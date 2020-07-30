Summer in Tamworth, a three-month-long celebration of art, theater and creativity is different this year: COVID-19 related restrictions have caused cancellations of our most beloved iconic events, including The Barnstormers summer season, swimming lessons at White Lake, the recreation department’s summer program, Concerts by the River, Family Day on July 4 and many others.
Summer is not canceled and many residents are enjoying the outdoors, bicycling, swimming, kayaking, hiking in glorious sunny weather. There is no need to leave town to face the growing crowds flocking in from the South as there’s still plenty to do right here. The following are conducted according to CDC guidelines:
The Tamworth Farmers’ Market takes place at the Brett school from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, at 4 p.m, come along to a pop-up concert behind the Cook Memorial Library. Bring your own chair (and mask). The concert features duets for flute and viola from the classical era by FJ Haydn and two less-familiar contemporaries. Chris Nourse, viola, and Kate Vachon, flute, have been playing socially-distanced duets this spring, and want to share them with friends and neighbors.
Cook Memorial Library has received a grant to host a Humanities-in-Action presentation: “New Hampshire Cemeteries and Graveyards” on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. Historian Glenn Knoblock leads the presentation at The Riverside Cemetery on Whittier Road. New Hampshire gravestones tell stories of historical events, including The Great Awakening, the Throat Distemper epidemic and the American Revolution. Last year, I attended an informative and enjoyable graveyard walk by Knoblock at Ordination Rock Cemetery. To complement the Tamworth History Center’s outdoor exhibit “Women of Tamworth,” Knoblock will highlight some of the notable women buried at Riverside Cemetary located at approximately 485 Whittier Road in Tamworth.
Tamworth History Center’s homage “Women of Tamworth” is a tribute to the many strong, brave and resilient women who were the early settlers, educated our children, cared for the sick, worked as librarians, were prolific authors and historians or on the forefront of the early days of dog sled racing were mushers and breeders. The exhibit is situated at The History Center’s verdant village green and may be viewed en plein air. The exhibit itself is brilliantly conceived with each family or organization represented has its own free-standing board, with printed information about the women. Thanks so much for this important exhibit, made possible by the work and dedication of board members of the Tamworth Historical Society led by President Michelle Longley.
Chocorua Conservancy is partnering with Green Mountain Conservation Group, Cook Memorial Library and Effingham Public Library to produce a “Wonders of Water” Art Exhibit, digital and traveling outdoors exhibit from August 20 through the end of September. The deadline for submitting work is Friday, Aug. 7.
Chocorua Conservancy’s Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus leads a Chocorua Lake Paddle on Friday, Aug. 7, from 8 to 10.30 a.m. Meet at the Island public access parking area, paddle to the north shore and learn about plants native to the lake and how to differentiate them from potential invasive species. Amy Smagula from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services has provided some “Weed Watcher Kits” for those interested. Participants should call ahead at (603) 323-6252 or email lflaccus@chocorualake.org Bring masks, a canoe or kayak. Chocorua Conservancy’s beautiful website has suggestions of places you can visit around Chocorua Lake: chocorualake.org.
The Chocorua Community Church’s Mug Club takes place daily, weather permitting, in front of the church between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Everyone is invited for coffee and conversation, facilitated by Program Director Erica Boynton. On Thursdays, we meet behind the church and read aloud poetry that has inspired us.
The grounds at the Remick Museum and Farm are open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is closed to the public until further notice
The Other Store is open for curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Printed grocery lists are available and Conway Daily Sun newspapers are under the tent outside. Call (603) 323-8872 or email orderstos@gmail.com for more information.
Art Works Gallery is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (603) 323-8041 for information.
Batter Up Bakery is open for takeout baked goods, sandwiches and beverages. Outdoor seating is available. Call (603) 986-3326 for more details
Chocorua Library is open Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Monday 1 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free WiFi access is available on the patio or parking lot.
Cook Memorial Library is offering curbside pickup of library materials, document services and more. The fourth program in the “Imagine Our Story” series began July 27. The theme is “Celebrate Tamworth.” The library is open to patrons by appointment during specific hours. Go to tamworthlibrary.org or call the office at 603-323-8510 for more information.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens’ dining room closed; take-out meals are available Monday-Friday for seniors 60 and over with delivery to the Tamworth Town House on Mondays. Call (603) 539-6772 for details
Scandinavian Baking in Chocorua is open Tuesday through Saturday. Call Betty at (603) 323-2021 for more information.
The Steele Farm in Wonalancet is open daily; call Helen at (603) 323-8787 for product availability
Tamworth Community Nurses Association is closed to inside patient visits. Call the office at (603) 323-8511 or Jo Anne Rainville, RN at (603) 651-9496 if you need assistance. Also offering refills of hand sanitizer bottles for Tamworth residents between 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Tamworth Community School is offering ready made meals and local beef products in the farmstand. Visit the farmstand at 1164 Bunker Hill Road anytime. Meals are by donation; contribute what you can, if you can. Now offering a “freedge” system with free nonperishables.
The board of selectmen hosts a Zoom online meeting to enable the public to participate at their meetings on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Check out the town website for information.
The Transfer Station is accepting trash and recyclables. There is a new traffic pattern to follow and the Selectman ask you wear a mask if you are out of your vehicle. Hours are Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, go to tamworthnh.org.
White Gates Farm: 24 hour a day self-serve farmstand is open, offering pizza nights and yoga classes. Go to whitegates-farm.com or call (603) 662-7538 for more information.
Our community is deeply saddened by the death of beloved resident Ramona Burke Stafford, 91. She died peacefully at home in Tamworth surrounded by her beautiful landscape paintings, her family, and her grandchildren playing the piano. Ramona leaves behind her daughter, Ramona (Momo) Stafford Bagley, two sons, Frederick W. (Fritz) Stafford III and Hansel (Hans) Burke Stafford and their respective families, several grandchildren, a large extended family and many friends. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick W. Stafford. A memorial service will be scheduled at the family’s convenience. Memorial donations in memory of Ramona and her love for the Tamworth Community can be made to the Tamworth Community Nurse Association, P.O. Box 352, Main Street, Tamworth, NH 03886. Also, the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County, 1529 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860. (603) 356-7006. Condolences to all Ramona’s family and friends.
