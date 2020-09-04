SOMETIMES, LIFE’S little gifts are the ones that come most unexpectedly.
For instance, I am writing this week’s Valley Voice, not from my condo office, where I have mostly been marooned since mid-March due to the pandemic precautions but with a sudden interruption in my at-home internet service right at deadline crunch time Thursday afternoon for some unexplained reason, I am instead in the rich, storied confines of the much esteemed, handsome 1900-built Conway Public Library, overlooking the busy late summer, pre-Labor Day traffic on Route 16 outside.
After having been mostly cooped up in my third-floor condo office during this pandemic due to my being a member of the at-risk population as a Type 1 diabetic and 10-year cancer survivor, let alone now over age 60, it is amazing how just getting to hang out (albeit with a face mask) in a new setting feels like such a treat after all this time.
Instead of a flat-screen television across the room, and listening nonstop to the background information and music of WMWV 93.5-FM, I gaze up from my oak table by the three stained-glassed windows at the portrait of the rather stern-looking (stark?) Maj. Samuel Stark (1794-1847), who shares the wall with a long-tressed bust of French playwright, actor and poet Jean-Baptiste Poquelin (1622-73), known by his stage name of Molière.
Overhead, above them, are the words on the wall, emblazoned in gold against a green backdrop just below the intricately carved molding, around the ceiling of the reference room, “The secret of success is the constancy of purpose.” And to the right, “The body is a mere appendage to the soul, entirely devoid of great qualities” (not sure of that one, as any sports or Michelangelo statue of David or Venus fan will attest).
Behind me, the words read, “Command large fields but cultivate small ones,” and out toward the computer area, “I cease to be depressed by learning slowly if I am to learn forever.”
Writing from this new perch, one that is a library, is like getting invited to a great party of high-minded people.
To my right is the post-Civil War Grand Old Army of the Republic flag in a bookcase, under the ornate wooden hunting clock next to it.
On the other wall, to my left, I get to gaze at a watercolor painting of the clock tower of the library.
Behind me is a 19th-century oil painting of the Dr. Smith House, at the corner of Main and Pleasant Streets, now home to the Saco Medical Group.
As I sat there, taking in the beautiful woodwork, I drifted back to recalling what the library looked like prior to the 2003 renovation and expansion after the bond had failed five times.
I remember taking a tour of the cramped, crowded, book stack-jammed library with then longtime librarian Margaret Marschner when I wrote for The Mountain Ear.
You could barely see the forest through the trees, as the books were stacked … everywhere!
After 10 years and five bouts at the ballot box, the bond passed on March 13, 2001, during the library’s centennial year.
It followed other projects since the library’s opening in 1901 – in 1973, a children’s room on the upper level of the library was furnished through the generosity of the Arthur O. Lucy family. The Nella Braddy Henney History Room, added in 1976, holds state and town histories for New Hampshire and Oxford County, Maine. A fundraising campaign in 1982 provided for a major renovation of the lower floor.
According to the library's official history, originally penned by late Conway historian David Emerson and Betty Parker, the library began as the Conway Village Library Association. The Conway Woman’s Club and other interested citizens created this association in 1895, providing library services to the community until the present building was dedicated on June 13, 1901.
The association passed its books, periodicals and property to the Conway Public Library.
In 1900, the widow of Dr. Thomas L. Jenks, Lydia, and daughter, Sarah, presented the town with an imposing library, topped by a clock tower and bell. It was initially dedicated as the Jenks Memorial Library. The building was given in memory of Dr. Jenks, a successful physician, born near Conway Village. The sturdy foundation was once the Washington Boulder on Pine Hill in Conway. Photographs of this process may be seen on the wall above the fireplace in the main reading room of the library. The building was completed before the end of the year 1901 and cost about $45,000. It officially opened on Jan. 1, 1902.
So, there you have it. A wonderful resource for the town.
I sat down to interview David Smolen, library director since 2013, and Jeff Beavers, the assistant library director, both wearing masks which are now required of all entering the facility.
“We were one of the first libraries in the state to reopen,” said David.
I asked about the changes the pandemic brought and how the library has adapted.
“You’re not alone in feeling that coming to the library is a welcomed change,” laughed Jeff. “More than one person has exclaimed that they are so happy to be here after being cooped up at home!”
“We offered and still offer curbside pickup,” said David. “People have been really respectful of our rules. And circulation was only down 8 percent for August from last year so it has been very close. And the park has been a real asset as we have been doing programs there, such as family story walks from placard to placard.”
Both said staff now makes sure to sanitize areas several times throughout the day.
And for those without a computer, the library now offers Chromebooks that can be checked out if you are uncomfortable coming into the building.
The building is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For further information, call (603) 447-5552 or go to conwaypubliclibrary.org.
9/11 REMEMBRANCE: Rep. Steve Woodcock of American Legion Post 95 notes that a remembrance of 9/11 will be held at North Conway’s Schouler Park Friday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute: Lynn Jones, Lynn Jones, Jeff Currier, Flatbread’s Staci Colbath, James and Sean Mahoney, and Jayne Van Loon (today); my Berwick Academy schoolmate Paul Whalen (9-6); September Edge (9-7); Kim Keys, Catherine Elliott and Jackson Selectman John Allen (9-7); Danny Mulkern (9-8); Friends of Tuckerman’s Jake Risch (9-9); and Laurie Tracy and Vintage Frame Works’ Louise Perry (9-10) and all others.
HAPPY LABOR DAY Weekend! With several 50-center weather forecasts in store for the next few days, it ought to be a doozie!
