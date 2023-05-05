By Ann Borges
Tamworth area residents awoke on May 1 to a soaked landscape with flooded fields, yards and basements, swollen rivers and streams. The road crew worked tirelessly to mitigate some of the damage to roads, from the night’s inundation. One casualty of the rain was the postponement of Cook Memorial Library’s Maypole dance for a week. Gather around the pole on Tuesday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m. in Remick Park.
News from the Tamworth History Center: “We are happy to be working with social studies teacher Abby Hambrook and her seventh- and eighth-grade classes at the Brett School. Jennifer Kelley Reed, Alice Posner and Kate Thompson lead monthly sessions exploring artifacts and what they can tell us. They hope to inspire an interest in local history sleuthing and wind up with a “real” dig behind the Hall Dyer House in the spring ‘Tamworth Trails and Hiking’ will be the spring-summer-fall focus in 2023.
Tamworth History Center will offer exhibits, activities and events in collaboration with the Tamworth Outing Club, the Chocorua Mountain Club the Wonalancet Outdoor Club, The Tamworth Conservation Commission, Remick Farm, The Tamworth Community Nurse and perhaps others.
The Tamworth Recreation Department will be presenting a family event, including a free barbecue on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, for children aged 5-14 years. The venue is the Tamworth Rec. Field at 104 Durrell Road in Tamworth. Wear sneakers and comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle.
Activities will include a 50-meter dash, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, standing long jump, running long jump, obstacle course run, softball throw, three legged race, sack race and egg and spoon race.
Congratulations to Tamworth Police Department’s Officer Ryan McKee who recently graduated from the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Academy in Concord. Officer McKee was among 47 other newly certified officers from various towns, cities, county and state agencies that went through the sixteen week intensive training program.
Everyone is welcome to attend services at the iconic Tamworth Congregational Church, located on Main Street in Tamworth village. Services commence at 6 p.m. each Sunday. Stop by the church’s benefit yard sale to be held at 488 White Mountain Highway on May 28. This is to benefit the church’s renovation fund.
The Union Hall Association invites you to attend its May 22 program on “Container Gardening” presented by Cris Blackstone, New Hampshire certified landscape professional and advanced master gardner. Attendees will learn the benefits and drawbacks of gardening in containers, of various kinds and sizes and the correct way to assemble a container garden; factors to consider,such as environment, plant types, etc.; proper care and maintenance and how to troubleshoot problems from pests and diseases.
During the next couple of months, Union Hall will be painted and new downstairs windows will be installed; on June 24 there will be a yard sale. Rent a 20-foot-by-20-foot space for $20. Calendar raffle tickets are currently on sale at various locations. Union Hall is available for rent for a half or full day (with or without a kitchen). For questions and reservations, contact unionhallnh@gmail.com or (603) 323-6076
Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be holding a stewardship morning with Stewardship Director Debra Marnich on Thursday, May 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at C.C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua. Full details and advance registration at bit.ly/CLC-051823, so that you can be notified if plans change. For more information, go to chocorualake.org.
Great news from the Remick Museum and Farm: the museum, store and farm grounds are open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., now through Columbus Day. (Closed Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day). The Binsack Trail is open from dawn to dusk each day; all trail walkers must stay on the trail (gravel road) when the museum and farm grounds are closed. No vehicles, bikes, or pets are allowed on the trail.
Pay as you wish for access to the farm grounds, museum center and Binsack Trail. Donation boxes are located in the store and at the Welcome Shed or donate online by using the scan code posted there. For information, go to remickmuseum.org or the Remick Facebook page.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
