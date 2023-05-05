By Ann Borges

Tamworth area residents awoke on May 1 to a soaked landscape with flooded fields, yards and basements, swollen rivers and streams. The road crew worked tirelessly to mitigate some of the damage to roads, from the night’s inundation. One casualty of the rain was the postponement of Cook Memorial Library’s Maypole dance for a week. Gather around the pole on Tuesday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m. in Remick Park.

