OK, OK, WE ALL KNOW that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day and we’re in for six more weeks of winter, but isn’t this a little overkill?

The only way to deal with this short, crazy stretch of bitterly cold weather today other than with a shot of a steaming hot beverage and layers of protective, insulated warm clothing over every inch of your unexposed body is with a little humor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.