In contrast to 2020, this summer already promises to be “back to normal” in many ways, a return to Tamworth’s festival of music, theater art and outdoor recreation.
News from Kimball Packard at The Farmstand’ performance venue in Chocorua: “The Farmstand “Feel the Barn” Concert Series is returning on July 18. Your ticket will admit you to the grounds, but if for some reason, you aren’t vaxed and don’t feel comfortable sitting in the barn, you can socially distance in the dooryard, or on the lawn. We’ll have a canopy for inclement weather. The season opens with the legendary Chris Smither on July 18, America’s master mentalist Jon Stetson, on Aug. 8, folk rock hero Jon Pousette Dart on Sept. 12, and local fave Alana MacDonald on Sept 19. Other tickets already available include the Soggy Poboys, a 7 piece New Orleans style jazz band on Aug 1, comedian Mike McDonald on July 25, Bill “The Sauce Boss” Wharton Aug. 15, (blues guitar virtuoso who cooks a pot of gumbo on stage for everyone to eat after the show) and New Orleans’ most charismatic performer, Glen David Andrews, on Aug 22.” Tickets may be purchased on the website thefarmstand.net/thebarn.
The Letarte family at White Gates Farm (white-gates-farm.square.site) is another private enterprise, providing great food and an event venue. Heather Letarte says: “Weather on pizza night looks to be lovely this week. Friday night, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. we will be open with the great sounds of local musical wizard, Doug Hazard. Come and listen to his tunes while you munch on pizza, always made with love. Swing on the backyard swing, enjoy the views and breathe in the clear, fresh air. We have a bathroom on site. BYOB, we do have seltzer water for sale for $1. We also have Annabelle’s Ice Cream in pints for sale. Bring a cooler if you want to buy and bring home pork, beef and chicken from our farm stand. Reserve your time frame and pizzas by clicking the link below, or by calling (603) 662-7556 and talking to me, Heather. We hope to see you. I like to have all orders in by 3 p.m. on Friday if possible.”
If you are a new resident of Tamworth and would like to be involved with local activities, and meet people, help is at hand. Cook Memorial Library invites all new Tamworth neighbors, not-so-new citizens and anyone hoping to meet and greet new and old friends to gather for an afternoon of welcome and connection at the library on Saturday, June 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library on 93 Main St. in Tamworth Village. This expo-style event will allow Tamworth residents to gather information about town services, organizations, and activities, ask questions, meet others and learn about the rich opportunities that come with living in Tamworth. Helpful neighbors eager to share knowledge and materials will be located at tables in front of and behind the library. Participants will learn what’s happening in town government, municipal services, environmental groups, health, history, kids, arts, church and more Rain date will be Saturday, June 26.
Here is a list of the organizations that will be at the Welcome Day: Arts Council of Tamworth, The Barnstormers Theatre, Carroll County Adult Education, Carroll County Altrusa, Chocorua ArtWorks, Chocorua Lake Conservancy, Chocorua Public Library, The Community School, Friends of Cook Memorial Library, Green Mountain Conservation Group, Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm, ServiceLink, Tamworth Community Nurse Association, Tamworth Congregational Church, Tamworth Economic Development Commission, Tamworth Foundation, Tamworth Outing Club, Tamworth Recycling Project, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes White Mountain Community Health Center This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to find out what’s available in our amazing town and to meet new people and make them feel welcome.
Since spring last year and throughout the pandemic, the Mug Club, an outreach effort of The Chocorua Community Church has been keeping residents connected, first through zoom meetings, and later through in person masked meetings at Runnells Hall which continued uninterrupted until recently. Morning meetings, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. have resumed in the church’s comfortable, newly carpeted meeting room. Erica Boynton, church director serves coffee and cookies every day, and we meet in comfortable surroundings to chat and relax.
