Many of us spent hours last weekend on phones and computers trying to make appointments for COVID vaccinations. It was a source of vexation that there was no option to receive the vaccine at Troop E in Tamworth and little information in this regard. Many thanks to Rep. Jerry Knirk who worked tirelessly to sort out the problems by staying in touch with DHSS and keeping us informed via The Tamworth Exchange.
On Wednesday, my husband and I drove to the National Guard’s vaccination and COVID-testing site in Tamworth in the hope that I could receive my first vaccination. I was first quizzed by a pleasant young National Guard member and explained that although I did have an appointment in April, I would prefer an earlier one, and could they do this for me now? Another member of the Guard came out, interviewed me and said that the vaccinator would meet me at another location. From this point all went well and I received the vaccine within a few minutes without getting out of my car. I was informed that this site will be closed next week (too bad for Tamworth area residents). Thanks National Guard for your kindness, patience and efficiency. Sorry you have to go!
Help is at hand at Cook Memorial Library. Director Mary Cronin says: “If you completed the first step in vaccine registration and are still waiting to receive the email from VAMS to schedule an appointment, we are here to help you find it. You may want to add "no-reply@envelope.mail.vams.cdc.gov" to your safe senders list in your email program. you completed registration, but do not have a printer to print out the QR code that you need to bring to your appointment, you can do that at the library, and we're happy to help you. Please call ahead to make an appointment if you want to have in-person assistance."
A series of Zoom conversations, sponsored by The Cook Memorial have provided a welcome connection for several local residents recently. A recording of this past Wednesday's Face to Face conversation about The Other Store can be found (along with other recordings of library programs) on our YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UCR-1UpvPWl6Sb3rDAUeVw6g/videos
If you are concerned about what happens to our state in the event of dramatic climate change, this is for you. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom, you are invited to participate in “Recreating in a Changing Climate,” a Sense of Place community forum. Decades of local weather data show clear trends of declining snowpack, warming winter air temperatures, increases in annual precipitation, and increases in large rain events. How do these warming climate trends affect outdoor recreation, and the economy of the Mount Washington Valley? Panelists from the Appalachian Mountain Club, Clean Energy NH, Cranmore Mountain Resort, the Hubbard Brook Research Foundation, and the U.S. Forest Service will share their perspectives, followed by a facilitated discussion. Jim Innes from the U.S. Forest Service will moderate. Register for the event at bit.ly./SOPclimate
On Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., live via Zoom, join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Memorial Library for “Owls by Zoom,” a presentation on New Hampshire owls by Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus. Eleven species of owls may be seen in New Hampshire. Some nest here, and others are winter visitors, or pass through in the short term. Depending on the species, they may employ different strategies for hunting, diet, habitat use, and nesting. In spite of that diversity, owls also share some common adaptations, unique to owls, that help them to survive.To access the talk, go to bit.ly/CLC-owls on Tuesday, February 16, at 7PM. You can also find the live link at chocorualake.org and on the Chocorua Lake Conservancy Facebook events page. If prompted to, enter Meeting ID 856 3486 0488. Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
The Tamworth Community Nurses Association provides free medical care to Tamworth residents from Monday -Friday from 9-11, organizes Meals on Wheels prepared by Ossipee Concerned Citizens , promotes healthy activity such as group walks, and loans an array of medical equipment including walkers and bath seats .In an effort to assist young families experiencing financial stress on account of the pandemic, TCNA is requesting donations of infant and toddlers diapers: all sizes, all brands. They will be shared with the Food Pantry.
A reminder that Ossipee Concerned Citizens serves meals from Monday to Friday from noon to 1 p.m. to seniors aged 60 and over who are residents of Ossipee, Tamworth, Effingham and Freedom, During non pandemic times the cafeteria is closed and meals may be reserved by calling : 539 6851
A message from The Other Store (from Belle and Katy, Hillary Kelly and Polly): “Due to the Arctic temperatures that are slated specifically for this Friday, we have decided to postpone our fire-pit event to next Friday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. We have ordered the Hershey's and marshmallows and graham crackers for s'mores and the whipped cream for Hillary's homemade hot cocoa, and we will surprise you with a delicious soup or chili of the day. It looks like we will have four fire pits set up behind the store for easy social distancing. We picture it being low key and local and fun”
Chocorua Community Church’s Mug Club Community Cafe at Runnells Hall continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10a.m. to 12:30p.m., weather permitting. COVID-safe protocols are in effect and masks are required to enter/exit the building and move about while inside. Parking is available in front of the hall and at the church across the street. Do not park on the library side of the building on Thursdays so their patrons have room to park.
If you are able, bring food items for the End 68 Hours of Hunger to the Mug Club during January and February. Donations of kid friendly, healthy, non-perishable, individual servings of items such as, crackers, granola bars, cup of noodles, mac and cheese, oatmeal, tuna, etc. are greatly appreciated. Thanks to everyone who has brought snacks for the kids.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
