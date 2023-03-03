CONWAY — With all of this latest snow, our snow cup runneth over, but who’s complaining?

The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning started last night at 1 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. tonight with the total snow accumulation expected to be between 8 and 12 inches to add to Tuesday and Thursday’s totals, putting all the ski areas and ski touring centers in great shape as March settles in.

