HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL, as the saying goes, and that was especially true this warm and sunny Thursday, after the separate announcements by President Joe Biden and Gov. Chris Sununu one year into this pandemic.
President Biden cautioned that we as Americans must do our part by getting vaccinated and not prematurely abandoning mask wearing, social distancing and other measures that stem the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, Gov. Sununu announced Thursday he is relaxing some of the Granite State’s restrictions, including allowing retail stores to again operate at full capacity and no longer requiring travelers arriving in the state to quarantine.
Domestic travelers arriving in New Hampshire still are recommended to quarantine, but it's not required, Sununu said. Other restrictions being lifted are for barber shops and salons (walk-ins now allowed), restaurants and bars (small music bands and bar games now allowed) and summer camps.
The mask mandate, however, is not being lifted, as the governor said “it has proven to be effective. Masks work.”
ONE IMPACT? Dennis & Davey were reunited for their first gig in a year at Deacon Street in North Conway on Friday, restoring a sense of normalcy that none of us I am sure will ever take for granted again. Ah, the joy of hearing live music — with a mask and safe social distancing, of course.
Dennis has been playing solo Fridays at Deacon Street for the past few months.
“Deacon Street and the Shannon Door have really adhered to the safe social distancing and mask policies," he said. "Because people still are not allowed to dance, it changes the music you play. As for masks, every once in a while people forget and the waitresses are nice in telling them when they head to the bathrooms they need to put on their masks.
“I’ve had my first Moderna shot, and Davey has had his two vaccines,” said Dennis in explaining how he and Davey are being reunited — 6 feet apart when they play. Still no dancing is the rule.
The easing of restrictions now allow three musicians distanced apart.
Dennis added, “We’ve come this far over the past year, all of us: we just need to see it through and do it right.”
ON A PERSONAL NOTE, due to being a Type 1 diabetic since age 10 as well as a 10-year cancer survivor and heart attack/triple bypass survivor (just lucky, I always say), I received my first Moderna shot Feb. 8 at Memorial Hospital’s clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center and my second one this past Monday.
At the clinic, I was greeted by old friend Kristin Hatch at the check-in window. After that, I was escorted by hospital executive assistant Becky Adams to a cubicle manned by retired RN Connie Gagnon, who could not have been nicer in making me feel at ease.
“Everyone is so upbeat when they come in for their vaccines. They are just so grateful, so I enjoy being here, helping,” said Connie.
She asked which arm I wanted to use for the shot — I chose my left shoulder, rolled up my sleeve and unbuttoned my flannel shirt so she could have free access.
After that, I was brought over to the waiting area by volunteer Maryann Lowry, who gave me a timer set for 15 minutes. You have to wait to make sure you don’t have any adverse reaction.
After my beeper went off, I was checked out by Tracy Kanzler, who gave me my official COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which I am to keep in my wallet, especially should I have to travel anywhere — not that I plan on going anywhere south of Eaton anytime soon.
As predicted by health officials, I did experience a delayed but sudden wall of fatigue that hit me hard exactly 23 hours after Monday’s shot.
I took a nap from 4-8 p.m. I also drank plenty of water, as advised. I experienced brief chills earlier and actually turned on the heat — something unusual for this frugal writer. I went to bed early at 10 p.m. Tuesday, and awoke at 3 a.m. Wednesday with a sweaty sweatshirt, a sign my body had responded to the challenge and my immune system was starting to work — so it was a good thing.
When I got up at 7 a.m. Wednesday, I felt ... A-OK!
That good feeling has continued three days later. I am relieved and grateful to have the vaccines behind me, and I wish the same for one and all as we move ahead toward President Biden's May vaccination deadline.
OF COURSE, the best medicine for the soul, pandemic notwithstanding, is to take a few masked runs skiing, or heading out to the cross-country trails.
Accompanied by my sister Jeanie’s family visiting from Rye, I am happy to report I was able to do both last weekend, as we skied at Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center on Saturday and downhill at Bretton Woods on Sunday.
Kudos to Doug and John Henry Garland for their hard work to clear debris after the wind storm of a few days prior last week. The best skiing was on the open lower meadow across from the touring center and near the Saco, and we heard Yates Farm is also good.
“Once it gets cold again, we can groom it hard,” Doug said Friday.
Also offering good skiing are Jackson Ski Touring, host of the NCAAs this past week (95 kilometers open); Great Glen Trails (17-20 km), King Pine (20 km) and MWV Ski Touring (40 km in Whitaker Woods and Intervale Networks).
On the alpine side of life, conditions on a sunny Friday were: Bretton Woods (38 trails), Black (30 trails), Cranmore (45 trails) and King Pine (all 17 trails).
Spring officially arrives March 20. And remember, spring your clocks ahead an hour when you go to bed tonight as Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we chirp happy spring bird songs to one and all, including: Mark Hounsell and his mom Betty (belatedly, both 2-8); Julie Santuccio Cummings (today); Mountain Meisters race results tabulator Sean Doucette and Timberline Tree Works owner/ski history enthusiast Greg Tsoules (3-14); golfer-hockey player Julie Rivers (3-15); musicians Al “The Rev” Shafner and Chuck Farrell and veteran Meister racer Doug MacDonald (3-16); Jackson state Rep. Chris McAleer, Lisa Marino Surette and Memorial Hospital’s Mary Vigeant (3-17); Skip Bartlett, Dave Jensen and my Big Bro Jon Eastman (3-18); and Ken Turner and Julie McAlpine Butler (3-19).
TOP O’ THE WEEK to you all as we head toward St. Patrick’s Day March 17, which last year saw the governor’s Stay at Home COVID restrictions take effect. As President Biden noted this week, we’ve all been through a lot over the past year. May things continue to be on the upswing.
