SKI JUMPING — OTHERWISE KNOWN as "Flight Without Wings" — is definitely in the local zeitgeist this weekend, with events scheduled to have been held last night at the newly named Chip Henry Ski Jump in Albany off the Kancamagus, as colleague Lloyd Jones reported in Friday’s paper.
Then, this weekend, all eyes are on the Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, which will see the return of competitive ski jumping after a 37-year lapse, with Berlin Daily Sun colleague Barbara Tetreault writing this week that it’s being held to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the first Berlin Winter Carnival.
Jumpers from across New England will compete on the newly created 39-meter and 10-meter jumps on Sunday, Jan 23. Three days later, there will be a high school meet on the 39-meter jump at night under the lights.
The jumping will get underway Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with competition on the 10-meter jump and in the afternoon will move to the 39-meter jump.
For more information, go to skinansen.com.
SKI JUMPING HISTORY: I wrote a history feature for the Sun five years ago, in which I chronicled the local jumps that we once had in the valley.
A short-lived ski jump was built at the base of Cathedral Ledge off West Side Road that was used for North Conway's first White Mountains Winter Sports Carnival in January 1922.
The front page of the Feb. 2, 1922, Reporter newspaper shows a photo of the winter meet, with crowds at the base of Cathedral Ledge cheering on the jumpers.
Then there was the old Intervale Ski Slope off Route 16-A, just north of the New England Inn, which had a 40-meter jump at least until 1962, according to former Kennett jumper Norman Head of Badger Realty and member of the Bartlett Historical Society.
Cranmore Mountain Resort had a 20-meter jump located on the North Slope in the 1950s, at the site of today's Skimobile Express Quad Chair, according to Stefi Reed Hastings of Fryeburg, Maine, and Brett Russell of Center Conway, a past Fryeburg Academy ski coach.
Stark's Hill in Fryeburg also had a jump in the 1960s, according to Russell and accounts by former jumper Edward J. Cooper Jr. and Ed Bonello of Fryeburg.
There also was a jump located near Coleman’s in Albany, according to local historian Steve Morrill.
Sean Doucette — grandson of early ski instructor J. Arthur Doucette of Jackson — says that his grandparents told him there were ski jumps at the old Spruce Mountain Ski Area and at the steep hill behind the Eagle Mountain House.
IT’S ALL GOOD stuff, taking place a few weeks before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 4-20, with ski jumping always one of the highlights for us television watchers.
IN SNOW REPORT NEWS, conditions greatly improved both on the alpine slopes and ski touring trails after this past Monday’s 7 to 12 inches of fresh snow. It's just what the doctor ordered combined with the cold temperatures for extended snowmaking.
Also on the ski front, hope you checked out Cranmore Racing Coordinator Kevin Hamlin’s Week 3 Meisters Report in Friday’s paper, sponsored by Stan & Dan Sports — look for his summary in every Friday’s paper.
Here were conditions as of Friday heading into the weekend: Black Mountain, 20 or 45 trails and three of five lifts; Friday Nights Under the Lights Ski the Whites uphill race series; Swamp Dog apres ski in the Lostbo Pub Saturday and Mitch Alden Sunday, both 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Bretton Woods, 54 of 63 trails, 17 of 35 glades and four of 10 lifts; Cranmore, 28 of 57 trails, five of seven lifts, tubing park; apres ski at Zip’s Pub Saturday, 4-7 p.m., with Candie Allen, and King Pine, all 17 trails, four of five lifts and tubing park open, with Chris Torrey performing at Trails End Tavern Saturday from 3-6 p.m.
For cross-country skiing, all areas were reporting packed powder conditions on Friday: Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center had 40 kilometers of classic and skate ski trails with terrain being added to their 65-km network. Bretton Woods Nordic Center has 50.3 of 101.5 km open. Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center has 45 km for snowshoeing, 8 km classic groomed and 20 km skate groomed, tubing hill open, and SnowCoach operating. Jackson Ski Touring has 47 of 59 trails and 70 km open. MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center and 27 of 31 trails with 43 of 45 km open for ski touring and snowshoeing. The Reserve at Purity Spring, 15 kilometers of groomed trails. At the 100 Acre Wood, the trail system is being groomed and the storybook trail is “Snowmen at Night” by Carolyn Buehmer; Friday night Winter Music Series opened Jan. 21 with Entrain and will feature comedian Juston McKinney on Jan. 28.
WMWV’S LOCAL SONG OF THE Year Contest, sponsored by Blue Moon Brewing, is back. Go to wmwv.com for all the contest rules, valley musicians as we look forward to an airing of all songs in February as well as live gigs by the three finalists.
And, speaking of music, it's sad to hear news of the passing Jan. 20 of the hefty rocker with the big voice, Meatloaf at 74. Michael Lee Aday was known for his classics, including his bombastic rock opera, "Bat Out of Hell," which featured his memorable hit, "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," to which late valley friend Mike Venditti always did a hilarious lip-sync to, all will remember.
THE VALLEY LOST another good soul this week with the sudden passing last Monday of Sunrise Shack co-proprietor Jim Davis. Our condolences to his family and to business partner Fred Nemeth and staff as Jim was not only a creative culinary genius but also just a good guy and member of the restaurant community. In addition to visiting hours Saturday at Furber & White, from 3-6 p.m., a celebration of life will be held for Jim in spring 2022, with details to follow.
BOOKS TALK: Laura Cummings, proprietor of White Birch Books, reports that last Monday’s book talk at the Majestic by local N.Y. Times bestselling authors Lisa Gardner and Mark Synnott was an entertaining night of discussion, both live and livestreamed, although attendance in person was impacted by the day’s stormy weather.
Lisa launched her book tour for her new thriller, “One Step Too Far,” and Mark spoke about his real-life 2021 thriller, “The Third Pole: Mystery, Obsession and Death on Mount Everest,” on his and local climber/fellow journalist Thom Pollard’s National Geographic-sponsored expedition in 2019.
“It was fascinating to listen to them talk about how they write. I think they both had a good time talking to one another and I think it was fun for the audience as well,” said Laura.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS we salute one and all polar bears, including: Harry Mann, groomer Karla Schwartz, Linda Jenkins and Sun co-founder Adam Hirshan (today); Joe Chisari, Kathleen Finnerty and Greg Fitch (1-23); Rachel Mascaro and the Sun’s Patty Tilton (1-24); Martha Miller, Kim WhiteFeather, Jeff Rothen and singer/songwriter Eric Erskine (1-26); Holly Lynn and (1-26); and Chuck Henderson, Holly Lynn and Jackson Historical Society visionary Warren Schomaker (98); (all 1-27).
DRESS WARMLY, get out on the trails — and go, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, as they take on the Los Angeles Rams Sunday! NBC-TV will carry the NFL Divisional playoff game at 3:05 p.m.
