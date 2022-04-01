CONWAY — No April foolin’, there’s a lot happening in the valley this month culturally and musically, we’re happy to report, as the valley continues to reawaken after the challenging past two years of COVID-19 pandemic struggles.
Topping the weekend agenda is the return to King Pine of Granite Backcountry Alliance’s sixth annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig April 2, presented by Hyperlite Mountain Gear, with live music, a barbecue, speakers, an appearance by Moxie-swilling Maine entertainer Donny Pelletier, kids games and more.
For information, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org.
24 HOURS OF MUSIC UP AND RUNNING: Mountain Top Music Center’s 24 Hours of Music at the restored Majestic Theatre in the Bolduc Block of Conway Village with tours and performances today running through brunch on Sunday, with Kimball Packard of the Farmstand from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Majestic Cafe.
Due to a family situation, Texas-based former valley guitarist Chuck O’Connor had to unfortunately pull out of his planned performance at the Majestic that was set for Saturday night, but Zest, an a cappella group from the University of Vermont will perform at 7 p.m., followed by Dark Indigo Blue, a surf rock band and performances by Mountain Top faculty.
There’s plenty of other great music in person, on Valley Vision Channel 3 and live-streaming along with tours taking place so go to mountaintainopmusic.org or call (603) 447-4737 for all of the scoop.
BEST OF ALL, at noon on Sunday, presenting the closing performance at the Majestic, will be Fryeburg Academy’s Willow Carter. Willow on Friday was announced as the top vote-getter in WMWV 93.5-FM’s 2022 “Song of the Year’ contest for her sweet, heartfelt “Late Night Drives,” winning out over Jug ’s punk rock “Hyperbole” and the Gravel Project’s jazz-funk “Saving Up My Love.”
Top 3 finalist Andrew Gravel performed in a showcase at Horsefeathers March 19; Jug rocked at the Red Parka Pub March 24; and Willow wowed ’em at Deacon Street in North Conway March 30.
Willow’s song will be moved into the regular WMWV rotation, and she will also get to perform live on the station at lunchtime. She wins $1,000 along with a $500 shopping spree at the North Conway Music Center, which sponsored this year’s contest along with Blue Moon and Amoskeag Beverages.
All of this year’s fine 30-plus entrants will get to hear their song on WMWV’s daily Local Music Spotlight, note station general manager/owner Greg Frizzell and the station’s Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott.
To hear “Late Night Drives,” find Willow Carter on YouTube.
BLUE SUNDAY: In other local music news, it’s another one of those Blue Sundays at the Red Parka Pub April 3, with Maine’s Juke Joint Devils. They are one of yours truly’s favorite blues bands, performing thumping stand-up bass, old school jump blues and swing.
AS WE REPORTED in last week’s column, also this month is the return of Jonathan Sarty’s Cold River Radio Show to the Majestic April 24 for the season premier, featuring Jonathan, the stellar Cold River Radio Band, blues diva headliner Toni Lynn Washington and her band; award-winning author Annie Hartnett, comedian Elizabeth Hurley, Winifred in the local music spotlight; the Obs’ Dr. Peter Crane and special guest guitarist Mike Mele.
Shows are also planned for June 12, Aug. 12, Oct. 11 and Dec. 11. Shows will also be livestreamed. For ticket and show information, go to coldriverradio.com and be sure to tune in on Sundays at 9 a.m. to WMWV 93.5-FM for taped shows.
IN OTHER SHOWBIZ news, local actor/comedian/musician Josh Dexter Snell and author/musician Dr. Darin Brown have been working over the past two years on a new variety/comedy show to be called “The Josh & Darin Variety Show,” with shows to be held at the Majestic featuring local music, SNL-styled comedy skits (like the old Boffo Playhouse that used to be at the Oxen Yoke and Red Parka Pub, older readers may recall) and guest artists, including Simon Crawford. Helping them out is the talented Hannah-Jo Weisberg of M&D Playhouse renown.
Josh — who his brother owns and runs Snell Brothers Cleaning, formerly known as ServiceMaster — says shows are planned for May 28, June 11, July 23 and Aug. 13, with all proceeds to benefit Jen’s Friends.
Stay tuned for what promises to be a lot of fun at the Majestic, which is fast becoming a hotbed of musical and theatrical fun in the middle of reawakening Conway Village.
THE REVIEWS ARE STRONG for M&D Playhouse’s current production of “Matilda The Musical,” being performed Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 through April 9 and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. through April 10. For tickets, go to mdplayhouse.com.
BOOK SIGNING: Maj. Frank McCarthy (USMC-Ret.) of North Conway American Legion Post 95 is going to be signing copies of his riveting new military memoir, “LIMA-3: The Mustang Grunt” from 12-4 p.m. at the Lobster Trap on April 10. His wife, Terry, notes that appetizers will be served and a few of Frank’s military comrades in arms will be featured guests.
IT WAS WONDERFUL to visit with Nate and Kate Hutchins at their Nate & Kate’s Maples open house in South Chatham and with George and John Weston and Doug and Seth Burnell ad Tyler James at Weston’s Sugarhouse during last Sunday’s Maine Maple Weekend. Lots of great mini-doughnuts at ice cream at both venues, topped by sweet maple syrup.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Barbara Reilly, Bill Lydon and Bob Santoro (4-2); David Ainsworth, Lori Sanborn, Olympian Sue Long Wemyss (4-3); Cranmore Race Coordinator Kevin Hamlin, who celebrated the end of the Mountain Meisters 51st season at the awards party at Tuckerman Brewing last Wednesday (4-4); Kim Beals, Linda Burns and Little Angels’ Darlene Davis Drew (4-5); Celtic musician Dexter Harding, Lincoln Fuller and Kathy Stewart (4-6); occasional Sun columnist and anti-Lovell industrial solar activist Tom McLaughlin (4-7); Silver Lake singer Carol Kramer and Dennis Egan (4-8) and all others.
SPEAKING OF MOUNTAIN MEISTERS awards, among the winners were: Teams: 1) Coppertops Schlamassels, 1,005 points; 2) Stan & Dan/M&M Assurance, 1,000 points; and 3) Back 9 Sports, 974 points. Team spirit Steve Spofford Award: Lobster Trap. Hospitality award: Knuckle Draggers. Business award: Re/Max Rebels. Jesse E. Lyman III Memorial Downhill: Kamden Burke and Maddie Glavin. Golden Gliders: Kathy Beveridge, Jean Graceffa, Suzanne McCarthy, Doug MacDonald, Harry Mann and 1972 Olympian Tyler Palmer. Hot Jocks by fastest time of the season: Race 2, Maddie Glavin and Kamden Burke; Race 6, snowboarders Becca Deschenes and Alan Harris; and Race 2, telemarkers Martha Leich and Paul Robert.
For those end-of-season runs, Attitash calls it a season Sunday. April 10 is the date at Bretton Woods and Wildcat. Sunday River’s last day is April 24 (free day).
Work on the new Fairbank Lodge at Cranmore starts April 5, so take your memory shots of the old base lodge in the next few days as “out with the old, in with the new” continues at North Conway’s venerable in-town resort.
