CONWAY — “The problem with having friends,” one wise sage once said, “is that you might lose them.”
In recent weeks, we have lost a few valley characters who brightened this valley during their times here.
As I was finishing up last week’s Valley Voice, I was informed by friend Kimball Packard of the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in Tamworth that legendary former WBNC/WMWV radio personality Danny “DD” Del Rossi, 77, had passed from cancer at his home in San Antonio, Texas.
Kimball said that he had been in hospice and died at home. (I have a few stories about DD in this week’s Valley Voice so keep on reading).
Likewise, as I was wrapping up last week’s column, I also was informed by Linda and Stu Dunlop of the Wildcat Tavern and Kearsarge Inn that in late January we had lost (also to cancer) the spritely and beautiful Bridie O’Neil, whom I always called the “Irish ambassador to the Kearsarge Inn,” where she worked as a dynamic and energetic housekeeper.
Bridie went home to her beloved Ireland to be with family last fall after her diagnosis. Stu and staff had organized a card-gathering effort, which was delivered in person to Bridie at her family’s home in Galway by Sue Holt.
“Over 500 people, many Kearsarge Inn guests who had known her over the years and friends, wrote cards, which was staggering,” said Stu, who said he spoke with Bridie’s sister Anne almost daily.
He said a tribute gathering will be held this spring, so stay tuned. In the meantime, when you pass by the Kearsarge Inn, have a good thought of Bridie when you see the green, white and orange Irish flag flying from the porch rafters and have a good thought when you tip a pint at Deacon Street, where she used to love to dance to the music of Dennis & Davey.
We also got word that former Barnaby’s bartender, turkey grower and past MWV Hog Paul “Duck” Skolfield, former head of ski patrol at Cranmore Mountain, had passed away.
And then I saw that longtime valley volunteer and past Mount Washington State Park summit gift shop employee Joan “Pony” Rice had died at age 91. Pony was at just about every MWV Chamber After Hours that I ever attended, and always gently reminded me to mention her July 21 birthday every year in this column (and let me know when I forgot!).
All were characters that made this valley colorful. May they rest in peace.
BACK IN 2019, I am grateful that Sascha Loew Blacke called me on behalf of our mutual friend, Danny Del Rossi, to say he was back in the valley from Texas and wanted to get together at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast with DD and fellow WMWV radio alum George Cleveland, who as we all know is back at the station nowadays after his 20-year stint as executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services.
It was a wonderful late summer afternoon, and I loved hearing their stories about the early days of the station under Skip and Joan Sherman’s ownership.
And as has often been told, DD was the only deejay ever fired three times from the station by Skip, including once on the air when he told everyone during an Eating House ad that they could all go up there and dine and enjoy “watching the Skimobile cars come off the track.”
I asked Danny, for instance, about his old on-air “Capt. Lou Aerial Traffic Reports,” in which he pretended to give valley listeners updates on our famed traffic congestion. It was all made up, of course, just one of DD’s creative on-air shenanigans.
“Hey,” he’d say into the muffled microphone, “I can see Marvelous Marvin Hagler jogging on West Side Road — Hi ya, Marvin!” All the while, you’d hear Capt. Lou (Danny) yelling above the whopping sound of helicopter blades thumping in the background.
When I asked DD how he created those sound effects, he grinned and with folded hands started pounding his chest — high-tech, right?
He also shared how during one of the North Conway Rotary Radio Auctions (remember them?), he just got bored manning the control board at the station’s former home in the old farmhouse on East Main Street.
To liven things up a bit, he got out one of his soundtrack albums and as Rotary auctioneers Herbie Schneider, Bob Duncan and others did their readings of the auction items live on air from the Elks Club or whereever it was being held that year, in the background were such odd sounds as tiger and lion growls, pinball machines, cocktail party sounds and more.
At the time, the Shermans were living in the upstairs apartment at the farmhouse, and DD said Joan came downstairs with a glass of wine in her hand, and asked, “Danny, I just got a call from a listener. Is there anything … strange going on with the Rotary auction tonight?”
“Nope. Nothing here. Pretty quiet,” DD calmly replied, shaking his head.
Joanie left, and Danny went back to being Danny.
There have been so many posts on Facebook by longtime friends since everyone learned of Danny’s passing. George Cleveland and Cynthia Hall note that a celebration in story and song of Danny’s life will be held at a future date, so stay tuned.
But for now, it is Capt. Lou’s final flight. Thanks, DD, for all the great memories, and may you and your beloved late wife Susan be happy back together, and condolences to their daughter India Marquette, two grandchildren and family.
IN OTHER NEWS, it’s Super Bowl Weekend with the Eagles and Chiefs. As I have long noted, it’s always one of the best weekends of the year to ski, because come Sunday, the day of the Big Game that evening, everyone packs up and heads home, leaving the tracks and trails wide open. Doug Garland of Bear Notch Ski Touring in Bartlett says after grooming, it ought to make for some great loose granular and packed powder so head on out!
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including history-loving Conway Selectman Steve Porter and skier Charlin Carlson-Ryall (today); Abe Lincoln, Chris Bailey, Chuck Seavey, the Red Parka Pub’s community-minded Terry O’Brien and J-Town Deli’s Genn Anzaldi (2-12); banjo-playing Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley (2-13); guitarist Ken Turley, Valentines Neysa Packard and the Tin Can Co.’s Patti Alden (2-14); JSTF’s Rob McConaghey and Carol Chaffee (2-15); Cheryl Emerson and the Sun’s Alec Kerr (the big 4-0), (2-16); Michaela Andruzzi (2-17); and all others.
ENJOY THE Super Bowl when it starts at 6:30 p.m. In the meantime, we've got the seventh annual Backcountry SkiFest through Sunday, as well as today, Thom Perkins, Kathy Bennett and Taylor Whiteside's Soups and Songs concert for the benefit of MWV Sspports Recovery at the United Methodist Church in Center Conway at 6 p.m.. Also today, Bucky Lewis's comedy/music dinner show at Indian Mound Golf Club's River's Edge Grille.
And, come Tuesday, HAPPY VALENTINE'S Day to one and all Cupids!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.