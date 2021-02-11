Ossipee Concerned Citizens is a multi-purpose, inter-generational, human service agency and referral center, primarily serving older adults. One of its many services is to prepare food for the Meals on Wheels program for the Towns of Ossipee, Tamworth, Effingham and Freedom.
On Tuesday, I learned that Ossipee Concerned Citizens must cease operations for two weeks, owing to a positive corona test, and my first thought was “What is going to happen to the seniors and sick or post surgical folks who are dependent on Meals on Wheels for their survival? “ Fortunately, in true Tamworth tradition, our amazing Tamworth Community Nurse Association Director JoAnne Rainville immediately sprang into action and wrote the following on the Tamworth Exchange:
“Many of you may already be aware that Ossipee Concerned Citizens, who prepare our Meals on Wheels, have had a COVID outbreak and suspended services for two weeks. In true Tamworth Community response Rose Scalaro, from Rosie's Restaurant, has stepped up to the plate (no pun intended) and will be preparing our meals for the next two weeks. Your meals may appear different but knowing Rosie, I am sure they will be delicious. We could not change horses in mid-stream if it wasn't for the generosity of The Tamworth Foundation who funded a grant for COVID-related emergencies such as this. We thank all of our wonderful volunteer drivers, everyone at Rosie's and the Tamworth Foundation for supporting our Meals on Wheels program so faithfully."
This is the latest example of why we all love our amazing town and its people. I'm hoping that there will be similar efforts in the other towns served by Ossipee Concerned Citizens.
The Tamworth farmers' market is recognized by UNH Cooperative Extension as a Granite State Food Hero 2020. Tamworth's Board of selectmen nominated Tamworth farmers' market for this honor. This is in gratitude for the market's perseverance, no matter what the weather, in holding outdoor markets in all seasons and sustaining our community's social and nutritional health.
Lianne Prentice has been recognized by UNH Cooperative Extension as a Granite State Food Hero 2020. TCNA nominated Lianne for her labors at The Community School's Farmstand to provide meals by donation for Tamworth neighbors during the coronavirus challenges we are all facing. Congratulations, Lianne, and thanks for all you do!
On Sunday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m., Jackson Library, along with Cook Library, Conway Library and Madison Library, will host "Living in Tough Times: From Having a Bad Day to Dystopian Apocalypse," an online exhibit talk by the curators of the Museum of Bad Art in Somerville, Mass.
The Museum of Bad Art collects, exhibits, and celebrates art that will be seen in no other venue. Its art is sourced from thrift stores, yard sales, and even sidewalk trash. They analyze it, compare it to classic art, and share it with our thousands of fans around the world. As we endure a global pandemic, political upheaval, and unrelenting climate change, “Living in Tough Times” examines works from the MOBA Collection to discern how art reflects adversity. Go to tamworthlibrary.com for information on how to get the link
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m., join Cook Memorial Library online on Zoom to welcome Andy Fast, UNH Cooperative Extension State Specialist for the forest industry, for a talk about his efforts to revive cask making in New England using native white oak trees.
Find the meeting online at bit.ly/unhcecooper.
Inside the 19th century Dinsmore Shop at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, master cooper Ron Raiselis keeps alive the nearly lost art of hand making casks. Once one of the most popular jobs in America, coopering — making and repairing wooden barrels and casks — is now viewed by many as a novelty profession or hobby.
Andy Fast, Extension state specialist for the forest industry, wants to change that.
“I’m trying to figure out how to reinvigorate a regional cooperage industry of an appropriate scale,” he said. “Many local breweries and distilleries are interested in procuring local barrels but don’t have the means to do it.”
Fast is working with Raiselis as well as a cooper in Maine and one in Vermont to try to develop a viable niche forest products market that satisfies regional demand.
On Wednesday, March 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online via Zoom, the public is invited to participate in “Supporting Diversity and Inclusion in the Outdoors,” a collaboratively-organized Community Forum on Outdoor Recreation and Public Lands in the Mount Washington Valley. Join Chocorua Lake Conservation to discuss how we can cultivate a more inclusive outdoor recreation community in the Mount Washington Valley. Panelists from the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, REI, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Venture Out Project and Q&A. This event is free. Register at bit.ly/2NcStjR. See chocorualake.org for information on all Chocorua Lake Conservation’s online and in-person events.
Best wishes to Victoria Cook of South Tamworth, daughter of Harold and Alexandra Cook; and Caleb Edgerton of Woodstock, Vt., on their wedding Jan. 29, 2021, a small and cozy ceremony at their home in Woodstock on one of the coldest days of the year. Afterward, they had a wedding dinner at the Woodstock Inn. They plan to split their time between Woodstock and South Tamworth. This is a perfect opportunity to wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day!
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com
