CONWAY — This is a first that we Granite Staters cannot be proud of:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire now has the highest seven-day new case rate in the country, of 505.4 cases per 100,000.
New Hampshire is followed by Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
Please share that with the person barging into your store without a mask, or that guy sitting next to you who still is opposed to getting vaccinated or a booster shot.
So do humanity and this country — and yourself — a favor and get your vaccination and/or booster shot.
PEOPLE ARE ADAPTING in the public gatherings that I have gone to recently, with attendees wearing masks indoors at Carroll County RSVP’s Festival of Trees at Settlers Green last weekend (it continues today, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and at the fourth-grade ski history community open house held at the North Conway Community Center on Tuesday evening. Kudos to co-organizers Betty Newton and Elaine Swanson for their efforts along with all the volunteers and SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard for making it such a success.
IT WAS BLUSTERY AT THE outdoor Christmas Craft Fair held at Tuckerman Brewing Co. last Saturday. I saw many crafter friends there, including Reed Van Rossum, who was selling his nifty recycled record products — he cuts out the inside centers of classic records of recording artists such as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, and turns them into refrigerator magnets; he also takes album covers and recycles them as notebook covers.
The town of Jackson, meanwhile, kicked off its Traditionally, Yours celebration with Santa’s arrival last Saturday and the tree lighting Sunday.
THE HOLIDAY EVENTS merriment continues this weekend with a litany of holiday happenings.
Breakfast with Santa will be held today at the North Conway Community Center, sponsored by the White Mountain Independents, from 8-11 a.m.. For $5, you get breakfast and a photo with Santa.
Along with the aforementioned Festival of Trees at Settlers Green, there will be an outdoor tree-lighting ceremony today at 4 p.m. Prior to that, you can enter to win a $500 shopping spree from noon-4 p.m. The winner will be drawn at the treelighting, Laura Lemieux tells us. There also will be caroling today with the KHS High School Choir singing from noon-1 p.m. and with Da Capo from 1-2 p.m.
A holiday light show and light tunnel starts today at dusk at the Settlers Green Gazebo — the tunnel begins at Timberland and ends at the Green.
A Festival of Trees will also be held at the Parsonsfield (Maine) Seminary today and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For details, call (207) 625-4449.
A Grinchmas Who-Liday Spectacular will be held today from 12:30-3 p.m. to benefit Little Angels Service Dogs of Bartlett at a new location this year — Cranmore Mountain Resort’s Arlberg Children’s Center. Photos with Santa, a reindeer stable, crafts and even a Whoville Hair Salon and crafts will be featured. For more information, call (603) 374-5156.
The MWV Skating Club is presenting its “Holiday on Ice” Show at the Ham Arena in Conway today 5-6 p.m. Admission is free, courtesy of Community Celebrations. Face masks are required. For details, call (603) 998-4329.
M&D Playhouse presents “A Christmas Carol” at the Eastern Slope Playhouse 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 2-19. Call (603) 733-5275 for ticket information.
Mmany organizations selling Christmas wreaths and trees, among them American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill in Conway. The Legion also has a Toys for Tots drive ongoing. Call (603) 447-3927 for further information.
Paul Costello tells us that the Redstone Volunteer Fire Department is also selling Christmas trees. And Chamberlain Farm in Brownfield, Maine (207-890-5448), has “choose and cut” trees and wreaths. They’re open weekends, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
On Sunday, a “Breakfast with Santa” will be offered at Hobbs Tavern in West Ossipee from 9 a.m.-noon.
Carol Noonan, Jeff Flagg and staff will once again present their Holiday Open House on Sunday at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., offering great items, including Jen’s Jellies, TJ’s picnic tables and bird feeders, Octavia’s artwork, Melanie’s homemade brooms and Beth’s chocolates and more.
The Bartlett Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. Join Lynn Jones and Summit, the Bernese Mountain Dog, at Gazebo Park. For more information, call the Bartlett Recreation Department at (603) 374-1952.
The MWV Community Band, meanwhile, is presenting a Christmas Carol Sing-Along at North Conway’s Schouler Park on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Dress festive and bring a candle along.
LOOKING AHEAD, the Freedom Village Store is hosting a holiday open house on Friday, Dec. 10, 5-7 p.m. The store plans to donate 5 percent of the night’s sales to the Freedom Elementary School.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: The Little White Church in Eaton presents pianist Dana Cunninghamwith cellist Max Dyer on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at danacunningham.com and at White Birch Books in North Conway.
Tickets will be held at the door. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required. Seating will be limited to 100 people.
And Noonan and guests will present their Stone Mountain LIVE Christmas Dec. 17-18, both at 8 p.m. Go to stonemountainartscenter.com for the scoop.
LOOKING AHEAD TO Dec. 18, Tuckerman Brewiing is hosting an outdoor Backcountry Season Kickoff Party and Clothing Drive in the Beer Garden. We’ll have more details in the weeks ahead.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we say ho, ho, ho to one and all, including: talented former Mountain Ear graphics wiz and bird enthusiast George Robinson, ocean liner historian Carl E. Lindblade, former Conway Scenic Railroad co-owner Russ Seybold and MWV Economic Council Executive Director Jac Cuddy (today); Corrine Rober (12-5); John Mitchell, Cindy Blais Schwartz and Badger Realty’s Bernie Donohue (12-6); Joe Martin (12-7); Andy Pepin and Outside TV’s Chris Proulx (12-8); Maj. Frank McCarthy, the Ham Arena’s Mike Boivin (12-9); and Mary Saliba and Mike Corthell (12-10).
ROTARY PICKUPS: If you were a winning bidder in the 65th North Conway Rotary Radio Auction last month, you may pick up and pay for your items by Dec. 11 next to Kate Spade Shop at Settlers Streetside.
Pickups are today, Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dec. 10 and 11 from 9 a.m.-noon. I got my items Friday and had the pleasure of having state Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) handle my transaction, dressed in a festive holiday sweater (Karen, not me).
The radio auction was a great start to my holiday shopping — may you enjoy similar success in the coming weeks. Support your local stores — shop local!
