LET IT SNOW, let it snow, let it snow … as that Christmas tune goes.
Christmas came early for local ski areas with the best present that Mother Nature could possibly deliver.
“I’m starting to see the grass get covered, which is good,” enthused Jackson Ski Touring Executive Director Ellen Chandler on Friday morning, just as the white stuff started transforming our barren-looking landscape into a winter wonderland.
“This storm is falling exactly when we needed it, a week before Christmas,” said Ellen, who said groomers Silas Eastman, Karen Clarey and Steve Bamsey would head out at midnight to start grooming.
“We only need half a foot to get the trails open and it looks like we’re going to get that,” she said.
Meanwhile, other ski touring centers were gearing up, too: Bear Notch Ski Touring, Bretton Woods Ski Touring, Great Glen Trails, King Pine Reserve, MWV Ski Touring and the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s 100 Acre Wood
“We’re calling this ‘Winter Operation Slingshot Engaged,’” quipped Nate Harvey of Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, alluding to the Will Ferrell NASCAR movie “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”
“This is really good for the staff —winter puts everyone back to work for our kickoff to daily operations. We’ve got bookings for the SnowCoach and the tubing hill. We’ll have great skiing.”
Alpine operators were understandably ecstatic, too.
“What a great way to start a season, let alone our 60th,” noted King Pine Marketing Director Thomas Prindle.
“We are having our annual opening day canned food drive for local food pantries and will continue the food drive at least until Wednesday, Dec. 21, when we will be having a high school ski race,” he said.
Prindle noted that among King Pine’s 60th season highlights will be a $4 rollback day, reflecting 1962 prices, on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Cranmore Mountain Resort said all systems are go, with 12 of 57 trails open along with the tubing park and adventure park. “Mother Nature has decided to show up, and what perfect timing. Woo!” noted the snow report.
Bretton Woods, which opened Nov. 19, had 11 trails and four lifts open Friday, before the storm hit.
“We will continue opening new terrain as fresh snow blankets the slopes and our groomers provide smooth skiing and riding conditions,” noted their snow report.
“The timing of this storm is incredibly important to the ski industry as it will set everything up very nicely to add what everyone has bene outing down for snowmaking,” said Jessyca Keeler, Ski NH president.
LOOKING FOR A GOOD Christmas gift? Olympian and Great Glen Trails snowsports director Sue (Long) Wemyss will be at the New England Ski Museum in North Conway today at 10 a.m. to give a talk and sign copies of the book, ”Trail to Gold: The Journey of 53 Women Skiers.”
Sue, who competed in Sarajevo at the 1984 Games, is among the 53 American women to have participated in cross-country skiing in the Winter Olympics from 1972-2018.
As the book notes, in 2018, 46 years after the first team competed, Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall won Olympic gold in the Team Sprint, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the first Olympic medal for U.S. women’s cross-country skiing.
At the local “In Martha’s Memory” ski history project held last month in North Conway, Sue shared with fourth-graders her story of going from being an alpine racer to cross-country skiing and how she made it on to the U.S. Cross Country Team for the 1982-83 season to compete in the World Cup and then the Olympics in 1984.
SPEAKING OF THE World Cup — the soccer kind — who are you picking for Sunday’s final between France and Argentina? No. 1 local soccer fan Lloyd Jones is picking France over favored Argentina.
“I like France, even though everyone wants Argentina to win because it is captained by Lionel Messi and they want him to win a World Cup,” Lloyd explained. It will be televised Sunday starting at 10 a.m. on FOX.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all elves this Christmas season, including: Allison Purnell and Mud Bowl Hogs Hall of Famer Rickie Tibbetts (today); Mike Meehan (12-18); Heather Phillips and Gus Guvelis (12-19); Elvio de Cilla (12-20); Cold River Radio Band musical director Mike Sakash (on the winter solstice, 12-21); Cranmore marketing director/Rek-lis lead singer Becca Deschenes (12-22), Farmer’s Almanac editor Jack Barnett, Mike Lynch and photographer Judy Burgess (12-23); and all others.
BIRDS AND SNOW: The snow ought to make for a nice backdrop for Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s 34th annual North Conway Christmas Bird Count today. Observers are needed for traveling routes by foot, cross-country skis, snowshoes, car or sleigh. Register online or by calling (603) 447-6991.
GOOD LUCK with your shopping — and shoveling!
