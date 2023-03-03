CONWAY — With all of this latest snow, our snow cup runneth over, but who’s complaining?
The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning started last night at 1 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. tonight with the total snow accumulation expected to be between 8 and 12 inches to add to Tuesday and Thursday’s totals, putting all the ski areas and ski touring centers in great shape as March settles in.
Brian Fitzgerald, director of education for the Mount Washington Observatory, says so far in March, prior to today’s storm, we had received 9.7 inches in North Conway. That brings us to 64.8 inches for the snow season, which is just .8 inches off the normal mark for this date as of Friday.
The 30-year average for the entire snow season is 84 inches. With today’s expected foot or more of snow, we’ll be just about 5 inches below that mark, too, with the rest of March and April to go.
So, after a slow start to winter, consider ourselves normal, or average — at least when it comes to snowfall.
SNOWFALL totals over the past week varied through the valley, with Wildcat receiving a reported 46 inches in the last eight days as of Friday and having all 48 trails open. Fellow Vail Resorts area Attitash got 22 inches in that time period and had 66 of 68 trails open Friday.
Black Mountain reported 26 inches over the past eight days and 39 of 69 trails open; Bretton Woods had 14 inches and 90 of 98 trails open; King Pine, 17 inches and 17 trails open and Cranmore, 17 inches and 49 of 57 trails. Cranmore is hosting the Ski for Camp Sunshine fundraiser.
For ski touring, the bonanza was much celebrated, with the always snowy snow belt of Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center receiving 27 inches in the past week and with all 60 kilometers open (45 of which was groomed as of Friday); Bretton Woods Nordic Center had 36 of 56 trails open; Great Glen Trails: 45 km and the tubing hill are open, and the SnowCoach is running; Jackson Ski Touring: 20 of 49 trails; MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoeing Center (which had a sold-out 33rd annual Chocolate Festival last Sunday): all 45 km are open and the there are snowshoe tours Saturdays at 1 p.m.; the Reserve at Purity Spring, 12 of 17 trails; and the 100-Acre Wood in Intervale: This week's Storybook Trail features “Penguin Problems” by Jory John.
Go to skinh.com for condition updates — and be advised that the New England Ski Museum’s 26th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup returns to Cranmore next weekend with the race on March 11 (go to skimuseum.org to register). Also coming up: The Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup is back at Attitash (after being at Cranmore last year) on Friday, March 17 — yes, St Patrick’s Day. Racer Registration: skireg.com/red-parka-challenge-cup-race. And the Tuckerman Pentathlon Inferno is at Great Glen Trails and Mount Washington on March 18 (eventbrite.com/e/2023-tuckerman-inferno-pentathlon-registration).
Lastly, Nordic Nate Harvey of Great Glen Trails shared this Friday Funny riddle with skiers in his March 3 snow report:
Q: What falls during the month of March but never gets hurt?
A: SNOW!
THERE WAS A great turnout of about 170 people at last Friday’s open house at the New England Ski Museum’s Open House at the Eastern Slope Branch to check out the new exhibits on Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, the 10th Mountain Division and new displays for children.
Kudos to all the Downhill Divas who volunteered to serve appetizers. It was a fun night of community spirit and a real success.
LATER THAT SAME evening, I attended back-in-the-valley, always wicked New Hampsha "humah" funny music man Bucky Lewis’ sold-out show at the Peking Restaurant, his fourth sold-out show since taking back to the stage for the first time in six years as he has been devoting his time to his Wicked Yankee video productions (which he continues to produce).
He raised funds once again for the Conway Area Humane Society’s Molly Fund in memory of his beloved late service dog. Stay tuned for upcoming show details, notes friend Danny Quint, who has been booking Bucky’s appearances.
I'M TOLD THAT ALANA MACDONALD and her band once again wowed 'em at a sold-out show at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, last Friday evening, with the talented local musician playing many of her songs from her Devonsquare repertoire and a few new great solo songs, performing as her encore the Beatles’ “In My Life.” A treat for her many fans — Alana is a musical treasure to all of us. Kudos to my sister-in-law Sarah W. Eastman and husband Rob Hallowell for the report.
IN OTHER LOCAL music news, WMWV station manager Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott, station general manager/owner Greg Frizzell and Magic 104 manager/news announcer Clay Groves, who are judging the WMWV Local Song of the Year Contest, reviewed 50 entrants and narrowed them down to the three finalists, which were announced at noon Wednesday. Fans can listen to the finalists on the wmwv.com website and cast their votes through midnight March 31.
The finalists are CATWOLF (“Big Ball of Sunshine,”); hArt of Sound (“Shockwaves”) and Way of the Headband (“Shoot the Messenger”).
IT’S ANOTHER Blue Sunday at the Red Parka Pub March 5, featuring the Erin Harpe Duo (Blue Matter is there tonight).
In other local music: The Majestic Songbirds are at Tuckerman Brewing today from 3-6 p.m.; Ledge Brewing has the Al Hospers Quartet today from 6-9 p.m. and Carols Olmeda 3-5 p.m.; the Shovel Handle Mountain Music Series continues with Two Man Band today and Dan Aldrich on March 5; the Shannon Door has Marty Quirk for apres and Scott Baer at night tonight and Sunday; the Wildcat Tavern has Al “the Rev” Shafner on Fridays and for apres on Saturdays, with Jeremy Dean performing tonight and a new trivia night Wednesdays; and Top of the 9th has the Jonathan Sarty Band tonight.
The Mike Hathaway Quartet returns to the Majestic Cafe March 10.
Today, Attitash has Chiera at Ptarmigan's and Mitch Alden in the Den; Wildcat Mountain has CATWOLF; Cranmore's Zip's Pub has Rafe Matregrano; Devisnt is at Black Mountain and King Pine's Trails End has Dan Parkhurst.
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS to one and all, including: Melissa LaRoche and North Country Fair’s Brian Smith (today); Margaret Marshall, Sandra Webster and Stephanie Froman (3-5); Conway Area Humane Society’s Tim Westwig, Robin Lee and Jeff Perry (3-6); WMWV's DJ Rob Burbank and Roy Prescott, Lydia Lansing, Cathy Westervelt Ryan, John Stevens and Victoria Murphy (3-8), writer Steve Caming, Karen Deigh Lufkin and Danbo Doucet (3-9) and all others.
NICE TO SEE THAT Tin Mountain’s First Season Festival is returning live with a new location at the Old Saco Inn March 18. Go to tinmountain.org for the online auction and reservation info. Spring is around the corner — snow notwithstanding.
