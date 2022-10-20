The second annual Olde MacDonald’s Terror Barn will be scaring everyone at 28, Main St. in Tamworth village on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., during trick or treating. Treats await for those who can make it past the tricks. Meander through the haunted yard and barn but be careful: Horrible things lurk in the darkness.

News from Cook Memorial Library Director Mary Cronin:

