.m., with live music performed at the Slopeside Pub by Broke & Ugly.
As of Friday, Bretton Woods had 62 of 63 trails and 34 of 35 glades open. Craig Clemmer said the Bretton Woods ski area will remain open daily through Easter Sunday, April 9 — stay tuned for possible weekend operation hours after that. For more, go to brettonwoods.com.
IN OTHER SPRING NEWS, Attitash is scheduled to host a cardboard sled derby today at 1 p.m. It’s part of Attitash’s “Slow on the Snow ‘80s Throwback” celebration. Wear your retro gear and enter the costume contest at 4:15 p.m. and check out the ‘80s cover band, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” at Ptarmigan’s at 2:30 p.m. and Scott Baer at the Den Sessions at Bear Peak at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, Attitash presents a Sloth Tray Trotter Race slated for noon and CATWOLF at Bear Peak at noon (weather dependent).
Attitash announced on Friday that after it closes daily operations April 2, it is going to extend its season by an extra weekend and will reopen Friday, April 7 through April 9. Go to attitash.com for details.
MEANWHILE, due to its ongoing Fairbank Lodge base area construction, Cranmore is not holding its customary end-of-season splash pond this weekend, according to Marketing Director Becca Deschenes. But the big news is they, too, plan to extend their season an extra weekend after their scheduled closing March 26, now to April 1-2.
Cranmore Mountain Meisters will celebrate a great season with an end-of-the-year awards bash, 3-7 p.m. at Tuckerman Brewing Co. in Conway Village on March 29, featuring Rek’lis and lots of raffle prizes, per usual. Go to cranmore.com/meisters for the scoop.
KING PINE WRAPS UP its season by making a big splash with its pond skim Sunday, March 26. Ben Thibeault performs at Trails End Tavern today. Go to kingpine.com for the scoop.
CROSS-COUNTRY skiing continues with great cover at most areas, especially in the woods, with Bear Notch going strong with 60 km. Go to skinh.com for updates on all areas.
LOOKING AHEAD, King Pine for the third year hosts Granite Backcountry Alliance’s seventh annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig, March 31-April 2, with costumes, skiing, music and more.
For the festival, CATWOLF performs Friday 4:30-6:30 p.m. and for the first of its two gigs, Pink Talking Fish performs 7-10 p.m. Friday; on Saturday, Farm to Table performs 10-11:30 a.m.; Skosh plays 12:30-2:30 p.m.; and Pink Talking Fish again plays 3-6 p.m. For tickets, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org.
JONATHAN SARTY performs at Black Mountain’s Lostbo Pub today. Go to blackmt.com for more information.
WILDCAT Mountain, meanwhile, announced it is extending its season by an extra weekend, April 14-16. Sheehan and holden perform for apres ski today; Ryan St. Onge is there March 31; and CATWOLF performs April 1.
SPEAKING OF CATWOLF, the three talented young ladies are to perform today at Ledge Brewing and in a songwriter showcase at the Red Parka Pub in beautiful downtown Glen on Thursday, March 30.
Their song, “Big Bowl of Sunshine,” is one of the three contenders in this year’s "WMWV Song of the Year" contest, along with Colin Hart/hArt of Sound’s “Shockwave” and Way of the Headband’s “Shoot the Messenger.”
You can vote through midnight March 31 at wmwv.com for your favorite. Good luck to the finalists, who were chosen by judges out of 50 entries.
Special mentions by judges were given to Blue Bus, Candie Tremblay, the Bruce Marshall Group, Kyle Poirier, Hayley Gowland and their project, The Cranks; along with The Franny O Show and Al Hospers.
Tune in to 93.5-FM for more.
IT’S MAINE MAPLE Weekend, including at Weston’s Farm on River Street in Fryeburg Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Nate and Kate’s Sugarhouse, due to the forecasted inclement weather this weekend, has postponed its open house to April 1-2, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. They’re located just north of the Chatham end of Hurricane Mountain Road.
Weston’s will serve maple syrup and ice cream, per usual, and Nate and Kate will serve mini-doughnuts, soft serve maple ice cream and chili, the latter served by the Chatham Historical Society.
I stopped by the Black Mountain Sugar House last Sunday and they said not only have they had a good run of sap, they had an unbelievably busy run of visitors last Saturday morning during the successful N.H. Maple Weekend.
And so March Mapleness continues, the sweetest time of the year at all local sugarhouses. Go to mainemapleproducers.com or nhmapleproducers.com to find a sugarhouse near you.
ART WALK: Carol Noonan invites one and all to come to Stone Mountain Arts Center on Sunday, March 26, for their all-new event, a Stone Mountain Arts Walk and Brunch.
It will feature two barns full of art, with local artists on hand and great food, along with good cheer. The SMAC kitchen will be serving a nice brunchy-lunchy menu all day and the bar will be open as well. For more, go to stonemountainartcenter.com.
IN OTHER music, Shark Martin performs at Tuckerman Brewing today from 3-6 p.m. and R&D is there Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Lazy River Riders are at the Red Parka today and Mitch Alden of Now is Now is there Sunday. At the Shoval Handle, Dan Aldrich performs; at the Wildcat, on Saturdays, Al Shafner performs apres ski and the Jonathan Sarty Band plays at night. Shark Martin plays at Top of the Ninth in Fryeburg tonight, March 25.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including (belatedly) Lolly Bibb (3-16, who celebrated hers dancing to the always fabulous Juke Joint Devils at the latest RPP Blues Sunday last week); former Attitash G.M. John Lowell and musician Kevin Dolan (both turning the big 7-0 today); Pamela Cash Sens and Danette MacArthur (also today); musician/marketer Kathy Bennett (3-27); chef Seammus McGrath and Bridget Reardon (3-28); Fryeburg civic leader Donna Woodward (3-29); writer Karen Cummings (3-30); and all others.
