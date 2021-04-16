Recent spring-like weather with gentle breezes and warm sunshine has inspired gardners, cyclists and hikers. Ice has totally disappeared from our lakes, ponds and driveways and even the slopes of Mount Chocorua. Earth Day is coming up on April 22 and there are preparation in Tamworth and nearby towns.
Being Peace MWV has organized an Earth Day event at Schouler Park, North Conway with vigils, walks, activities, speeches and a contest for middle and high schoolers. From 2:30 to 5 p.m. paper leaves will be available during the event for anyone to write what they do or are planning to do for the Earth.
The following is planned on Earth Day: 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Guided Meditation and Vigil at Schouler Park; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Earth Day Walk for peace on, and towards, our planet. Signs with messages of peace are encouraged; 4:15 to 4:30 p.m. Children and Family Earth Day walk around the outskirts of Schouler Park; 4:40 to 5 p.m. closing ceremony.
Applications for the following local scholarships are available at the front desk of Cook Memorial Library: Tamworth Scholarship, (deadline April 17) Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley Scholarship, deadline is April 30.
On Wednesday April 28, at 7 p.m., join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Memorial Library live via Zoom for “Native Pollinators, Habitat, and NRCS Programs”with Debra Marcich, Soil Conservationist for the USDA’s Natural Resources. Go to chocorualake.org.
The annual perennial plant sale and calendar raffle will be held alongside the Tamworth Farmer’s Market at K.A. Brett School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, hosted by the Friends of Cook Memorial Library and Altrusa of Carroll County, to benefit many, many local organizations.
If you are dividing perennials in the coming weeks, please pot extras to donate to the Friends of Cook Memorial Library/Altrusa plant sale fundraiser. To donate, you bring them on June 4 to the front of the K.A. Brett School, or drop them off at either Annie Burke’s or Diane Robinson’s, where they will be cared for until the sale.
The Community School offers a workshop for adults in the second half of their lives:, a guided process for sharing their personal history of the impact of this past year. In three sessions, participants will create a memory map using writing and art materials. Maps will examine family and friendship lore and ponder personal character, values, and ethics along with the influences of people and events. Please register for this workshop or reach out for more information by calling (603) 323-7000 or emailing Heidi Fayle, instructor, at h.a.fayletcs@gmail.com.
Participate in Chocorua Mountain Club’s annual trail clearing. The plan is to meet at The Grove, 9 a.m. May 8. For more information, go on chocorualake.org.
On Wednesday, April 21. from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. join naturalist and Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus for a few hours of discovery in the woods, learning about vernal pools and the amazing creatures that live there. For location go on chocorualake.org
This Earth Day be a part of Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Less Plastic Initiative. Enjoy fun crafts, participate in a contest or listen to a story. Kids can win some great prizes by entering this year’s contest by April 22. Here’s the link to this year’s lineup: gmcg.org/earth-day-2021-and-the-less-plastic-challenge.
The Mug Club Community Cafe at Runnells Hall is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. COVID safe protocols are in effect and masks are required to enter/exit the building and move about while inside.
Many local churches are livestreaming services to keep our community spiritually connected Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes. Online Sunday Worship Services online. For more information go to uufes.com or call (603) 323-8585; St. Andrew’s in the Valley Episcopal Church: Sunday Worship Services livestream on their Facebook page at 10 a.m., except first Sunday of the month at 9 a.m. Call (603) 323-8515 for more information or go to standrewsinthevalley.blogspot.com.
Tamworth Town Office: Personnel are in the office answering phone calls from 9 a.m. to noon; 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The town clerk/tax collector’s office is open by appointment only on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon; 1 to 6 p.m. For questions, call (603) 323-7971 or go to tamworthnh.org.
Selectmen have a Zoom online meeting every Thursday at 6 p.m. Check out the town website for information on how to join.
Tamworth voting and annual Meeting is Tuesday, May 11, and Saturday, May 15.
Tamworth Police Department has no public access. Call (603) 323-8581 or Dispatch at (603) 539-2284 for assistance.
Tamworth Community Nurses Association is open for inside patient visits by appointment via the back door of the town office. call the office at (603) 323-8511 or go to tamworthnurses.org for more details.
Art Works Gallery is open noon to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (603) 323-8041 or go to chocorua.artworks.com for more information.
Batter Up Bakery is Open Wednesday through Thursday, Sun 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Takeout orders and two inside tables by reservation. Bakery offers baked goods, sandwiches and beverages. Call (603) 986-3326 for more details.
Chocorua Library is open Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Monday 1 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Computers are available with a 30-minute limit. Please wear a mask. Free WiFi access on the patio or in the parking lot. Call for details; (603) 323-8610.
Community Food Center: April hours: April 14 and 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Having a cellphone is necessary to place and pickup your order onsite. Call (603) 323-8515 to order and (603) 960-4067 for general questions.
Cook Memorial Library is open Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library offers delivery service to your home in Tamworth and/or contactless pick up in the foyer. For more details, go to tamworthlibrary.org or call the office at (603) 323-8510.
Spring hours at Kittie’s Antiques are Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email glp@nhland.com or call (603) 323-7114 for more information.
New Hampshire Country Store is open. Call (603)323-8300 for current hours.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens’ dining room is closed. Takeout meals are available Monday through Friday for seniors 60 and over. Delivery to the Tamworth Town House on Mondays.
The Other Store in Tamworth village offers lunch on the deck three days a week: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating will be distanced, with tables on the deck and down by the river. Starting May 1, The Other Store plans to be open five days a week again and resume Concerts by the River series on Sunday afternoons during the summer. Go to otherstoretamworth.com or call (603) 323-8872 for more information.
Scandinavian Baking is open Tuesday through Saturday. Call (603) 323-2021 for more information.
Steele Farm in Wonalancet, call (603) 387-3638 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for product availability
The Tamworth History Center Board and volunteers are putting together their annual exhibit (available Memorial Day to Columbus Day) which will be displayed on outdoor banners around the village. They are hoping you’ll share your stories, history of your house, family lore and memories from childhood in Tamworth. Send a message to Michelle Longley at mmlongley81@gmail.com for more details and to share your stories.
Tamworth Community School: Zero Mile Farm’s local beef products and gelato is in the farmstand along with pre-made meals; contact lianne.prentice@gmail.com for more information.
Tamworth Farmers’ Market resume on May 15 in the K.A. Brett School on Saturdays. Call Bob Streeter, Market Manager at (603) 323-2368 for more info
Tamworth History Center: for the most up to date information, go to tamworthhistorycenter.org.
Taenna Farm: Call Hope at (603) 323-7917 or email tannafarm@gmail.com for more information on products and hours. CSA begins in June, contact Hope for more information
The Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in Chocorua; will open all season with fresh produce, flowers and farm products and resume its concert series in July. They also accept bookings for lodging and catering events. Email packard1@gmail.com for more information or go to thefarmstand.net.
Transfer Station’s spring/summer hours are Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, go to tamworthnh.org. There is a collection box for linens to be recycled.
White Gates Farm will be offering pre-orders that can be picked up on Saturdays at the K.A. Brett School from 10 a.m. to noon. Call Heather at (603) 662-7556 with any questions.
Please send items for this column to Ann Borges at annimac419@gmail.com.
