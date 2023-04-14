DEACON STREET IN NORTH CONWAY hosted a wonderful tribute Tuesday to the late Bridie O’Neil, the feisty onetime unofficial Irish ambassador to the Kearsarge Inn, where she served for years as head innkeeper.
Stu Dunlop, owner of the Kearsarge Inn in North Conway, as well as the Wildcat Tavern in Jackson, served as master of ceremonies at the Irish wake type of event.
Dennis O’Neil of Dennis & Davey (no relation) performed acoustic Irish ballads, which Bridie — who hailed from Galway and was the Kearsarge Inn’s spirited head housekeeper — would have loved.
Bridie died of cancer in Galway in early January.
Among those on hand Tuesday were Bridie’s younger sister (by 10 months and two days), Anne, and her husband, Gerald Collins, having come all the way from Ireland, as well as their brother, beloved local bartender Gerry “Irish Cowboy” O’Neil.
“It was a great sendoff to Bridie, and I am sure if we had held it on a weekend we would have attracted hundreds more based on our guests at the Kearsarge who loved Bridie and who would’ve been there,” Stu shared.
The life of any gathering, Bridie loved everyone, especially kids and animals. Stu announced that friends, guests and staff created a fund in her memory, raising $7,500 to buy and train a therapy dog, Haze, from Assistance Canine Training Services. After graduation, Haze will become part of Memorial Hospital’s oncology and infusion staff.
Stu regaled those at the party with Bridie’s tales of how she was truly the person who ran the inn and kept everyone sharp and on their toes, though many said they could never quite understand what Bridie was saying in her thick Irish brogue.
I include myself in that crowd of those who loved their interactions with Bridie, even though I, too, could never understand a thing she said. Somehow, with that “Oh, you!” disdainful look in her blue eyes, you somehow got it, though, whether at the bar or on the dance floor.
As the Steve Earle song performed by Dennis & Davey notes, “I’ve traveled around, I’ve been all over this world; Boys, I ain’t never seen nothin’ like a Galway girl.” Keep dancing that way of yours forever, Bridie, as we will join you there on the dance floor up there someday!
THE SIMON CRAWFORD BAND (whom Bridie loved) performs at Tuckerman Brewing Co. today from 3-6 p.m., and Pig’s Eye is there April 16 during the same hours.
Simon Crawford teams up with Rafe Matregrano and Dan Parkhurst, as Generations, at the Red Parka Pub in Glen tonight, and the Parka will feature Erin Harpe for Blue Sunday on April 16 from 5-8 p.m.
The Wildcat features Jonathan Sarty tonight — Jonathan’s next Cold River Radio Show is at the Majestic Theatre on April 30 (go to coldriverradio.com for the scoop and be sure to check out my video interview with Jonathan at conwaydailysun.com).
American Legion Post 46, which had a helicopter Easter drop last Sunday for the kids, has a fish fry and the Echo Tones on Friday, April 21. The Shannon Door in Jackson has Marty Quirk and Mitch Alden tonight and Rafe and Dan on Sunday.
SKI SEASON: Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center in Bartlett continues to offer some skiing, as does Jackson Ski Touring with courtesy grooming up at Prospect Farm.
For alpine, Bretton Woods called it a season on Easter Sunday, April 9, as did Attitash, but Wildcat reopened Friday and continues to offer skiing through Sunday, April 16. Wildcat had the Summit Express Quad open Friday, a 45-centah of a bluebird day, with 38 trails, and expected to have both the Summit Express and the Snowcat Triple operating for the final weekend. For more info, go to skiwildcat.com).
Waterville Valley is to close after today, and Loon is to close April 16. For more, go to skinh.com.
In Maine, Saddleback’s closing day is today, April 15 (saddleback.com). Sugarloaf, USA (sugarloaf.com) is scheduled for daily skiing through April 20, with projected lift operations for April 21-May 1 to be announced, depending on conditions, with the schedule subject to change. Nothing beats Sugarloaf in spring.
Sunday River is open this weekend with two lifts and 61 trails and on Patriot’s Day, April 17, with lift access on Jordan Bowl and then they are closed midweek but will reopen for a final weekend, April 22-23 from Jordan Bowl and free skiing the final day April 23. For more, go to sundayriver.com.
SPEAKING OF PATRIOT’S DAY, we wish everyone good luck for the 127th running of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 17.
We send a special salute to Conway Planning Board member Erik Corbett, who is competing in the racing wheelchair category for his first Boston Marathon. He was profiled by WMUR TV-9’s “New Hampshire Chronicles” program Monday.
Fellow Conway Planning Board members gave Erik a good-luck round of applause at the end of Thursday’s meeting. Albany’s Linda Parrish is also once again running.
Hard to believe, but it’s the 10th anniversary of the terrible bombing in 2013. It was a tragic blot on Boston’s proud sports history, causing horrible harm, both physically and psychologically, but New England rebounded, as we always do, led by the spirit of David “Big Papi” Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox, who used the Boston Strong mantra to go on and win their eighth of nine World Series championships that year.
As for the Red Sox’s chances for this year? Hmmmm …. Let’s just say that hope springs eternal among New Englanders in spring, but we’ll see. Unlike the incredibly bright prospects in the soon-to-start playoffs for the Boston Celtics and the record-setting 65-12-5 Boston Bruins.
The Bruins on Thursday night ended the regular season with a sweet 5-4 win in Montreal over Les Habs, finishing with a NHL record 65 wins, besting the old mark of 62 wins, and a record 135 points.
The Bruins start their Stanley Cup run with their first playoff round Monday night against the Florida Panthers in Boston
No. 2 in the Eastern Conference Celtics, meanwhile, face the Atlanta Hawks in their opening playoff round today,.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including Realtor Lobin Frizzell and Laurel Ekberg (today); Holly-Ann Morgan (4-17); Alice Haine, Realtor Bayard Kennett, Mountain Mama Bobbie Box and Bond MacGillivray (4-19); DragonFly Aerial’s photographer of the stars Roger Marcoux (4-20), and all others.
LIVERMORE TALK: Don’t miss Dr. Peter Crane’s talk on the history of the lost logging town of Livermore, set to be hosted by the Bartlett Historical Society April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Bartlett Congregational Church. For more, go to bartletthistory.net.
SEE YOU at the MWV Chamber Business Expo on April 18 at the Attitash Base Lodge. And a big thank you to everyone for turning out to vote in Conway this past Tuesday! In closing, I salute the longtime service of Conway selectmen chair C. David Weathers — thank you, Dave.
