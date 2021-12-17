SO, WHAT A DIFFERENCE a day makes, right?
As we went to press the National Weather Service was calling for a Winter Storm Watch beginning at 2 p.m. today and extending to 7 p.m. Sunday – 6 to 8 inches are expected, which makes for a nice early Christmas present from Santa for all of us snowsports lovers and all of us who make a living off the outdoor recreation industry.
BACKCOUNTRY FESTIVAL TOFDAY: Speaking of which, the falling snow will make a nice backdrop for this afternoon’s Backcountry Season Kickoff Party, being held at Tuckerman Brewing Company and Clothig Drive, scheduled ot be held from 3-7 p.m. at Tuckerman Brewing’s outdoor beer garden.
Local outdoor groups that will be participating include the White Mountain Avalanche Education Foundation; Eastern Snow & Avalanche Workshop; Friends of Tuckerman Ravine; SheJumps; Granite Backcountry Alliance and Ski The Whites.
Everyone is requested to bring gently used children's winter wear (for ages 10 - 15) or make a $5 cash donation and be entered into raffle drawings.
Entertainment by DJKris10 (aka Kristin Corrigain, or as her dj name Robin James – take your pick).
“We encourage people to come dressed to be outdoors. There are bonfires, firepits, and heaters to keep you warm in our beer garden,” notes Tuckerman Brewing Company’s Liz Cancelliere.
“It's set up to be a very casual event. There’s no agenda. The idea is to bring this community together because we all love winter. We invite all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds to join us and get to know these local organizations, find out what's going on this winter season, meet a new mentor or backcountry buddy, or just come catch up with friends over a pint around the fire,” she added.
For further informaiton, call (603) 447-5400 or go to tuckermanbrewing.com.
GBA UPDATE: Tyler Ray gave us a update on GBA’s trail efforts over the summer and heading into this season.
“Granite Backcountry Alliance has been hard at work this fall expanding its glade zone and historic ski trail network known as “Graniteland” to 14 locations across New Hampshire and western Maine,” said Tyler.
With a 120-mile footprint from Pike, N.H., to Rumford, Maine, he tells us that Granite Backcountry has developed 40,000 vertical feet of skiing since 2017 in 10 glade zones and maintains four historic ski trails of 10,000 vertical feet in the White Mountain National Forest.
New this year includes the Pike Glades near Haverhill, in partnership with the Upper Valley Stewardship Center, a new glade zone in Bartlett, on private land known as the West Side Glades, a new section known as the "Gammon Chutes" within the Black & White Glade in Andover, Maine, and a new line on Pine Hill section of the Maple Villa Glade. Over 400 Quarry Dogs (volunteers) came out this fall investing over 3,200 hours.
In its fifth year, the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival, the premier backcountry skiing festival in the Northeast, will be held from Feb. 24-27, 2022 in Intervale. The festival will be under new management through a partnership between local companies Backyard Concept, LLC and Synnott Mountain Guides but will continue its mission to introduce, educate, engage and celebrate new and experienced skiers and riders to the sport.
The festival will pair up with Ski The Whites at Friday Night Lights at Black Mountain on Feb. 25 and host a 'beer & gear' expo on Saturday Feb. 26 at Theater in the Wood in Intervale, featuring the members of the N.H. Brewers Association and ski industry vendors. Check out skimtwashington.com to learn more about guided skiing, friendly competitions, live music, professional athletes and socials.
For more, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org.
LOOKING FOR GREAT gift ideas for that backcountry skier in your life?
How about a Granite Backcountry Alliance calendar? New for 2022, they feature 12 wonderful months of ski prints of GBA’s historic ski glades.
To order one, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org.
