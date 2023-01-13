WELCOME TO MLK JR. Weekend, after more snow than anyone expected, albeit with unwanted rain.
Doug Garland of Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center in Bartlett gave me a call just as I was starting to write this week’s column after having come back from a doc appointment at Memorial Hospital through the mixed precipitation slop.
“It’s actually going to work out well,” said Doug, who runs the touring center along the pristine Saco River just west of Bartlett Village. He said he had driven up to Bear Notch Ski Touring the night before at 11 p.m. and they had received 10 inches of snow, which by 10 a.m. the next morning had settled down to 7 inches, so he was happy.
“We’re going to let the snow dry out and then we’ll be grooming it. It’s a heavy dense snow. We’ll have good skiing for the holiday weekend,” said Doug.
He said he expects they’ll have 25 kilometers of skiing on the upper and Lower Saco Trails, where they have done a lot of bridge repair work since storms earlier this season on the Upper Saco network, which is always popular among skiers looking for a good flat cruise.
Meanwhile, 1984 Olympian Sue Wemyss of Great Glen Trails told me when I saw her at the annual meeting of the MWV Economic Council Tuesday night at the White Mountian Hotel and Resort that they have really good skiing as well, and that was before Thursday and Friday’s storm.
Bretton Woods Cross Country, Great Glen, Jackson Ski Touring and MWV Ski Touring were all closed on Friday the 13th to let the snow dry out but all expected to have good terrain for the holiday weekend after groomers went to work.
For alpine skiing, 4-8 inches were reported at local areas, all of which expected to have good skiing for the holiday weekend, when daytime temps will be in the 30s through Monday, perfect for skiing. Here was the trail count as of Friday: Attitash, 28 trails; Black Mountian, four of 45 trails; Bretton Woods, 19 of 98 trails; Cranmore Mountain Resort, 23 of 57 trails, with the tubing park and adventure park to be open extended hours til 8 p.m. for the weekend and on Monday til 4 p.m. for the tubing and 6 p.m. for the adventure park; Cranmore is celebrating its 85th anniversary with a Happy Birthday Cranapalooza with Cmore the Penguin on the 14th at 2:30 p.m.; King Pine, eight of 17 trails; and Wildcat, 15 of 48 trails.
For apres ski, Attitash’s Ptarmigan’s will have CATWOLF Jan. 14 and Andrew Gravel and friends Jan. 15 Dan and Rafe will be at the Den Sessions Jan. 14 and CATWOLF will be there Jan. 15; Black Mountain’s Lostbo Pub will have Steve Haidaichuk Jan. 14 and Tim Dion Jan. 15; Cranmore’s Zip’s Pub has Bobby Sheehan and Mike and Becca of Rek-lis Jan. 15; King Pine — now celebrating its 60th anniversary — will have Andrew Favreau Jan. 14; and Wildcat has Andrew Gravel and friends Jan. 14.
YOURS TRULY thanks all who came to Trails End Tavern last Saturday for my ski history talk on King Pine’s 60th. Kudos especially to Thomas Prindle and Kathy Bennett for inviting me, and to musician Chris Torrey for lending me the use of his sound system to speak — it’s always tough to speak in a barroom setting, but those who were seated up front definitely wanted to hear what I was saying, including former instructor the Rev. John Hughes of the Conway Congregational Church, past ski school director Craig Niiler and longtime instructors Kim Shulver and John “Johnny Mac” Macdonald.
Hope you enjoy this week’s cover story on the history of the family-owned family ski area.
WORD HAD IT THAT conditions were fast for the first week of Cranmore Mountain Meisters on Wednesday. Racing for the start of the 52nd season of what was once known as the Local Yokel was pushed back a week to allow snowmakers to build up the snow cover, according to Cranmore Race Operations Supervisor Kevin Hamlin.
He appears on WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Show” every Thursday morning at about 8:15 a.m., sponsored by the White Mountain Stove Shop, and also writes up his weekly blurb on the race for the Friday edition of the Sun, sponsored by Stan and Dan Sports.
SPEAKING OF APRES ski, I made a point to stop by the Red Parka Pub this past Wednesday for the “Win It Wednesday,” and the place was packed. Started 24 years ago by veteran bartender Jerry Montague, who was among the people there, and carried on by bartender/host Paul Nuccio, the weekly gathering features music by Jonathan Sarty and friends — the festive event is what this valley’s apres ski heart and soul is all about.
Upon entering the always cheery pub, known for its skis on the ceiling and license plates from patrons on the walls, everyone is given a raffle ticket. George O’Brien — organizer of the Parka’s Blues Sundays — gave me mine, and even though I didn’t win, many others did, garnering everything from goggles and lift tickets to puzzles.
Be sure to add it to your list of local happenings.
Appearing at the RPP tonight is Blue Matter and Now is Now performs Sunday. Just up the road at the Wildcat Tavern, Al “the Rev” Shafner performs every Friday and Jonathan Sarty is there Saturdays, with Hoot night Tuesdays. Treblemaker is at Top of the 9th in Fryeburg tonight. Be sure to check with American Legion Post 46 for their weekend offerings. Colin Hart is at Sea Dog on Jan. 14, and they feature line dancing Tuesdays and trivia on Wednesdays.
ANOTHER REAL treat for music fans is the Friday night Jazz and Blues at Mountaintop Music Center’s Majestic Café from 7-10 p.m. I stopped in to hear the incredibly talented Mike Sakash, music director of Fryeburg Academy last week, and from Dave Brubeck to Felonious Monk, the musical variety was exquisite.
Mike will join local bassist extraordinaire Al Hospers and drummer Craig Bryan Jan. 20. Go to mountaintop.ludus.com for ticket information as it’s always best to reserve your tickets as seating in the café is limited.
FACEBOOK FOLLOWERS OF local hiking enthusiast Dr. Fawn Langerman were saddened to mark the passing of canine hiker Willow. Their adventures together in all seasons, hiking the mountains, would be worthy of a book. Willow was a tireless trooper. May she cross the rainbow bridge onto greater summits.
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS to one and all, including the Big 9-0 to everyone’s fav lady, Carol “Mom2” Westervelt (1-13); Realtor Corinne Ray, Suzanne Swett, Lori Lenart and Martin Luther King Jr. (1-15); Katy Robbart, timer Matt Howard, Tim Scott of the New England Ski Museum and Kelley Murphy (1-16); Mike Fougere, Michael Callis and Beth Carta-Dolan of Joseph’s Spaghetti Shed (1-17); backcountry ski champion Tyler Ray and Diane Blomquist Sweeney (1-18); Realtor/community leader Dan Jones, Carey Kish, Realtor Brenda Leavitt and Leanne Gray (1-19); and Marcello Viscardi, Fish Nerd/WMWV news guy Clay Groves and all others.
BE SURE TO buy a $5 raffle ticket from Profile Subaru for the Share the Love 50-50 raffle drawing for Jen’s Friends. The drawing is Feb. 4. Go to profilesubaru.com for details.
