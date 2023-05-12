CONWAY – Happy Mother’s Day Weekend! Don’t forget to send a card and flowers — and make a call!
Reportedly, more calls — approximately 122 million — are made on Mother’s Day than on any other day of the year.
Yours truly once made the mistake of not calling my Irish mom of eight on Ma’s Day. In my defense, I was out on Great Bay that Sunday with a friend during college, and let me tell you, the waves picked up something wicked as we made it back toward shore across the broads in our aluminum flat-bottomed boat.
Besides being out on the water in those pre-cellphone days, I figured I could wait till the day after, given that trying to get a call in among my siblings on Mother’s Day was like trying to interrupt Donald Trump at Wednesday’s CNN New Hampshire Town Hall.
But, we’ll get to that …
My friend Todd and I made it safely back to shore, despite the white caps and when I called the next day to let mom know that “Gee, I wish I had called, Mom, to wish you Happy Mother’s Day, but I was fighting for my life, blah blah blah and …”
“Hmmmm. You don’t say,” was the deadpan reply I got from my vey demonstrative and funny mother. “Everyone else called.”
I got the point — never, ever don’t call your mom on Mother’s Day, no matter whether you’re hanging on for dear life on Everest or just hiking here in the White Mountains.
My mom passed in August 2022, but those memories live on. May it be a lesson to all of you readers who are lucky enough to still have your mom in your life.
SPEAKING OF THAT CNN TRUMP TOWN HALL, among the audience questions was one from Wayne Beyer of Kearsarge, who served in two Republican administrations and is a leading legal authority and retired attorney.
Wayne — who hosts Valley Vision’s “Around the State House” — asked the former president if re-elected would he pardon the Jan. 6 rioters who were convicted of federal offenses. Trump said he was “inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say for every single one because a couple of them, probably, they got out of control.”
Trump added, “I don’t know. I’ll have to look at their case, but I will say in Washington, D.C., you cannot get a fair trial, you cannot. Just like in New York City, you can’t get a fair trial either,” which also drew applause, referring to the previous day’s trial where a civil jury had found the former president liable for sexually assaulting advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in spring 1996 and awarded her $5 million for battery and defamation.
While the jury found that Trump sexually abused her, sufficient to hold him liable for battery, the jury did not find that Carroll proved he raped her.
If you missed the exchange, be sure to Google it as New Hampshire early presidential primary kicked off in fiery style, giving us a glimpse of the months to come.
LAST WEEKEND, being in a patriotic mood at that, I paid a visit to Lexington, Mass., following the New England Newspaper and Press Association’s awards dinner at the Westin Waltham Boston.
Being a history buff, I took the exit off Route 128 to Lexington, site of first shot fired in the American Revolution on April 19, 1775. It was fascinating to go back to where I had first visited the sites of Lexington and Concord as a 12-year-old.
While in Lexington, I was given a great tour of the battlefield by knowledgeable high school tour guide Amelia Settembre of the Lexington Historical Society.
It certainly was fun to experience some new sights and to stand where those brave militia took on the Redcoats 248 years ago.
The Battles of Lexington and Concord took a toll on both sides. For the colonists, 49 were killed, 39 were wounded, and five were missing. For the British, 73 were killed, 174 were wounded, and 26 were missing.
As I gazed out across the park in Lexington where the battle took place, I remembered the words about the Concord battle that I’d memorized in 6th grade to the Ralph Waldo Emerson 1837 poem, “Concord Hymn:” “By the rude bridge that arched the flood, their flag to April’s breeze unfurled, here once the embattled farmers stood, and fired the shot heard around the world.”
CLOSER TO HOME, Dr. Marianne Jackson says there was a good turnout for Thursday’s forum on positive, graceful and active aging held at the Majestic Theatre and hosted by Laura Knoy. Participants included vocalist Mary Bastoni, track coach Bernie Livingston, mediator Peter Fauver and valley volunteer Barbara Theriault.
AUTO ROAD OPEN: After the washouts last week on the upper parts of the Mount Washington Auto Road, we’re happy to report that following the extensive efforts by Auto Road crews, the “World’s Oldest Manmade Attraction” is to open this and next weekend, with daily operations May 27, weather permitting, notes marketing and events director Lisa McCoy.
“There’s no road crew like the Mount Washington Auto Road crew,” said Lisa Friday, adding, “They worked tirelessly over the weekend to repair the road (above the 6-Mile Mark) and our Mount Washington partners were able to get the road cleared from the summit down to that mark.”
She says the U.S. Forest Service will be on hand this weekend to make sure that everyone respects the fragile alpine zone plants when they head up the Auto Road to do some East Snowfields skiing.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we extend our best wishes to: Briggs Bunker (belatedly), who turned 92 on May 10; and to Len Gulino, Laura Cummings and “Nordic Nate” Harvey, (5-14); funnyman Joshua Dexter Snell, ghost expert Kelly Rogers, Steve “the Glove” LaRusso (5-15); Dave Stone and hiking columnist Ed Parsons (5-16); former state Rep. Jerry Knirk, Jackson’s Steve Frost, King Pine instructor John Macdonald, Kit Morgan, Bonnie Gould and Pete Levesque (5-17); avid dancer Ian Donaldson, Gwen Rober, Sandy Stowell, Bill Connolly, (5-18); artist Virginia Moore, former North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece, Maureen Forbes (5-19); and all others.
IN MUSIC, local bassist Al Hospers and his Jazz Express performed before a small but appreciative audience at the Wildcat Tavern on Thursday — be sure to check them out.
Al will be performing a Cuban music concert with his old Miami friend Mike Levine at the Leura Hill Eastman Arts Center on June 1, featuring the same group that performed at the Majestic last September.
Rek-lis is at Top of the 9th tonight; Tuckerman Brewing has Rek-lis this afternoon and Chimera tomorrow; the Wildcat has Jonathan Sarty tonight; the Red Parka has Shark Martin tonight and Tom Dionne for Ma’s Day; and the Shannon Door has Mitch Alden tonight and Dan Parkhurst Sunday. The Farmstand’s summer music season starts May 21 with the Bobby Keyes Trio — go to thefarmstand.net for this year’s lineup and ticket information.
The Hayloft at Dragon Barn in Bridgton has A Tale of Two, an Americana group, May 13. Stone Mountain has its artists’ fair and Mother’s Day brunch May 14.
MAKE IT A GREAT WEEKEND — and kudos to all the volunteers at the 23rd Valley Pride Day last Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.