And, if you want to buy one of GBA’s vintage ski posters, be sure to check out Vintage Frameworks of north Conway (vintageframeworks.com). Three sizes are available and depict such ski glade scenes as West Side, Graniteland, Wild Corn, M.W. otto Thode (that up-mountain event is set to return to the mount Washington Auto Rhode, er, Road, Jan. 29), Maple Villa, Madison’s hypnosis Glade (on local mentalist Michke and Penny Hathaway’s property); and Crescent Ridge in Randolph.
GETTING OFF TO a good sunny springlike start on opening day Friday was King Pine Ski Area in East Madison, notes amrketing director Thomas Prindle, who said the resort’s canned food drive continues through Dec. 19.
The nonperishable canned food drop-off table is located right near the Guest Services Desk so please help out and give to the cause to help local foodpantries.
“It was a nice opening day, very springlike, with six trails and three lifts,” said Thomas. “This expected natural snow Saturday and the redicted return of colder temperatures for snowmaking next week ought to enable our snowmakers to add to our cover and we should be able to expand our terrian, including the Pine Meadows Tubing Park for Christmas Week,” said Thomas.
For more, go to kingpine.com.
BRETTON WOODS AND CRANMORE: Cranmore snowmaking cews, meanwhile, were working on adding the Ledges and Split Decision for today prior to the expected natural snow and then if all goes according to plan to add Skimeister, Middle and the Competition Slope for Christmas Week. Tschol’s Terrain Garden on Lower’s Beginner’s Luck is now open.
Cranmore has 11 trails and three lifts running. The Tubing Park is open today and tomorrow, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Go to cranmore.com for more details.
Bretton Woods has 11 trails and three lifts. Go to brettonwoods.com/alpine_conditions for updates.
NORDIC CENTERS are eagerly awaiting today’s predicted snow, of course. All urge skiers to get their season passes so you’ll be ready to go.
“We are expecting 4 to 8 inches which would get us up and running to be able to open up some terrain wiht early season conditions to roll it out first and then groom. But regardless we will be selling seaon passes and equipment from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday – and call ahead to see a conditions update for Sunday,” said Doug Garland Friday.
For updates, go to bearnotchskitouring.com; greatglentrails.com; jacksonxc.org, mwvskitouring.org or brettonwoods.com.
GREAT BLUES: The Red Parka Pub hosted yet another great night of blues last Sunday with Portland’s Juke Joint Devils putitng on a fantastic night of grooving blues, led by Tommy O’Connell on harmonica and Andy Buckland on stand-up bass.
Blue Steel Express will perform at the next Blue Sunday set for Jan. 2.
And yes, I had a mask on.
SPEAKING OF WHICH, kudos to Janice Crawford of the MWV Chamber of Commerce for her leadership and to Conway selectmen for agreeing to her request to once again put up the request-to-mask-up sign in North Conway Schouler Park.
Janice says she plans to ask Laura Lemieux at Settlers Green to put their mask sign back up as well and she sad she has ordered a new sign to repalce the one that last year stood near the Conway Info Booth at the entrance to Conway Village
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we jingle all elves this week, including:
Mike Meehan and Courtney Welch (toay); Heather Moran Phillips of Jen’s Friends and Oops and former Blues Masters blues guitarist Gus Guvelis (12-19); veteran valey pizza wizard Elvio de Cilla (12-20); Cold River Radio Show music arranger/award-winning Fryeburg Academy music director/Valley Horns member Mike Sakash (12-21); Rek-lis vocalist and Cranmore marketing director Becca Deschenes (12-22); Y Old Farmer’s Almanac publisher Jack Burnett, Mud Bowl Hog Hall of Famer and Jen’s friends community volunteer Mike Lynch (12-23); and Jimmy Yamartino, early ice pond skater Nina Toor, chef/author Brian Coffey, builder/philosopher Kevin MacMillan (12-24) and all others.
GOOD LUCK with your shopping – and please wear a mask and if you have not yet done so, get vaccinated or your booster. And kudos to our healthcare providers ad hospitality and retail workers on the front line. We can work through this if we work together, using our brains!
