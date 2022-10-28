SO, HOW’S YOUR election season going?
Any trip to your post office box in recent weeks shows that when it comes to wanting your vote, the candidates are going all out in their mailers.
WMUR-TV 9 is scheduled to broadcast its debates Nov. 1-4, each at 8 p.m., with the gubernatorial debate Nov. 1 between incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democrat challenger Tom Sherman; incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen Maggie Hassan and republican challenger Don Bolduc Nov. 2; First Congressional District Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas versus Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt Nov. 3; and Second Congressional District Democratic incumbent Annie Kuster against Republican Robert Burns Nov. 4.
Make sure you’re registered, educated and involved and vote come Nov. 8 – there's a lot at stake.
SCHNEIDER RE-ENACTMENT: I’m once again looking forward to celebrating a milestone in our local ski history for local school kids Nov. 1-2 as part of the re-enactment of Austrian ski great Hannes Schneider’s arrival from Nazi captivity to teach skiing in North Conway on Feb. 11, 1939.
A volunteer team led by Betty Newton is adding to the success of last year’s effort. I once again get to play Benno Rybizka (“A man whose name was easier to sneeze than pronounce,” a Boston ski writer once wrote), who was the first director of Carroll Reed’s Eastern Slope Ski School, the American Branch of Hannes Schneider’s Ski School.
Once again, George Cleveland of WMWV will play North Conway world financier and Cranmore developer Harvey D. Gibson, whose efforts sprung Schneider’s release to get to come to North Conway.
Hannes and Ludwina Schneider’s grandson, Christoph Schneider and his wife, Hannah, will portray the Schneiders, as they did last year, proudly representing all of the Schneiders and what they have meant to our ski community
Townspeople are asked to show up in North Conway’s Schouler Park with vintage ski attire and ski poles to greet the entourage after the kids and re-enactors unload from ski trains on the Conway Scenic.
Everyone is asked to be at the park at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1 and at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 2. Bring your cowbells to ring in their arrival if you’ve got some, notes Betty.
The train ride and subsequent visit to the New England Ski Museum satisfy a unit of elementary school curriculum focusing on the History of the State of New Hampshire. The kids will then undertake projects which they will share with the community at an open house at the North Conway Community Center Dec. 6.
For further information about volunteering, call Corinne Rocco at (603) 986-1141 or Elaine Stockbridge at the Eastern Slope Branch of the NESM at (603) 730-5044.
THE EVENT IS NAMED “In Martha’s Memory” in honor of the late Martha Coughlin Corrock.
Martha – who died suddenly at age 66 in May 2021 in Idaho – was a prodigy ski racer from New Hampshire and a superstar in national and international competitions. While working for the New England Ski Museum, she envisioned the school visits to bring the history of skiing to life for the students.
“When Martha was a young skier here in the valley,” said Newton, “she and Kevin Sullivan (now O’Sullivan, and who moved from here to Oregon in 1987 and who is now 68) were selected in a contest to go in December 1967 to St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria, where Hannes Schneider was from. She always talked about what a life-changing event that was for her.”
Reaching out to this reporter both last year after the event and agin this year was Kevin O’Sullivan, who is the brother of former U.S. cross country B ski team member Brendan Sullivan.
Wrote Kevin, “Martha and I were the first and last Junior Ambassadors to go to St Anton … We spent a week there, including Christmas. In addition to skiing every day, we got to meet local kids our age including an afternoon of skating with a large group of them. There was also an indoor gathering of kids from the school, the mayor and some ski dignitaries, to formally mark the occasion of our visit. It was an experience we never forgot."
History – it’s a participatory thing here in the valley, as the local kids are experiencing. And who knows – maybe we can restart that St. Anton-to-North Conway exchange?
THE EASTERN Slope Ski Club is gearing up for its 52nd Used Equipment Sale, set for Nov. 11-12, at the North Conway Community Center. Items may be dropped off at the center Thursday, Nov. 10, between 5-8 p.m.
Each item requires a $1 tag and the ESSC retains a 20 percent commission. Go to easternslopeskiclub.org for details.
THE RED PARKA PUB ’s 50th anniversary celebration culminates Nov. 3 form 5:30-8 p.m. with a gala, featuring a performance by Simon Crawford’s Generations and a Celebrity Bartenders’ Contest to benefit the Dewey Mark Scholarship, which benefits the ESSC.
I checked out the blues at the Red Parka last Sunday and enjoyed the down-home blues of the Erin Harpe Duo. The Lazy River Riders are there tonight.
In other music highlights, the Jonathan Sarty Band is at the Wildcat Saturdays and Al "the Rev" Shafner is there Friday nights, Rafe Matregrano’s Chimera is at Tuckerman Brewing today, 3-6 p.m., and Ryan St. Onge and Shark Martin are there Sunday the same hours. Ledge Brewing has Cat Wolf today starting at 6 p.m. and on Oct. 31, Ian, Seth, Matty B. and gang host a Halloween Bash, featuring Rek-lis.
WOOFIN' HALLOWEEN:, Four Your Paws Only’s HOWL-O-WEEN Bark Bash was a riot last Sunday, as I stopped by just as Brian and Kathy Ahearn and staff were doing the “Hold Your Licker” contest – which involved dog owners putting a spoon handle in their mouth so their beloved pooches could lick the peanut butter loaded onto the spoon!
There’s nothing but rave reviews for Arts in Motion’s production of “Young Frankenstein” at the Majestic Theatre., which has its final run this weekend, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., with matinees Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.
The 16th annual Haunting at the Parsonsfield Seminary continues Oct. 29 from 6:30-9 p.m. Buy your tickets on site. For further information, call (207) 625-4449 or (603) 539-5233.
The White Mountain Moose Lodge No. 2705 on Route 16 is hosting a Halloween Party Oct. 29 from 6-10 p.m. with a dj, food and costumes for members and guests. Call (603) 367-7287 for more information.
And the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation will present at Theater in the Wood screenings of the campy cult horror classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 28-31 at 8 p.m.
OLDE MCDONALD’S TERROR BARN is at 28 Main Street in Tamworth village on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., during trick or treating.
BE SURE TO enter your photo of your carved or painted pumpkin or pumpkin display for the Conway Daily Sun’s Great Pumpkin Contest. Please email your photo by Oct. 29 to contest.conwaydailysun.com.Winners will be announced the week that the contest ends.
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS to one and all, including: Tad Furtado and Ricky and The Giants’ David C. Luke (10-28); Leslie Jose and Del Bean (10-29); Derrick Mead, Bob Tafuto, architect Kim Poliquin, new Fryeburg librarian Maryann Eastman (10-30); Kristen Corrigan (10-31); Anjali Rose, Cici Bevin Gordon, Alan Doucet, Ellen Kimble and Nan Oleson (11-1); Charlie Mallar (11-2); the Red Parka Pub, Ben Mahn, bassist Al Hospers, Peg Grondin (11-3); and all others.
DINERS, DRIVE-INS AND DIVES of the Food Network will feature Barley & Salt Nov. 4 at 9 p.m. Barley will be staying open late for those who care watch the show on their big TVs, notes Ben Williams.
HAVE A SPOOKY Halloween – and don't be too scared by the political ads on the radio and TV! We leave you with this joke from Roy "The Skiing DJ" Prescott that a listener emailed in to him on Friday's WMWV Morning Show: "What did the monster say after he ate the ghost? 'It tastes like sheet.'" OUCH!
