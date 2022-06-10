CONWAY — It’s a busy Dad’s Day weekend here in the valley in the shadow of Mount Washington.
Among the highlights: Kennett High graduation is today, back at Gary Millen Stadium for the first time in three years after being held atop Cranmore the past two years due to COVID concerns.
Then there's the second annual White Mountains Outdoor, Health and Wellness Fest taking place today in North Conway’s Schouler Park from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Not to mention the Friends of Conway Rec’s party for longtime Conway Parks and Rec Director Johnny Eastman at the Marshall Gym today at 6 p.m. as he gets ready to move on to succeeding the retiring Tom Holmes as Conway Town Manager come August. WHEW — and that's just for starters!
FLASH MOB: Our valley always responds when one of us is in need — I can certainly attest to that when you all came out for the Tom-palooza at Cranmore nearly 12 years ago when I was recovering from a cancer challenge.
There have been so many other fundraisers over the years, always underscoring the valley’s willingness to help.
Now, everyone is being asked to provide some valley love to local good guy John “Flash” Flaschner, who a year and a- alf ago was diagnosed with ALS.
The Shannon Door's Nora Mulkern Bean has organized a benefit this Sunday night starting at 6 p.m., with attendees asked to reserve a seat out on the deck for $10 in advance if possible, as space is limited.
“The $10 will include a 50/50 raffle. We also have lots of great auction items. All proceeds will go toward helping Flash, as he and his wife Kathy want to install a stairway lift for their home to help John get around,” said Nora.
One dollar from each pizza sold will be donated to the cause. Musical entertainment will be provided by a great lineup: Dan and Riley Parkhurst, Rafe Matregrano, Becca Deschenes and Mike Malkin, Danny Spofford and Ryan St. Onge.
For more info, call the Shannon Door at (603) 383-4211.
IT WAS A GREAT turnout of about 100 people for the dedication of the Pope Memorial Library last Sunday in North Conway Village, with prime benefactor Lyman Pope doing the honors to cut the ribbon at the doubled-in-size, amazing facility. If you have not yet stopped by the handsome, expanded resource, do yourself a favor and blot out a few hours to enjoy this revitalized local mainstay.
Being a ski historian, my big joy was to be shown by librarian Andrea Masters and retiring executive director Jeff Leich of the New England Ski Museum a photo album containing many fantastic Harvey Dow Gibson and early Cranmore photos that I had somehow never seen before. Kudos to all who contributed to make this dream a success.
For more, go to popelibrarynh.org or call (603) 356-2961.
IN ENTERTAINMENT news, we hear the Jonathan Sarty Band rocked 'em at the tent at the Wentworth inn in Jackson on Thursday night for Starting Point's sold-out Boots and Bling fundraiser, with cowboys and cowgirls all having a good time, Nora Mulkern Bean tells me.
In other entertainment news, Mountain Top Music’s Majestic Theatre hosts two shows this weekend. On tap for Saturday, Josh Dexter Snell and Dr. Darin Brown, Hanna-Jo Weisberg, Marshall Allan and crew present in their four-part series, “The Josh & Darin Variety Show” at 7:30 p.m.
Guests will include guitarist Tom Rebmann and Fish Nerd/Mr. Mount Washington Valley Clay Groves of Magic 104 and WMV, whom we are told has a “Eel of Fortune” ski planned. Tickets are $25 with all proceeds benefiting Jen’s Friends. For more information go to tinyurl.com/mr3nzfau or jensfriends.org.
On Sunday, June 12, the second performance in this 10th anniversary season of the Cold River Radio Show comes to the Majestic, featuring the Silks from Providence, R.I.; comedian Jim Collition; award-winning author Bruce Robert Coffin; and singer/songwriter Willow Carter. Special guest host is Laura Knoy of NHPR’s The Exchange. For tickets, go to coldriverradio.com.
FEEL THE BARN: John Davidson of Club Sandwich of Center Sandwich jammed with New Orleans blues pianist diva Marcia Ball in the kitchen of Neysa and Kimball Packard’s Farmstand Bed and Breakfast on Monday following Ball's show that rocked the timbers of the barn last Sunday.
"The band had a day off on Monday, so they toured Madison Boulder and the New England Ski Museum. They love it here," said Neysa.
This Sunday is the Ali McGuirk Band, recognized in 2019 by the Boston Globe as “an artist to hear.” Local acclaimed bassist Al Hospers and Friends are there June 19. Go to thefarmstand.net for tickets.
OUTDOOR MUSIC: Rek-lis is at the Outdoor Beer Garden Stage at Tuckerman Brewing in Conway today and Now Is Now is there Sunday, both 3-6 p.m. Ledge Brewing, meanwhile, features Catwolf from 6-9 p.m. in Intervale.
BLUES: The Red Parka welcomes Poke Chop and White Meat for its Blue Sunday June 12, 5-8 p.m. Co-owner Terry O’Brien tells me they have begun working on all sorts of special events to celebrate the RPP’s 50th anniversary come fall so stay tuned.
CAR SHOW: I checked out the fourth annual Wicked Rides Car Show at Kevin McAllister’s Western Maine Auto Body in Brownfield last Saturday, which was held as a fundraiser for the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park.
Caren and Anna Peare told me it was a big success, as was the recent third annual Battle of the Bands, held at Theater in the Wood on May 14.
The car show featured 30 cars, with spectators voting and awarding first place to Jim Goodman and his ’66 Chevelle as “Best in Show.”
Seven bands competed in the Battle of the Bands event in Intervale, with first place awarded to the Lazy Anarchists, a punk band from Bartlett, comprised of Cody Gaudette, Eric Mulligan, Trever Forni and Lindsay Frenette.
Caren says they hope to break ground for the skate park in memory of her late brother Kevin in June 2023, which is to be located at the end of Hemlock Lane near Walmart at the southern terminus of phase 1 of the now-under-construction North Conway Rec Path. For fundraising and event info, go to goskate4kev@aol.com.
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS to one and all, including Laurel Rattay and Ellin Leonard (today); guitarist Dana Cosby, Frank Sunshadow “Snuffy” Curtis, Donna Stuart, Christie Ann Rochette, Ibby Cooper and Suzanne Scolamiero (6-13); Patty Phillips, former resident Lois Nelson Hatch and Bartlett Recreation Director Annette Libby (6-14); Eugene Shannon, Susan Dugdale and Chrissy Guptill (6-16) and all others.
GET READY for the Rumble: The 99th Laconia Motorcycle Week rolls into the region, June 11-19. Get out your earplugs!
AND, CONGRATS TO ALL EAGLES as they soar high today, and a Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there who put up with our shenanigans growing up!
