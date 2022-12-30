SO LONG, 2022; WELCOME. 2023.
Not to put too much of a damper on things, but we’re sorry to report that ’22 is going out not with a bang but with rain and warm temperatures tonight, New Year’s Eve.
According to Weather Underground, the evening forecast for New Year’s Eve in North Conway is occasional rain showers and temperatures in the low 40s. Showers are forecast for Sunday morning as well.
The New Year's Eve fireworks are on as planned for this Saturday (9:30 p.m.) in North Conway's Schouler Park.
Michael Lane, director of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, shared the following Friday afternoon: "Our staff just wrapped up a phone conference call with Atlas Fireworks (Pyrotecnico) and tomorrow evening's fireworks are on as scheduled. We will continue to monitor the weather through tomorrow morning and continue to post updates (at conwaynh.myrec.com); however we are confident the show will go on."
CRANMORE FIREWORKS: Cranmore Mountain Resort marketing director Becca Deschenes, meanwhile, says the fireworks are definitely on at Cranmore tonight at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ll post it on our website snow report (cranmore.com), but we’ve never not held them, so I’d say it’s a go,” said Becca Friday.
She said Cranmore will host a glow party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve as part of its daily Cranapalooza activities, and daily apres ski entertainment has been provided every day of vacation week in Zip’s Pub.
“The apres ski scene has been pretty much back to normal,” said Becca about the apres activity, noting that a few patrons are opting for masks as we approach our third-year anniversary of dealing with the pandemic.
She said Cranmore’s snowmakers and groomers have met the challenges put to them so far this season, and that skiers and riders have been enjoying the conditions.
“We are meeting the mark,” said Becca, adding, “With that snow we had earlier in the month, which was heavy and wet laying down a good base, we’ve been blowing snow pretty much around the clock until yesterday (Thursday). They made some pretty decent stockpiles and were able to move it around, doing an awesome job working with whatever curve balls Mother Nature has thrown at them. But hey, this is New England, right?”
As we noted this past Wednesday, Cranmore has decided to delay the start of Cranmore Mountain Meisters to allow for the making of more snow on the two courses on the Alley, with the start of Meisters pushed back a week to Jan. 11.
Go to cranmore.com for the scoop.
GREAT GLEN TRAILS’ Nordic Meisters, meanwhile, are scheduled to start their season Tuesday, Jan. 3. Go to greatglentrails.com for the scoop.
Bretton Woods is slated to start their TGIF Friday series Jan. 6, and King Pine’s Pioneer Race League starts Jan. 9. Check out brettonwoods.com and kingpine.com for details.
MAKING XC SNOW: Like their alpine counterparts, cross country ski centers have also been working the snow, with Jackson Ski Touring firing up its new two snowguns to lay down a nice beginner loop track near the ski touring center.
Groomers have been able to expand the terrain over the past week since Christmas and JSTF now has four networks of terrain open with 36-plus kilometers open.
"We have made snow now two nights and are still learning as we go," said Ellen Chandler, the JSTF's executive director. "Silas (Eastman) has been calling other cross country areas that have snowmaking and they have been telling him that we can make snow earlier, that we don't have to wait as long as alpine areas to start making snow. So he has sculpted a nice learning hill for beginners. The kids have really been loving that."
She said Jackson has some good skiing up in the Prospect Farm area especially.
As of Friday, Ski New Hampshire (SkiNH.com) was reporting the following alpine conditions: Attitash, 23 of 68 trails and seven of nine lifts; Black Mountain, four of 45 trails and two of five lifts; Bretton Woods, 16 of 98 trails and five of 10 lifts; Cranmore, 23 of 57 trails and six of seven lifts; King Pine, seven of 17 trails and four of five lifts; and Wildcat, 20 of 48 trails and three of five lifts).
For cross country, conditions were Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, 18 km; with Doug Garland telling us Friday the snow is quite good and that trails along the Lower Saco were being opened as of that day; Bretton Woods Ski Touring, four km; Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, 18 of 45 km classic and 20 of 45 km skate-groomed with the tubing hill and the SnowCoach both in operation; Jackson Ski Touring, 32 of 336 km classic and 36 of 336 km skate-groomed; Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, five of 45 km open in Whitaker Woods for ski touring and 45 km of snowshoeing; and the 100 Acre Wood, Storybook Trail featuring “Library Lion” by Michael Knudsen.
NIGHT OF LIGHTS: In Fryeburg, a new event, Night of Lights, is planned for Bradley Street on New Year’s Eve from 4-7 p.m. Bradley Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. Merchants will have free goodies to eat, plus a cash beer garden.
Emily Ouellette, marketing manager for Fryeburg Dental Center, gave credit to Police Chief Aaron Mick’fr coming up with the concept.
The bonfires/campfires will be located in portable fire pits.
Parking will be available at the Legion building on Bradley Street and at the Fryeburg Academy gym, accessible from Pine Street.
CONTRA DANCE: A New Year’s Eve contradance is set for the Tamworth Town House on Saturday from 7:30-10 p.m. at 27 Cleveland Hill Road in Tamworth. For more information, call (603) 651-5800.
AT LOCAL VENUES on New Year's Eve, dj Kristen will play the tunes at the Red Parka; the Riley Parkhurst Project will be at Fryeburg's Top of the 9th, starting at 9 p.m.; Mike and Becca the Rek-lis Duo are at Zip's Pub from 4-7 p.m.; Ben Thibault is at the Trails End Tavern for apres ski at King Pine, 12-7 p.m. (stop by for a special 60th anniversary cocktail ("The Frisky Whiskey,"a cocktail of Jameson Irish Whiskey, honey liqueur, orange juice, and bitters); Irish balladeer Marty Quirk plays apres ski and Scott Baer plays the night gig at the Shannon Door Pub; and the Jonathan Sarty Band is putting on a sold-out show at the Wildcat Tavern.
LOCAL HAPPENINGS OF NOTE: Congrats to buddy Roy "the Skiing DJ" Prescott, who will be hosting the 30th anniversary show of the "Blue sSummit" on WMWV 93.5-FM Jan. 4. Mark Johnson founded the program in 1993, and Roy took it over in 1999.
On a personal note, yours truly will be giving a ski history talk Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. as King Pine marks its 60th anniversary with a Vintage Ski Attire Day.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute all New Year’s celebrants, including: percussionist Ed Bonello (1-1), Laurie Mack (1-2); JSTF’s Laurel Smith (1-3); Paula Lambie, Ken “Elvis” Rokes, Davd Gotjen and Christy Pacheco (1-5); and Danny “DD” Del Rossi (1-6).
WE LOST a lot of great many people in '22. We'll do our annual Passages issue for the Jan. 7's cover story, highlighting a few of those whom we lost.
In the meantime, "Should auld acquaintance be forgot, And never brought to mind, Should auld acquaintance be forgot, And days of auld lang syne?"
Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.