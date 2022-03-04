CONWAY — An appreciative gathering of 50 ski enthusiasts turned out at the Pope Memorial Library Thursday to hear extreme skiing pioneer Dan Egan of the Egan Brothers (of Warren Miller Ski Films fame) give a great talk on his lifetime of ski adventures, as captured in his new book, “Thirty Years in a White Haze.”
The book details Egan’s story of worldwide adventure and the evolution of extreme skiing. Egan signed copies after his engaging and often humorous talk. The book is available at White Birch Books and the Eastern Slope Branch of the New England Ski Museum in North Conway.
Dan and his brother John Egan were inducted in 2019 into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, the first brothers so honored.
Egan, who is in town for the 25th annual New England Ski Museum Schneider Cup at Cranmore, regaled the audience with photos and film clips. During the Q and A, he was asked how the cameramen got to the locations to get the shots. He said they had to be good skiers and able to adapt to extreme conditions.
When asked if he had ever made films in Mount Washington’s famed Tuckerman Ravine, he said he shared a tale about once getting arrested for not having the right Forest Service permit.
“We were there filming ‘Double Exposure,’ for Warren Miller, and we had spent a few days shooting and we were going up to spend the night at the Observatory and they stopped us at the bottom of the Auto Road and started to confiscate our cameras, he said.
"I’ll never forget our cameraman pleading with the officer that, ‘What was he going to tell his boy that he didn’t have movies of him growing up because the cop took his camera?’” said Egan, adding, “We spoke to Gov. Jeanne Shaheen and eventually got that all sorted out.”
He said his next book project is on friends whom he and John have lost in extreme skiing accidents over the years. He’s also working on a film about racism in soccer, “Transforming the Beautiful Game,” telling the story of Clyde Best, whom he called “The Jackie Robinson of English soccer.”
Valley Vision's ace veteran cameraman Scott Verney filmed the talk so be sure to tune in.
FRIENDS OF TUCKERMAN: Speaking of extreme fun in the snow, the 21st Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon returns to Great Glen Trails at the base of Mount Washington Saturday, March 19.
The event is open to five-person mixed and same-gender teams as well as solo competitors, known as TuckerMen and TuckerWomen contestants.
This year’s race will follow the new format and host venue at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center that was introduced for last year’s, notes Jake Risch, president of Friends of Tuckerman Ravine.
For more information and to register, go to friendsoftuckermanravine.org.
RED PARKA CHALLENGE CUP: Excitement is also building for the return March 18 to Attitash of the Red Parka Challenge Cup, which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Laura Lemieux, chair of publicity, says 53 racers had registered with two weeks to go. To register, go to skireg.com/red-parka-challenge-cup-race. Proceeds benefit the Eastern Slope Ski Club.
SPEAKING OF THE RED PARKA, word has it there was a strong turnout last Sunday for the Blue Sunday performance by blues harmonica legend James Montgomery and gifted guitarist Bruce Marshall, now of Denmark, Maine.
MEANWHILE, getting into the Mardis Gras spirit, Heather Pierson and her all-star band gave a great show at Mountain Top Music’s Majestic Theatre this past Fat Tuesday, March 1, notes office manager Kate Vachon.
“We had more people than we’ve ever had in the (restored) theater,” said Kate.
Next Friday, the Majestic Cafe will feature Mike Hathaway, Jono Deveneau and Brian Hathaway at 7 p.m. Reservationns are recommended. Go to mountaintopmusic.org.
STUDIO TWO: The Beatles Tribute made it a Hard Day’s Night the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Winter Concert Series at Intervale’s Theater in the Wood Friday night. Next up March 11 is the always popular Adam Ezra Group. Go to believeinbooks.org for the scoop.
SONG OF THE YEAR voting continues through March 31 on WMWV.com. Finalists are Jug’s “Hyperbole,” the Gravel Project’s “Sending Up My Love” and Fryeburg Academy’s Willow Carter’s “Friday Night Drives.”
ON A SAD note, we extend our condolences to the Filip family on the passing of family patriarch and local businessman Jan G. Filip III of Glen, who fled his native Czechoslovakia and communism. Jan’s obituary in the Sun this week read like a novel, and his life was the story of an immigrant who fulfilled the American dream.
It’s especially poignant to read against the backdrop of the terrible turmoil and bloodshed being caused by Putin and his Russian military actions in the Ukraine this week.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Margaret Marshall, Sandra Webster and Stephanie Froman (today); Conway Area Humane Society’s Ted Westwig, musician Robin Lee, and Jeff Perry (3-6); Victoria Murphy, Rob Burbank, Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott, Lydia Lansing and former town clerk John Stevens (3-8); Steve Caming and Melissa Kowalewski (3-9); and all others.
SEE YOU AT THE SCHNEIDER Cup opening ceremonies Saturday at Cranmore. And, for a round-up of ski conditions at local resorts, go to skinh.com.com/conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.