One of my favorite summer activities is “Concerts by the River,” which will resumed on June 27 behind The Other Store in Tamworth Village on Sundays from 3 to 5 p.m. The schedule include June 27, The Bakery Band (sponsors: Sunnyfield Brick Oven Bakery, Betsy Loughran); July 4, Dennis and Davey; July 1, Mike Sakash Jazz Sax Duo; July 18, Cormac McCarthy; July 25, Cindy Duchin Duo; Aug. 1, Swamp Dog and Shine It On; Aug. 8, Rafe Matregrano and Chimera; Aug. 15, Mango Groove Steel Band. Attractions include a shady lawn, a spacious deck, ice-cream. Children and dogs are welcome. The suggested donation is $3 to $5. Season sponsors are Jerry Knirk and Cam Spence; Wyatt Berrier, your local real estate professional concert sponsors: Jim Alt, John and Erica Banderob; Anne and Paul Chant; Jim and Maureen Diamond; Laura Hodgman; Paul King; Betsy Loughran; Valerie May; The Preserve; Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm; Gabriele Wallace; Sunnyfield Brick Oven Bakery; Tamworth Farmers’ Market. Thanks to all the musicians, sponsors and The Other Store team for making these wonderful concerts possible.
The Barnstormers was absent from last year’s summer owing to COVID concerns, but is returning this July to a specially constructed stage in front of the nearby History Center. The performances are “Our Town” (Thornton Wilder) July 27-31; “Far from Canterbury” (Danny K. Bernstein) Aug. 11-21; “Popcorn Falls” Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Go on The Barnstormers excellent website, filled with pictures and information at barnstormerstheatre.org.
The annual summer art show at Runnells Hall in conjunction with Chocorua Days is scheduled from July 30 through Aug. 1. Come to the festivities and celebrate art, history and a vibrant community. If you would like to show your work you can find the application at chocoruaartworks.com. For more information call (603) 323-8041, visit at 132 White Mountain Highway (Route 16), email: artworks4us2@gmail.com or go to facebook.com/chocoruaartworks.
On Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to noon join Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus for a “Wetlands Wander” to explore the edges of the wetlands in the Bowditch Runnells State Forest along the Chocorua River north of the Scott Road looking for unusual plants and animals that make their home in this diverse wetland habitat. Unusual plants grow here, and amphibians, snakes, and a plethora of insects live and grow in and around the water. Please wear knee high boots if you can, or other suitable attire for getting wet, and be prepared for insects, and pack a snack and water.Meet at the first bridge you come to after turning on to the Scott Road from Route 16. Parking is limited and will be along the road. Please email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let Lynn and Juno know you will be coming so you can be informed of any changes.
The town offices are open for in person visits. On Tuesday, the pain of tax paying was mitigated by the fact that masks were no longer required and we could see the smiling faces of town officials, Libby and Kim, and selectman Melanie Streeter. I would like to thank all the town office workers for their dedication and efforts to keep everyone safe during the pandemic through the use of an exterior locked box and by responding to telephone messages.
Lianne Prentice, director of The Community School thanks all who have donated to the school through the NH Gives portal. Gifts may be made through the school’s website.
From a post on the Tamworth Exchange by a concerned neighbor: “15 year old Zemmy Fulham of Tamworth was involved in a catastrophic car wreck on Bunker Hill Road and had to be airlifted to Dartmouth with horrific injuries. The good news is that the numerous surgeries have gone well, and she’s recently been transferred down to Boston for rehab. As you can imagine, the expenses incurred by the family for travel to and from the hospitals, for making sure the other children are cared for, and for ultimately getting their house ready for Zemmy’s return and rehabilitation are mounting and are tremendous. Please consider donating to the GoFundMe campaign (gofund.me/601b9d78) or sending them a donation via mail. Such gifts can be sent to Amanda and Kevin Fullam246 Jackman Pond Road, South Tamworth, NH 03883.They are so grateful for the love and care and support they’ve received already, but we all know how hard it is to ask for help. Let’s do what we do best here in our community and take care of each other.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.