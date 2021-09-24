CONWAY — Admit it: we’ve all been going through a Cold River Radio Show withdrawal over the past two years since this crazy pandemic and new normal took hold, forcing the cancellation of the live musical variety shows presented at Intervale’s Theater in the Wood four or five times a year by host Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Radio Show.
Sure, thanks to the airing of taped past shows on local radio station WMWV 93.5-FM at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings, we’ve been able to get a taste of what we have been misisng.
Also helping out has been the Wildcat Inn and Tavern’s outdoor Tavern Garden Stage Dinner Concert series, which featured Jonathan as its host, opening for several well known acts, including the Cold River Radio Band last month.
But now – strike up the band and roll the curtain, please – because come Sunday night, Sept. 26, the show will be featured live at the renovated Majestic Theatre.
“It’s a celebration not only of our ninth year anniversary, it’s also a celebration of the renovation of the theater by Mountaintop Music and the community. And it’s our only show of this ninth anniversary season and our first since November 2019 – almost two years,” said Jonathan in a phone interview from his and wife Sally and young kindergarten-enrolled son Pierce’s Wakefield home Friday afternoon.
The show will follow Mountain Top Music Center’s COVID-19 policies, according to Jonathan, who noted that although masks are not required, they are “strongly recommended” and all attending need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance.
A big part of Jonathan’s Cold River audience are of an older age, which is the most at-risk population for the pandemic.
Cognizant of all that, Jonathan is offering another chance to watch the show, should audience members be on the wary side about the virus: livestreaming.
“I think a lot of people would do this if we marketed it and got the word out,” said Jonathan, who said his team has been working hard on the concept all summer, testing things out with their shows outdoors at the Wildcat’s Tavern Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series.
“If you go to coldriverradio.com you can not only purchase your tickets you can also learn how to do the livestreaming so you can watch it in the comfort of your home,” said Jonathan. “We have high definition high quality video and audio with at least six different camera angles in the theater and commercial grade soundboards. We’ve got Alan Bean sending a live feed and Thomas Stafford and his team of photographers so it ought to be exceptional.”
Tickets to go in person are $40; the livestreaming cost is between $15 and $30.
“It’s basically an honor system, with the price starting at $15 and if you’re a couple pay $30. There’s no way of regulating it, of course, and that is a suggested amount,” said Jonathan.
The show will feature Boston’s “Queen of Soul,” Cassandre McKinley, Tyler-James Kelly, front-man of “The Silks;” author John Kane and Local Spotlight “Just Be-Cause,” a local duo featuring Christine Rogers and Moe Baillargeon.
And, of course, Jonathan and the stellar Cold River Radio Show Band.
The band is comprised of David Mattacks on drums (Jethro Tull, Fairport Convention), Todd Baker on double bass, Mike Sakash on soprano sax and Joseph (Sonny) Barbato on piano.
“We’ll be cherry-picking some of our songs form over the years,” said Jonathan, who says having the show back will be a wonderful healing happening, not just for fans but for himself and his fellow performers.
“I feel the community has really taken a hit over the last year. This valley has always been a place where people look out for one another and care about one another and dealing with this (pandemic) has broken our community in a lof of different ways and I want to see that healed. I’d like to think our coming back and coming to this theater as our way of doing it is a way toward getting back on the right foot while building the community experience.”
Looking ahead, he said he hopes the Cold River Radio Show will be able to get back on track as the world learns to contain and hopefully overcome the pandemic (hint, hint: mask up and get vaccinated, right?). He said he has had conversations with A.O Lucy of Theater in the Wood, and Lucy is “receptive to our coming back."
In the meantime, get your tickets at the box office or online at coldriverradio.com.
The show starts at 7 p.m. The Majestic is located at 36 Main Street in Conway Village. Parking is located across the street at Conway Town Hall after hours and for mobility-impaired people behind the theater.
IN OTHER MUSICAL news, Kimball and Neysa Packard’s “Feel the Barn’ Concert Series at their Farmstand B&B is featuring Boston folksmiths Amy Fairchild and Todd Thibaud Sunday night, Sept. 26. Looking ahead, the Farmstand welcomes Steve Forbert Oct. 3. Go to the farmstand.net for tickets.
THE RED PARKA Pub was the place to be last Friday night, Sept. 17, with the blistering guitar rockabilly and blues-rock of 24-year-old guitar sensation Darren Thiboutot (aka Lighning) and his Memphis Lightning bandmates. It was their second show this month but their last in the area for the year but they said they will be back next year, so stay tuned.
The RPP’s Blue Sunday series continues Sept. 26 at 5:30 with a show by Bruce Marshall. Go to redparka.com for the entertainment scoop.
In other outdoor music, the Jonathan Sarty Band is at the Wildcat Tavern’s Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series tonight with show sat 4:30 and 7 p.m. Go to wildcattavern.com for more.
TUCKERMAN BREWING CO. in Conway has live outdoor music today with Rek-lis form 3-6 p.m. Ledge Brewing in Intervale ha sPig’s Eye from 5-8 p.m. today.
IT WAS GREAT to see everyone taking part either virtually or n person for the 24th annual Jen’s Friends Cancer Climb, held at Cranmore Mountain Resort last Saturday, Sept. 18. The fundraising goal of $100,000 for the second year in a row was surpassed, which says so much about our community.
I enjoyed hiking with members of the Behr family as well as catching up at the summit with members of the North Country Dental team, who were dressed as cancer deterrent fairies.
Kudos to all who make this event and organization such a much-needed and heartwarming success every year.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week , we salute one and all, including Bev Micallef (belatedly 9-20); First Church of Christ Congregational pianist Floyd Corson (belatedly, 91 on 9-21); Ted Karmer (9-25); Lisa Holcomb (9-26); previously mentioned musician Bruce Marshall, longtime Mud Bowl supporter Jim Sheehan and Kim Ryan (all 9-27); Steve Brennan, Scott “Boomer” Demsey, Anne Crowe-Kroger, cyclist Dave Kinsman and The Sun’s Heather Baillargeon, Becky Mulkern and Belle Stafford (9-29); Pete Lavertue, Pete Rivers and state Rep Karen Umberger (9-30); and Nina Perry, Rob Owen, Amanda Parsons and Realtor Stacy Sand (10-1).
HAVE A GREAT weekend. One week and counting to the return of the always fun and fabulous Fryeburg Fair, Oct. 3-10!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.