OK, OK, WE ALL KNOW that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day and we’re in for six more weeks of winter, but isn’t this a little overkill?
The only way to deal with this short, crazy stretch of bitterly cold weather today other than with a shot of a steaming hot beverage and layers of protective, insulated warm clothing over every inch of your unexposed body is with a little humor.
The award for best comment among local ski condition reporters goes to friend “Nordic Nate” Harvey of Great Glen Trails, who on Friday said in his snow report, “Q: What do you get when you cross a skier and a vampire? A: Frostbite.“
We’ll add as a runner-up: “Q: What do you get from sitting on the ice too long? A: Polaroids!”
And this one: "Q: What do you call a cold ghost? A: casp-BRRRR!”
ACCUWEATHER called for sunny and cold skies today in North Conway, with a high near 4 and wind chill values as low as minus 49 with blustery conditions and a west wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
The good news is that temperatures are supposed to rebound to the 30s on Sunday, although it will still be windy, and that warming trend continues all through next week.
But today, some areas will be having some limited lifts and terrain available, and adjusted hours in some cases, such as Cranmore, which on Saturday will not be offering night skiing and the Tubing and Adventure Park will close at 4 p.m. Bretton Woods will have skiing but is not operating its Canopy Tour today.
King Pine’s Thomas Prindle said normal hours will be followed today, with snow tubing and night skiing till 6 p.m.
For cross-country, all local areas are open (Bear Notch, Bretton Woods, Great Glen Trails, Jackson Ski Touring, MWV Ski Touring and the 100 Acre Wood) but Great Glen Trails is closing its tubing hill today, and Jackson Ski Touring will be open today but is moving all children’s programs to Sunday.
So grin but definitely don’t bare it, and dress warmly in layers. And remember, no licking of ski poles or chairlift safety bars.
KUDOS TO THE BRAVE Mount Washington Weather Observatory staffers manning the summit weather station. As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Obs reported a temperatures of minus 35.5 degrees, wind speed of 100 mph and a wind chill of minus 93F!
Florida-raised first-year observer Alexis George Friday on Friday morning reported that possible record-breaking low temperatures were in store. Alexis Friday morning from atop frigid New England said, “This exceptionally cold air mass will have the potential to break several minimum temperature records, including Friday’s daily record of -32F, February’s monthly record of -46F, and even the all-time record of -47F. This extremely cold weather event will produce dangerously cold wind chill values Friday through Saturday, which will create life-threatening conditions for those hoping to travel to the higher summits. Due to the harsh cold conditions, a wind chill warning will remain in effect through noon Sunday.”
During Friday morning’s summit report on local radio WMWV’s “Morning Weather Show,” Francis Tarasiewicz told Roy “the Skiing DJ” when he asked that yes, every few seconds, due to the cold you could hear a “pop” from the contracting building.
ONE GOOD WAY TO SPEND this cold Saturday is attending the Kennett High Drumline’s performance of “The Good, The Bad and the Drumline” at Loynd Auditorium directed by Kennett High Music Director Dr. Therese Davison at 1:30 p.m.
It also will be presented next weekend, Feb 10 and 11. Both shows are at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and there is a $25 family ticket.
In other musical highlights, Pig’s Eye is at Tuckerman Brewing in Conway today from 3-6 p.m., and the Majestic Loonbirds perform there Sunday (White Steer is there Feb. 10).
In other gigs, Shark Martin is at the Red Parka Pub tonight, and the second Blues Sunday in a row will be held Feb. 5, featuring a tribute to late Vermont blues keyboardist Lefty Yunger (Seth Goldblatt) by his band, the Blues Crew, featuring friend John Lackard, from 5-8:30 p.m. Seth passed in April 2022.
KEMP HARRIS ROCKS: Speaking of the blues, the Parka was packed last Sunday for an incredible show by local bassist Al Hospers and bandmates as they backed the multitalented Kemp Harris, a vocalist/actor/activist/storyteller/lifelong educator and more.
He did great takes on all of his numbers but especially on Bill Withers' “Keep On Using Me.”
Among those taking in the great show were Jerry Knirk and wife Cam Spence of Freedom, who have known Kemp since he taught kindergarten at their now-grown son’s school in Newton, Mass.
MAJESTIC CAFE: It was a great weekend of music at that, as I also got to attend former Kennett High Music Director Mike Hathaway’s jazz/blues show at Mountain Top Music’s Majestic Cafe last Friday night. You would have thought you were in New Orleans, enjoying a street jazz band.
Next up is Bridgton pianist Dan Moore Feb. 10. Make a reservation by going to mountaintopludus.com.
Meanwhile, folk legend Livingston Taylor is performing at a sold-out show at the Majestic Theatre tonight.
SONG CONTEST: WMWV's "Local Song of the Year Contest" is again underway. Go to wmwv.com for entry deadlines and rules.
TEEN CENTER EVENT: Sea Dog Brewing Co. of North Conway partners with the Conway Parks & Recreation Department Sunday, Feb. 5, for its fourth annual “FUNdraiser” for the Chip Kennett Teen Center for a day of music, games, raffle baskets, a buffet from noon-8 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and free for those aged 6 and younger.
LOOKING AHEAD, Kathy Bennett and Thom Perkins are performing a Soups and Songs concert for MWV Supports Recovery at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the United Methodist Church in Center Conway with Taylor Whiteside. Order tickets online at eventbrite.com/soup2023-tickets.
Also coming up, longtime local favorite Bucky Lewis performs at the River’s Edge at Indian Mound Golf Course in Ossipee Feb. 11. Now back in the valley, look for Bucky to bring his always wacko sense of humor and musical gifts to other local stages in the months to come, says friend Danny Quint, who is helping Bucky to produce his shows.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, best wishes to all, including: Dr. Gerry Carrier, Valley Vision’s Bill Edmunds, Dr. Therese Davison (today); Lynn Anthony Parkhurst, Sarah Sullivan-Mallett, sailor/skier/musician Thom Perkins, Jenny Kessler Spofford now of the Conway Public Library, my sister/artist Mary Leone Borowski (the big 7-5!); Kelly McReel and Jillian Moulton (2-6); local musician Rafe Matregrano, Lauren Orsini, musician Scot Montgomery (2-7); and Carol Hounsell, Mark Hounsell and his mom, Betty (the Big 100!) (all 2-8); Dan Houde (2-9); Mike Hathaway, Deb Taylor and the Wildcat’s Hannah Williams (2-10).
THE MWV ICE FEST (mwv-icefest.com) is going on this weekend, and the MWV Backcountry Ski fest is scheduled for Feb. 9-12 (go to skimtwashington.com).
IN SAD NEWS, we are sorry to report the passings of Bridie O'Neil, the Kearsarge Inn's former spirited Irish ambassador, who passed away with family in Ireland; and legendary former WBNC/WMWV radio personality Danny "D.D" DelRossi, who died in Texas in hospice Feb. 3, both from cancer. They left their mark on us all with their creative humanity, and they will be missed.
LASTLY, thanks to Tom Brady for his years of commitment and excellence on the gridiron. The GOAT!
