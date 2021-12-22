Last weekend delivered 8 inches of snow throughout our area and the landscape resembled a Christmas card or perhaps a snow globe with illuminated trees festooned with icicles and snow and glittering frozen twigs in the forests. Lake Chocorua resumed its Winter appearance in time for the Winter solstice, a perfect backdrop for seasonal activities.
Pre-Christmas activities continued daily at the Chocorua Church’s Mug Club. Last Thursday, Lynn Gilman provided instruction and materials for making personalized Christmas cards. Church Director Erica Boynton, who orchestrates all the enjoyable Mug Club activities, served festive food and drinks, including decorated cookies and eggnog. Northern Human Services clients and their care providers made delicious ginger and sugar cookies. This Tuesday, we all gathered again for more cookies, eggnog and socializing. Thanks to everyone who participated in any way to make our mornings so special.
On Sunday, the Tamworth Townhouse was the venue for a seasonal concert of classical music, featuring violinists Amy Berrier, Chris Nourse, flutist Kate Vachon and cellist Julia Howell. Howell is the granddaughter of the late Ralph Weymouth of Wonalancet. The quartet played “Cantique,” a piece she composed for her grandfather two years ago. Thanks to all the musicians for this lovely concert.
Cathy Baybutt chairs the Tamworth Community Christmas Project and reports that Tamworth Community Christmas Project provided warm clothing and toys to 70 children this Christmas. Thirty-one shoppers were each assigned a family and their mission was to shop to purchase jackets, boots, hats and toys. One challenge was the increase in prices over last year’s.
"We had confidence that the community would come forth with donations and we were not disappointed,” Baybutt said.
She thanks all who donated or contributed to the project and “the families who allowed us to help.”
News from Suzanne Morgan at the Chocorua Public Library:” I am saying goodbye to Cathy Dancy this month. After four years as the director of the Chocorua Public Library, she has decided to move on. I appreciate the time we have worked together. Meanwhile, expect to see only me here for a while.”
Good luck, Cathy in your new adventures!
Lou DeMaio, The Barnstormers Chair, announced this week that Sarah Rozene has accepted the position of artistic director. Rozene is no newcomer to The Barnstormers having designed 20 productions dating back to 2010. Rozene’s educational pedigree includes a BS in theater arts and an MFA from Brandeis University. Her appointment signifies a groundbreaking event in the theater’s history as she is the first female artistic director.
When you visit the Transfer Station be sure to look over at the aluminum can recycling shed. Brett School's Angela Driscoll and her students have been working on the first stages of creating a large mural for The Transfer Station, For the initial part of the project, Driscoll and her students created a 4-by-8-foot test panel. The mural project is cosponsored by Tamworth Recycling Project and The Arts Council of Tamworth in cooperation with the Transfer Station and the Tamworth Select Board.
The Tamworth Foundation supported the project with a generous grant. The test panel determined how the materials employed will withstand winter weather. All involved are hopeful that the mural will wear well and be an exciting focal point at the Transfer Station.
I hope everyone will have a happy and safe Christmas and a successful and healthy 2022.
Send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
