By Ann Borges
Storyteller Marion Posner of Tamworth will bring her narrative talents to the April installment of Mountain Top Music Center’s First Friday performance series on Friday, April 7, at noon at the Majestic Theatre at 36 Main St. in Conway Village.
Posner has performed across New England, and was featured at many storytelling dinner evenings at the Corner House Restaurant in Sandwich. For nearly two decades, she was the anchor of the restaurant’s Robert Burns Night celebrations.
All First Friday events are open to the public by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center's mission of "enriching lives with music.” Donate and reserve seats in advance at conwaymajestic.org.
Second Saturday contra dances in Tamworth will continue on April 8 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Town House in Tamworth village. All dances are taught and live music is by Tamworth Traditional Dance Band, with callers Jacqueline Laufman and Beverley Woods. The admission fee is $8 for teens and adults, children 12 and under are free. As always the event is hosted by the Tamworth Outing Club.
The Tamworth Recreation Department has distributed a summary of its forthcoming activities, beginning with an Easter egg hunt and spring fun stations at Remick Park on Saturday, April 8, at noon. Instructional baseball clinics will take place on Saturdays from May 13 to June 24 (boys and girls aged 4 to 6); Granite State track and field, May-June (girls and boys ages 9 to 14, coaches needed);"Summah Stompah," with the Arts Council of Tamworth at the Tamworth Rec Field on June 3. There is a great selection of activities throughout the summer and fall. Go to tamworthnh.org for signups. The recreation department website is under construction. Also go to the Tamworth Recreation Department's Facebook page.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens continues to serve seniors (60 and over) freshly prepared meals in its spacious dining room in Center Ossipee, weekdays between noon and 1 p.m. Each meal includes an entrée, salad and dessert. The requested donation is $3 per meal. Ossipee Concerned Citizens will be hosting a taco night fundraiser on April 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. Go to ossipeeconcernedcitizensinc.com for the April menu and information about the history of this beloved organization or call (603) 539-6772.
Join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy for a stewardship morning with its Stewardship Director Debra Marnich on Tuesday, April 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. meeting at the Island at Chocorua Lake. For details and to register in advance, go to bit.ly/CLC-041123, so you can be notified if plans change. For more information, go to chocorualake.org.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will host a Vernal Pool Exploration with Marnich in Chocorua, location TBA based on conditions, on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Alternate date depending on conditions is Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free, but space is limited. Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC-040823.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Memorial Library will be presenting “Pollinators and Climate Change Considerations" with Athena Contus, beekeeper and teacher of Apiary Management, live via Zoom on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. Register in advance to receive the Zoom link at bit.ly/CC-041723. For more information go to chocorualake.org or tamworthlibrary.org.
Join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy for “Wood Piles for Wildlife,” a land stewardship workshop with Marnich at Charlotte C. Browne Woods, Washington Hill Road, Chocorua, on Tuesday, April 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. For details and to register in advance, go to bit.ly/CLC-041823 in case of changes.
The Tamworth Conservation Commission bird walks to begin Wednesday, April 12, continuing for a total of six weeks until May 17. Meet each Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Tamworth Town House parking area. Walk and carpool to local birding spots. Learn to recognize bird songs, visual identifiers, habitats, behaviors and migration timings. You may see a total of approximately 80 species over the six weeks. Bring binoculars if you can and dress for the weather. Rain or shine, but not in a deluge. For information, contact Ned Beecher (ned.beecher@gmail.com).
The Mug Club at Chocorua Community Church will be visiting Australia on Wednesday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. and enjoying lamington cake, then on to New Zealand for fresh kiwi and pavlova. Wear your best outback boots, hats and bandanas.
The Mug Club has new quilts on display thanks to Norma Grasse and artwork on loan from Rachel Langsten and Steve Kull. If you have art or photographs for display on the gallery walls, let Erica know. There will be a party to celebrate March and April birthdays on Wednesday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m.
Ornithological signs of spring pop up regularly on the Tamworth Exchange and include sightings of ducks, robins, blue jays and I just spotted a downy woodpecker on a tree in our yard.
Spring has arrived and signs of the season occur all around us each day. This season, join Remick Museum and Farm for a guided activity or self-guided exploring. The museum is busy welcoming the arrival of goat kids, lambs, calves, migrating birds and green growth. Grounds are scheduled to reopen May 1.
The April edition of the Town of Tamworth newsletter (tamworthnh.org) is an interesting read and contains a tribute for the work of retiring Select Board member Kelly Goodson: “She committed many hours to the Conservation Commission, Economic Development Commission, Lakes Region Planning Commission as well as the Transfer Station Improvement Committee. Kelly’s commitment to her town during the most difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic shows her perseverance and loyalty to her town and its residents. Thank you, Kelly.”
The newsletter also welcomes Steve Schaeffer, who was voted in at the recent town elections as a select board member to serve a one year term. He has lived in Tamworth with his wife, Mehera, and their two children for six years and is excited to serve his community and learn more about town operations. Congratulations.
Other successful candidates include treasurer, Annie Burke; trustee of the trust fund, David Little; cemetery trustee, John Wheeler; Library Trustees (three years), Evan Henderson and Kristel Faris; road agent, Richard Roberts; planning board, Andrew P. Fisher and Gregory Hufford; and fire ward, Tamworth, Harry E. Remick.
Voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of adopting the Tamworth Groundwater Protection Ordinance: Yes (231) and No (43).
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.