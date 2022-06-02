Many of us are looking forward to a glorious Tamworth summer featuring The Barnstormers, refreshing swims in Lake Chocorua, hikes up our beloved mountain, the farmers' market, tours of the Remick Museum and the Tamworth History Center, and the entire cornucopia of summer delights. The three-month-long Tamworth summer party has begun.
Tamworth Recreation Department invites everyone to its first ever “Summah Stompah” Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 4, from noon to 4 p.m. at the rec department and fields located at 104 Durrell Road in Tamworth. There will be live music, demonstrations, food trucks and activities. It’s family friendly and outdoors. Keep in touch with the recreation department and Director Dan Beauregard through Facebook.
The Friends of Cook Memorial Library/Altrusa plant sale will take place on Saturday, June 4, on the Cook Memorial Library lawn from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be native perennials, vegetables, herbs and great raffle prizes.
The Tamworth Farmers' Market takes place in front of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes meeting house at the Four Corners in Tamworth village on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be 25 vendors, including tacos served by The Sap House Meadery.
”We are so happy to be back in the village and, with the market tents up, to have a taste of hustle and bustle in our little downtown again," Tamworth Farmers' Market Manager Peg Loughran said. "We are also pleased to welcome back the farmers’ market music series sponsored by our friends and neighbors, and this week, Peter Heimlich, his treasure trove of songs sponsored by Pam Hayden.”
The Tamworth History Center is open for the summer season on Saturdays (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sundays (1 to 4 p.m.). Current exhibits feature the sled dog Chinook and Arthur Walden and Tamworth village stories and photos of buildings and people, historical clothing. Visit the gift shop. Relax on the lawn.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus will be presenting a damp wetlands wander on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This will be an exploration of the edges of wetlands in the Bowditch Runnells State Forest along the Chocorua River, north of Scott Road. Participants will be looking for unusual plants that make their home in this diverse wetland habitat. Meet at the first bridge you come to after turning onto Scott Road from Route 16. Register in advance to be informed of any changes at tinyurl.com/3522sb4b.
Historic and iconic Union Hall in South Tamworth is hosting a grand reopening on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. There will be a flea market and cooperative yard sale, music and fun for all. Rent a 10 foot by 10 foot place ($20) to sell goods, crafts and products. Call (603) 323 6076 to reserve. All proceeds benefit Union Hall Association. Vendors need to provide their own tables, chairs, tent and remove all items after the event. The sale is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m . Shanty 603 truck will serve breakfast and lunch. The Tam Dames will entertain with music.
The Chocorua Public Library is celebrating summer on July 3 with a craft and scavenger hunt starting at 3 p.m. On July 10 at 3 p.m. the library will host Pokemon Battle Game. On July 17 at 3 p.m. will will be a Pokemon guided draw/pizza. On July 24 at 3 p.m. there will be a Pokemon end-of-event party. Stop by the library or call (603) 323-8610 or go to chocorualibrary.org.
For many years, several ladies from the Kennett High School Class of 1958 have met twice a year for mini high school reunion luncheons. Their latest was on a recent Thursday at Banners restaurant in Conway. Over a dozen ladies were present, including five current or former Tamworth residents: Betty (Chase) Wasson; June (Stone) Crowell; Jean (Leighton) Huntoon; Carol (Chase) Potter, and Marie (Ryder) Knox. A great visit was enjoyed by everyone. The ladies are grateful to be able to get together and they look forward to their September reunion.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
