DEACON STREET IN NORTH CONWAY hosted a wonderful tribute Tuesday to the late Bridie O’Neil, the feisty onetime unofficial Irish ambassador to the Kearsarge Inn, where she served for years as head innkeeper.

Stu Dunlop, owner of the Kearsarge Inn in North Conway, as well as the Wildcat Tavern in Jackson, served as master of ceremonies at the Irish wake type of event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.