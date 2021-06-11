HAPPY GRADUATION weekend to all Kennett grads and their families as they get set to soar, not only in terms of the young students’ lives taking off as they graduate but also in how for a second consecutive year will be riding the Skimobile Express quad chairlift at Cranmore Mountain Resort to the summit for commencement ceremonies Sunday.
As in 2020, it is bound to be memorable. Last year, the unusual ceremony generated a lot of press interest, with Cranmore Marketing Director Becca Deschenes noting that The Associated Press picked up on the story along with WMUR-Channel 9 and others.
“I believe it was featured as far away as France,” said Becca this week.
As Sun colleague Lloyd Jones wrote in Friday’s paper, a fun-filled day is planned for today for the Class of ’21, highlighted by a banquet, complete with games, speeches and student awards, to be capped off by the second annual Kennett Karavan parade through North Conway Village.
The Kennett Karavan is set to depart from Kennett High at 2:15 p.m. and will then head north on the North-South Road, then turn left on Kearsarge Street and across Route 16 to Norcross Circle to take a loop around Schouler Park in North Conway Village before heading south along Route 16 until they reach the stop light by L.L. Bean, at which point the karavan will disperse.
The public is urged to line the route and cheer on the students in the karavan.
On Sunday, masks will be required only when boarding and disembarking from the chairlift during graduation. There are 181 students in the Class of 2021. Last year, 173 students from Kennett High and the Eagle Academy received diplomas. Graduation is scheduled to run Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on the KHS Stream YouTube Channel at tinyurl.com/4hn7x6f2.
Congrats to all students, parents, educators, administrators and school board members for having successfully adapted to the challenges of this past COVID-19 year.
GOVERNOR LIFTS ORDER: Speaking of which, as I am sure you heard, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) ended New Hampshire’s state of emergency last night, citing a decline of COVID-19 infections and rising numbers of vaccinated people.
The emergency order and any remaining COVID-19 restrictions, which have been in effect for more than a year, expired at midnight Friday as the state moved beyond the pandemic.
The state of emergency was issued March 13, 2020.
PAPPAS VISIT: U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) visited the Mount Washington Valley on Friday to discuss workforce and small business needs, outdoor recreation and conservation.
"Every one of us shared the same frustrations," said Terry O'Brien of the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub about Friday's noontime meeting. "I think he is as frustrated as we all are in the lack of progress in Washington — they seem to be more concerned with their own agendas versus what their constituents are asking for."
While in Glen on Friday, I stopped by the Bartlett Athletic and Recreation’s Farmers’ Market set up in Living Shores aquarium’s parking lot. It is being held Fridays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Sept. 10.
Vendors are wanted, according to Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association Executive Director Annette Libby, who was there Friday selling her syrup from the Stoney Morrell Sugar Shack along with lettuce, delicious pumpkin muffins and more. Others were selling honey and kettle korn.
“I went up to the Gorham Farmers’ Market Thursday and left some fliers, telling them about our market. I think it is going to grow,” said Annette, who also noted that the BARA’s Morrell Family Recreation Complex has about 62 participating gardeners using their raised garden beds this season.
For more information, call Annette at (603) 374-1952 or email bartlettrec@gmail.com.
IN OTHER GARDENING NEWS, I was excited to learn that the Mount Washington Valley Farmers’ Market will be held Tuesdays at the North Conway Community Center from 4-7 p.m. starting June 29 and continuing through Oct. 5.
After Labor Day, hours will shift to 3-6 p.m., according to MWV Farmers’ Market board members. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market.
WHITE MOUNTAIN PRIDE due to the pandemic is not holding its White Mountain Pride Festival this year, but there are a few events, including an ice cream social today from 1-3 p.m. at Tricks & Treats next to the Christmas Loft. Other events are to include a fundraiser at Flatbread Company June 15 4-8:30 p.m.; a waterfall hike off West Side Road on June 19 at 9:30 a.m. (email hollybartlettnh@gmail.com to sign up); Pride Day at Tricks and Treats June 26 from 1-3 p.m.; and a performance of M&D’s “Xanadu the Musical” July 2 at 6:30 p.m. (Purchase tickets for the show at tinyurl.com/yxwfsfx2.)
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: guitarist Dana Cosby and former residents/musicians Marcia Briggs and Frank Sunshadow “Snuffy’" Curtis, Donna Stuart, Christine Ann Rochette, Ibby Cooper and Suzanne Scolamiero (June 13); Patty Phillips, Lois Nelson Hatch and Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Director Annette Libby (6-14); Audrey Vorperian, Eugene Shannon, Susan Dugdale and Chrissy Guptill (6-16); Noreen Medley (6-17); and Howard Stanten, Alexis Brochu and Tara Viscardi (6-18).
IN MUSIC, the Shannon Door Pub has Riley Parkhurst tonight and again next Friday and Saturday; Tuckerman Brewing Co. of Conway has Co-Pilot today and the Laser Show Trio Sunday, and the Starlight Honeys on June 18, all from 3-6 p.m.; Ledge Brewing in Intervale has Rek-lis today 6-9 p.m. and Mitch Alden Sunday 2-4 p.m.; the Wildcat Inn and Tavern's Garden Stage Concert Series has Al "The Rev" Shafner and the Revtones tonight; Deacon Street has Dennis O'Neil tonight; and the Red Parka has Jeremy Holden on Sunday, Riley Parkhurst on Wednesday and another Blue Sunday June 20 with Juke Joint Devils.
The faithful turned out for Matt and The Barnburners at the Red Parka last Sunday for the return of the Blue Sunday Series, with Roy "The Skiing DJ" Prescott of WMWV 93.5-FM's Wednesday night "Blues Summit" introducing the band. Host George O'Brien noted that in addition to live music Wednesdays and Sundays, live Saturday night music will commence at the Parka on June 26 with the Michael Vincent Band from 8-11 p.m.
My, it was great to actually take a maskless spin on the dance floor with friend Ellen Eiermann — my first in a long, long year!
Could we really be getting back to some sense of new normal?
RUMBLE ON: It's Laconia Bike Week — so get your ear plugs out!
