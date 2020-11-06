WHY NOT WRITE about elections?
I remember on the office of my UNH journalism professor Donald Murray’s door was a New Yorker cartoon, showing a distraught, disheveled, idea-starved, writer in his boxer shorts and black socks at a typewriter, surrounded by crumpled sheets of typewriter paper tossed onto the floor from his typewriter stand.
In the cartoon, along with the scraps of discarded paper were cats — dozens of them, sitting throughout the room, doing what cats do — staring off into space.
In the doorway stood the writer’s wife, wearing a bathrobe and holding a cup of coffee, her hair in curlers, telling her upset husband, “Why not write about cats?”
That’s how this writer feels about this week’s column — how can you NOT write about one of the most monumental elections in American history, when it's a topic of discussion everywhere?
AS OF THIS WRITING Friday morning, I keep switching from CNN, MSNBC and FOX.
In these polarized, Divided States of America, the balance for the required 270 electoral votes to win stood at 253 for former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and 214 for incumbent first-term Republican President Donald J. Trump with the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina still too close to call.
Now, if Biden is the president-elect, as seems likely at this juncture, what do we do as a country? Hopefully, we will come together — but given how close this election was/still is, and all of the legal challenges being waged by the Trump camp, it’s not likely.
We agree with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” pundits, who actually said to keep an eye on the tone of what’s coming out of FOX News to determine what tact No. 45 will take. Trump has a direct line to FOX. If there is a movement for him to keep up his legal battles, or contrarily, a push for him to give up the ghost, FOX will be the channel on which Trump will reveal that direction.
Or, that is also where he will begin his likely charge for 2024.
Imagine, just like Democratic President Grover Cleveland, Trump were he to be re-elected in 2024 would become only the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms (Grover, George Cleveland of Tamworth’s grandfather, served from 1885-89 and won re-election four years later, serving his second term from 1893-97).
For a president who is a former reality TV star who consequently sees a lot of the world through ratings, this year’s presidential election has certainly garnered the nation and the world’s attention so he can at least be happy with that, if not (as of this writing) the likely outcome.
According to Time Magazine, while the final turnout number will be available when all ballots are counted in the coming weeks, already two-thirds of Americans eligible to vote participated — nearly 160 million people, up from around 138 million in the 2016 election — a proportion not seen in more than a century, according to preliminary estimates posted Wednesday by Michael McDonald, professor of Political Science at the University of Florida who runs the United States Elections Project.
More Americans voted in 2020 — and voted by mail — than in any other election in U.S. history.
THE SAME WAS TRUE IN New Hampshire and throughout Carroll County.
As political editor Lloyd Jones reported in Thursday’s Sun, Carroll County again on Tuesday went blue for Biden over Trump, 16,786 to 16,013 as record numbers went to polls. Biden won 10 of the 19 towns and townships, while Trump carried eight. In Freedom, both men received 538 votes.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner expected a record number of ballots to be cast in Tuesday’s election, and he was right as the state surpassed the record of 755,850 set in 2016 with 814,092 ballots cast.
My thanks to Lloyd for his stellar reporting and to all of my colleagues at the Sun for their dedication. And, to all fellow voters, thank you for doing your democratic (that's with a small "d") duty. Won’t it be nice to not have all that junk political mail stuffing up your mailbox?
I USUALLY GET to be the official honorary timekeeper for first-in-the-nation midnight voting at Hart’s Location every four years for the primary and general election, but not this year, as officials opted not to do the midnight voting due to social distancing concerns during the pandemic.
It’s always an honor that I look forward to, getting to do the countdown while I also cover the election, something my late brother Steve and I used to do together for The Mountain Ear, dating back to when Hart’s restarted midnight voting back in 1996.
So, it was very strange for me to not be driving at 10 p.m. Monday up desolate Route 302 through Bartlett toward Hart’s Location’s tiny town hall, watching the pre-election news at home instead.
Hart’s instead voted 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Moderator Les Schoof kindly offered to let me be the timekeeper again, but somehow it just didn’t have the same allure to be there at 11 a.m. instead of midnight!).
Results in Hart’s? Biden, 23; Trump, 20. Meanwhile, in New Hampshire’s two other towns that did continue midnight voting this election, Biden won all five votes in Dixville Notch (including from lifelong Republican/ski mogul Les Otten) to none for Trump, while in the nearby northern town of Millsfield, Trump had 16 and Biden five. Dixville has been doing midnight voting since 1960 while Millsfield brought theirs back in 2016.
IN NON-VOTING news of the week, kudos to Kendra and Jason Veno, manager Brittany Burke and staff at Veno’s Specialty Foods and Meats in Conway and customers who helped raise $2,500 for the medical expenses of Willow Roberts, 2, of Tamworth in their third annual “Carving for a Cause” last weekend.
“We had probably 65 pumpkins that were carved,” Brittany told us. "In addition to people who carved pumpkins, we also had a good amount of people come into the store to make donations. The Kennett High culinary department raised over $400.”
They were lighted and on display alongside Route 16 by Veno’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. I not only stopped by to enjoy the display, but also went inside and purchased some amazing pumpkin bisque.
BRING A FRIEND Shopping is expanding its Bring a Friend Shopping Weekend to a 10-day format this year, Nov. 6-15. Go to settlersgreen.com for the scoop.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including Jackson residents Sascha Lowe Blacke and Laurie McAleer (today); Kim Schroeder Steward (11-8); Kathy Walsh Black (11-9); weather observer Ed “Mr. 50-Centah” Bergeron, former Blend bassist Ken Holt of Florida and Memorial nurse Ben Miller (11-10); Nancy Grant Bartlett, Scot Henley, Dave Gregory and Chris Cavallo (11-11); Jen’s Friends president Erik Chandler, Sunrise Shack’s Fred Nemeth and Ginny Rogers (11-12); Diana Cataldo and Karl Seibel (11-13); and Cannell’s Country Store’s Kristen Santuccio (11-14).
GO, KENNETT! The 5-1 KHS Eagles take on the 6-0 Plymouth Bobcats at 1 p.m. in Plymouth today in the state Division II football quarterfinals. The Bobcats beat the Eagles 20-21 in the second game of the season by coming from behind, Lloyd Jones reports. Valley Vision will broadcast the taped coverage of the game at 7 p.m. Sunday on Channel 3. And, kudos to the undefeated KHS field hockey Eagles for their 2-0 championship NHIAA Division II victory over previously undefeated Souhegan at home last Sunday, with senior Kathryn Hawkes scoring both KHS goals.
SEE YOU socially distanced in North Conway’s Schouler Park for the Veterans Day ceremonies at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Please wear a mask! And, thank you to all veterans — and, while we’re handing out kudos, to all election officials, locally, statewide and nationally.
Is it over yet?
