MID-DECEMBER GREETINGS, all ye fellow masked valley people.
We are all heartened to know that vaccines are on the way — but that doesn’t mean that we don’t need to wear masks.
A TRUE WINNER: Although the current occupant of the White House sees no merit in placing second, Chef Dan Rassi of Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers and Fire by Wicked Fresh is not afflicted with such a malady, having placed second in the Comfort Food Feud on the Food Network’s “Chopped” in an episode that aired Tuesday.
“Sure, everyone likes to win, and that $25,000 first-place prize would have been nice, but I received so many rewarding experiences out of the competitions,” said Chef Dan when we spoke with him Friday.
He came “this close” to winning the comfort food title, narrowly being edged out by Chef Christopher Walker of Savenor’s Market of Cambridge, Mass.
“We have become such good friends as a result of this that even had I won, hearing Chris’ life story, I would certainly have given some of my winnings to him to help his family hold onto their grandmother’s house as the money has not been coming in during this COVID-19 time as in the past,” Rassi said.
“His grandmother’s house is where his family spends all of their holidays so he said he now would be able to use the winnings to help save the house,” said Danny, a chef with a big heart.
He said he and Christopher talk a few times a week. Were it not for COVID-19, he says they would be visiting each other’s eateries.
“He is a master butcher, so we have talked of him coming here and maybe going over to Chef Kendra’s at Veno’s Specialty Foods & Meats,” said Dan.
As I reported previously, Dan won the “Burger” segment, which aired Nov. 17, thus giving him the chance to compete against Christopher and fellow chefs Serita Ekya of NYC’s S’macs Restaurant and Stacey Mokes of Talula’s of Asbury Park, N.J.
In the finale, Christopher was tops, followed by Dan, Serita in third and Stacey in fourth. All of the episodes were filmed on late August at Hidden Pond Resort in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Dan especially wowed chef/judges Tiffany Faison, Maneet Chauhan and Chris Santos and host Ted Allen with his pizza appetizer dish, which was made using an Italian sub with grape jelly and red pepper relish. His entree, “Arroz con carne y huevo,” was a tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage. “It was basically rice with ground beef and an egg with seasonings on top,” said Dan.
His dessert round entry was a waffle-doughnut combination that Dan christened a “wonut.” Ingredients included blueberries, bacon, mango ketchup and a mac-and-cheese chocolate sauce utilizing the mac-and-cheese candy cane that was in the basket.
It was delicious, but a bit greasy due his pilot light going out on his outside fryer — and that’s where Dan narrowly lost the final round to Christopher, whose winning dish was his grandmother’s cornbread with yogurt, bourbon and lemon.
Dan says his “Champ Burger” from the burger competition and his honey mustard shake have both been featured at Wicked Fresh as specials since that segment aired last month.
Look for them to return, along with this week’s three items, with the pizza dish to be featured at Fire once that restaurant reopens (it has been closed this week due to owners Kathy and Marc Iannuzzi coming down with COVID-19 — Dan says employees have been tested and are in quarantine. Meanwhile, Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers remains open. Dan made the decision to be in quarantine this week even though he has tested negative. “I am hoping I will be back to work this weekend at Wicked Fresh,” he said. They plan to reopen Fire next week.
Usually, a “Chopped” champion would win $10,000, but the rules were each episode champion would instead compete to win the $25,000 grand prize in the finale, winner take all.
“Money is money, and sure, it would have been nice, but it’s not the end all,” said Dan. “You have to be humans first and help each other, the way we do in this valley.”
Another tip of the chef’s toque to Dan, for his graciousness, which gives second-place finishers a good name.
WE SEND OUR BEST wishes to general manager/owner Terry O’Brien of the Red Parka Steakhouse & Pub for a quick get-well as she battles COVID-19. The Red Parka is scheduled to reopen Dec. 15. Call (603) 383-4344 for updates.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we jingle a bell for birder Will Broussard and Cannon’s Greg Keeler (today); artist Chris Muzerall, avid skier Carl Nelson, Carlotta Drane Girouard and Erin Bott (12-13); former KHS ski coach Chuck Broomhall, Realtor Kevin Killourie and Joe Fay (12-14); Matt Risch, Debbie Eastman and Doug Ward (12-15); North Country Cares President Holly Sares and Stefan Karnopp (12-16); Alison Purnell and Carrie Gibbons Hale (12-17) and all others.
SKI SEASON is here! See Marti Mayne’s ski column in today’s Sun, or go to skinh.com for all the latest. Mask it up!
