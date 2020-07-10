SARGENT'S PURCHASE — Like many events, the Mount Washington Observatory’s Seek the Peak fundraiser has gone virtual this 20th anniversary year as a way to observe the milestone anniversary and still stay safe given the pandemic constraints.
Krissy Fraser, brand manager for the non-profit observatory that was founded in 1932 by the late Joe Dodge and the late Robert S. Monahan, said she and Obs staffers were looking for a way to keep the passion for the annual fundraiser going.
The virtual climb is what they came up with, along with many other creative ideas, including prayer/story flags as well as people doing their own individual hikes on the peak of their choice, July 1-18.
Notes the Obs Seek the Peak website (seekthepeak.org): “Our celebration will be a collective of shared hikes online from across the nation and shared on our epic STP Prayer Flag. We rely on this event for a good part of our annual budget. The Observatory has weathered many storms in our 87-year history but this change means we need your support more than ever.”
Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of $200, for which they receive in return an EMS Cotopaxi Obs Seek the Peak backpack, exclusively branded for the event. If you pay $300, you get an official 20th anniversary T-shirt, the pack and entered into an additional prize drawing.
As of Friday, Krissy said 265 people had registered, which is down from the normal hiking turnout of around 465, but still not bad, considering.
To date, fundraising stands at $75,000; the goal — this being the 20th anniversary gala year — before the pandemic had been $200,000, but the Obs has lowered its expectations to $100,000.
So, with a week to go, the $100,000 target is within reach, Krissy is happy to report — less than the usual $175,000 the event averages but still good — with the funds used to support the summit operations of the mountaintop observatory, located in the state-owned Sherman Adams Building at the 6,288-foot top of New England.
“With this being the 20th anniversary year, it is all the more disappointing that we cannot celebrate together in person as we had planned, for July 18, but it is beautiful in how people are continuing to show their passion for the Observatory and the event,” she said Friday.
People are sending in digital images of their prayer/story flags as well as the actual flags.
Some are honoring members of their family or friends who have passed away; others are telling tales of past Seek the Peak hikes; some are incorporating stories of both, notes Krissy.
The plan is to someday hang 20 strands with 50 flags each for a total of 1,000 from the top of the Observatory tower down to the observation deck of the Sherman Adams Building.
“We can’t say when, as we are in uncertain times as is everyone in these pandemic days. But that is our hope,” said Krissy.
The Obs is doing two videos: one incorporating everyone’s digital images that they are emailing to the Obs of their hikes around the country for the Seek the Peak. The other will show the prayer flags and messages.
Although the Seek the Peak hike is not taking place as it usually does July 18, on that date, the Obs will have a tent display that day from noon-6 p.m. outside its Weather Discovery Center in North Conway.
“It will be an opportunity for people to come to pick up their T-shirts and the packs they have earned,” said Krissy. “We will also have some Seek the Peak items for sale, and we also will have a food truck there.”
People are also welcome to stop by (masks will be encouraged and of course, social distancing will be in effect) and speak with Obs staff and volunteers about the event and the Obs’ work and make a contribution — yes, if you make a $200 contribution right then and there, you, too, can one of those nifty EMS Cotopaxi Obs packs.
Those of us who live in the shadow of Mount Washington are enthralled by the work that the Obs and its summit crew do for monitoring the weather at the “Home of the World’s Worst Weather.”
Like many, this weather nut tunes in daily to WMWV at 7:45 a.m. for the “Morning Weather Show” on WMWV 93.5-FM, which in addition to local Weather Service cooperative weather observer Ed Bergeron’s North Conway weather report and daily weather rating, includes a summit crew report from the obs staff.
For more information, call the Obs at (603) 356-2137 or go to seekthepeak.org or mountwashington.org.
SPEAKING OF WEATHER, did you hear that President Donald Trump postponed his planned Portsmouth rally scheduled for tonight due to approaching Tropical Storm Fay?
With the coronavirus crowd concerns, one can only breathe a sigh of relief.
I HAD THE PLEASURE OF interviewing U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) at Big Dave’s Bagels in North Conway Thursday morning when she dropped by to chat with owner Dave Hausman about business pandemic relief programs.
Was she wearing a mask? Of course she was, as was Big Dave and everyone else present. With the senator’s soft-spoken voice, her mask made it difficult to hear her at times, given the background noise of the busy deli, which relies on phone takeout only right now, but hey, it was worth it as her words were forthright and measured about what she said is a lack of leadership at the federal level in not having a national approach to dealing with the crisis.
We’re all adapting, as Big Dave noted, saying it is challenging for all of us, but public safety is issue number one, combined with the economy.
I've noted on social media there have been a few cases where customers have not wanted to don masks, which is disappointing. We’re all in this together, and we need everyone to show some respect for our fellow citizens.
SIXTH RALLY: As colleague Daymond Steer has reported, a sixth “Black Lives Matter” protest is planned for Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Schouler Park in front of the train station in North Conway Village.
The rally is being planned by Maeve Jackson, 13, and her sister Grace Steadman, 15, both of Denmark, Maine, and their friend Maggie Peirce, 15, of Fryeburg, Maine. It would be the sixth such protest to take place in the valley this year.
It’s good to see young people expressing their views and getting involved.
I’m not for destruction, but I am for having this serious long-overdue conversation in our country.
THE VALLEY lost another good guy this week with the passing of well-known and well-liked local barkeep Mike Venditti due to health complications.
Nora Mulkern Bean of the Shannon Door on Facebook posted a beautiful photo taken by a friend of Stacey Sprague’s a double rainbow over Ossipee Lake, “Welcoming Mike to heaven.”
Mike was a mainstay at Delaney’s, as well as at Horsefeathers, the Red Parka and the Shannon Door over the years.
Everyone knew — and loved — Mikey. We, along with everyone else in the hospitality business in the valley, will miss his kind way.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute valley volunteer Marshall Allan (the big 75 today); Joshua Wiggin, Ashley Jean Kerr and Heath McCrea-Doucette (7-12); Ossipees John Donovan (7-13); Charles Selmi, Barbara Betts Spofford, Stephanie Cannell Mullins and Barbara Williams Cosby (7-14); Scotty Mallett and Don Harnois (7-15); Deborah Jasien of Fields of Ambrosia, musician Peter Heimlich and the ever-tanned Mountain Mama Becky MacGillivray Armstrong (7-16); and Stacey Sprague (7-17).
HAVE A GOOD WEEKEND, and let Tropical Storm Fay help all of our gardens and lawns. See you at the Memorial Hospital Open at the North Conway Country Club on July 16. FORE!
