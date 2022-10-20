The second annual Olde MacDonald’s Terror Barn will be scaring everyone at 28, Main St. in Tamworth village on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., during trick or treating. Treats await for those who can make it past the tricks. Meander through the haunted yard and barn but be careful: Horrible things lurk in the darkness.
News from Cook Memorial Library Director Mary Cronin:
”We have a new art exhibit at the library, featuring watercolor, oil and encaustic paintings by Carol “Sky” Jowdy. Also, Green Mountain Conservation Group has hung their travelling art show outside the entrance of the library, where it will be on display for the next two weeks. Our adult book groups starts a new season on Zoom for the next few months, meeting monthly on the fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. October’s title is 'Night of the Living Rez,' by Morgan Talty, this year’s One Book One Valley title, which continues to collect book awards.”
Art Works, the beautiful Chocorua gallery and education center, has one remaining course this year, “Fused Glass Ornaments," starting Nov. 1. This is a perfect opportunity to make Christmas decorations. Call Art Works at (603) 323-8042.
This year’s brilliant foliage season brought many visitors to our area, including the former ambassador to the United States, who gave a talk at the Town House on Saturday. Former Irish diplomat Ted Smyth of Wonalancet introduced Dan Mulhall, who also served as ambassador to the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Germany and had “officially” retired from the diplomatic service the previous day.
Mulhall shared that he likes Tamworth, has 35,000 followers on Twitter whom he encourages to embrace Irish literature. He has also written a recently published book, ”In Ulysees: A Reader’s Odyssey.” In his review on Irishcentral.com Smyth’ writers "Mulhall cleverly decodes all 18 episodes of James Joyce’s famous book while also providing personal and funny insights.”
I was interested to hear about how Ireland is faring after the United Kingdom’s Brexit (very well) and his long conversation with Queen Elizabeth at a banquet. He recalled being best man at the wedding of a member of a prominent Indian family and playing golf with President Donald Trump’s entourage.
Mulhall is a fascinating man, whose next endeavor is to teach at Britain’s Cambridge University. As soon as I returned home, I downloaded “Ulysses" on my Amazon Fire and located a helpful YouTube documentary. Thanks to Cook Memorial Library, Smyth and Mulhall for organizing this event.
Later the same day, we attended the annual meeting of the Tamworth History Center at the newly furbished Union Hall in South Tamworth. The evening began with a sumptuous pot luck supper, featuring soups, salads, quiches, entrees and desserts.
The business part of the meeting was efficiently conducted and the slate of nominees passed. The board is very grateful for a very generous donation from The Tamworth Foundation.
Lastly, everyone clambered upstairs to hear Kate Thompson’s PowerPoint presentation on South Tamworth, beginning in the “very old days” with an active volcano. Thompson provided pictures of the Abenaki, the first settlers, with their original homesteads many of which are still recognizable. Thanks to Thompson, and Tamworth History Center for this interesting event.
On Monday, the Chocorua Community Association sponsored Candidates Night, an opportunity for voters to hear from candidates running in District 3 and 8. If you missed the event, there is a YouTube recording at mad603. Thanks to the Chocorua Community Association and the candidates for this informative evening. A special thanks to moderator George Cleveland.
