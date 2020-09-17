Primary voting proceeded seamlessly. Thanks to impeccable organization and safety measures, everyone had an opportunity of voting either in person, inside or outside the school, by mail, or absentee. Moderator Chris Canfield and the election workers worked tirelessly all day to ensure that the process went smoothly.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, there will be a concert of original music. The woodwind trio of Nancy Goldenhar on bassoon, Judith English on clarinet and Doris Henney on flute will play a set of pieces from a series by local composer, Ellen Schwindt, called “This Forest is Alive.” The music also features recorded birdsongs and other nature sounds. Wonalancet resident, composer, and accomplished violinist Julia Howell, will include some of her pieces. All concerts are weather dependent. Changes or cancellations will be posted here on the Exchange. CDC guidelines are observed.
The band Shine it On, featuring Swamp Dog, will perform at an outdoor concert Saturday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at a private home in Tamworth. Bring your own chair. CDC guidelines will be practiced. In addition to funk/rock/blues/country cover tunes and originals. Tickets are $15 and limited to 50 people. Email wpkasuli@gmail.com to reserve your ticket and pay at the door. Call wpkasuli@gmail.com to reserve tickets.
The New Hampshire State Library is resuming libraries’ access to the Statewide Interlibrary Loan Request System and its delivery service. The van resumes its routes on Sept. 21. Because of quarantining requirements for sending and receiving interlibrary loan deliveries, items will take longer to arrive and to be ready for you to pick up.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be offering a mushroom walk with Eric Milligan of the New Hampshire Mushroom Co. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 9 a.m. Participants will observe and collect various types of fungi and learn how they play an integral role in nature and the preservation of the lake. Avid mushroom forager Milligan began his study of fungi around 2002. Ten years later, he and his partners turned their hobby into a profession. Meet at the parking area on Scott Road off Route 16, just North of Chocorua Lake. Bring a mask and hiking shoes. Register by April 25 by leaving a message with your name and phone number at (603) 323 6252 or emailing lflaccus @chocorualake.org.
The library staff is assembling photographs taken in Tamworth during the pandemic for an online photo exhibit. Email pictures to mary@tamworthlibrary.org. Including name, title, where/when taken and type of camera. Photos will be included in the library’s “Tamworth in the 2020 Pandemic” archive. Wyatt Berrier has been taking “Pandemic” porch portraits. See the library website: tamworthlibrary.org.
The Chocorua Community Association have decided to host a Zoom session this year for candidates night on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. There will be a moderator, and a Zoom facilitator. Invitations will be going to executive council, state senate, house reps District 3 and 7 and County Commissioners 2nd and 3rd Districts, advertising to Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth. It will be available for viewing afterwards.
Last Saturday at 4 p.m., the White Mountain String Quartet performed on the lawn behind Cook Library. Larry Blaine, Doug Kendall, Chris Nourse and Bozena O’Brien have been playing together as a quartet since the early 1980s.
The recent annual meeting of Chocorua Conservancy featured an informative presentation by Dr. Bob Newton, Professor of Geosciences at Smith College and Tara Schroeder, education coordinator at Green Mountain Conservation Group. I learned a lot about the local aquifer and the various types of wells in our area. A recording of the event may be found by going to gmcg.org.
The end of September marks six months of community prepared by The Community School to help our neighbors with their nutritional needs. Lianne Prentice will be grateful for feedback about whether the community favors continuation of the project or whether the supplementary sustenance is no longer needed. Prentice thanks everyone for the wonderful group of men and women who baked and cooked at their own expense to help those in need. Thanks, too, to the farmers and gardeners who dropped off surplus produce for folks to take home or for me to use in the kitchen. The New Hampshire Mushroom Co. gets big kudos for deliveries and discounts supporting these meals and everyone who contributed to the effort in any way. Lastly, to every person who made a cash donation or paid “extra” for their meals, you made this undertaking possible.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
