Summer is almost over. With CDC rules and cautions, including closing of businesses, both temporary and permanent, cessation of most community activities, social distancing, mask wearing and a general slow down of everything, we missed our usual Tamworth summer, especially The Barnstormers, and concerts by the river.
On the positive side, the weather has been gloriously warm, sunny and fantastic for summer pleasures, including strolling, biking, kayaking and swimming.
Each September Saturday at 4 p.m., weather permitting, there will be music on the lawn behind Cook Memorial Library. Bring your own chair, wear a mask until seated, keep a respectful distance from others and enjoy music on the riverbank. If Saturday is inclement, concerts will be moved to Sunday, same time, same place. For updates, call (603) 651-5800. Coming up Sept. 5, Chris Nourse and Amy Berrier play Telemann, Vivaldi and other sweet melodies for two violas; Sept. 12, The White Mountain String Quartet; Sept. 19, TBA; Sept. 26, Opera on Tap.
Cook Memorial Library recently announced publication of a booklet featuring brief stories of 14 Tamworth women of the last two centuries. Jean Ulitz began the project some time ago. Chris Clyne and Peggy Johnson, with community members Millie Streeter and Betsy Loughran, completed the writing, collected photographs and prepared it for publication by Minuteman Press. The Friends of Cook Memorial Library funded the printing. Sale proceeds will benefit the Friends. Copies are available for $5 each at the library.
View the community photo exhibit “Tamworth in the 2020 Pandemic” at tinyurl.com/y397yxyr.
If you have a photo to share, send it attached to an email to mary@tamworthlibrary.org. In the email message, include your name, title of the photo, where/when taken, type of camera used, and any description you care to include. Photos sent will be included in the exhibit.
The Friends of Cook Memorial Library’s annual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. For all handouts and a link to the meeting go to tamworthlibrary.org/about/friends. The Friends board is Jan Hamel, Donna Whipple, Annie Burke, Kate Vachon, Sue Colten, Bettina Laidley, Gail Marrone, Ann McGarity, Catherine Mersfelder, Mary Watkins and Louise Wrobleski.
Work is now completed on the Chocorua Community Church’s steeple. Thanks to the top-notch experts from Limerick Steeplejacks, Inc. of Limerick, Maine, the three sections of the historic church tower are repaired and freshly painted.
Thanks to all who have supported the church over the past few months and, everyone who attends the church’s free community cafe, The Mug Club, open on weekdays (weather dependent) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop by and there is extra parking in the lower lot.
I would like to give a special thanks to Erica Boynton for hosting the popular coffee gathering daily via Zoom in the late winter, and in front of the church throughout the summer. At a recent Mug Club gathering, we honored “birthday girls” June Crowell and Barbara Nordeen, as Erica served strawberry shortcake and lemonade on a sunshiny morning,
The computers at The Chocorua Public Library are available again for public use for 30 minutes at a time, masks required. Staff will assist with printing. Call the library at (603) 323-8610.
Stash-busters are a group of crafters who share ideas, projects, frustrations, skills,, support and cups of tea while working on projects. Handcrafters are invited to attend meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays in Runnells Hall, with CDC guidelines.
Art Works is the beautiful artist supported gallery in Chocorua, a little South of the intersection. September hours are Monday, Thursday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday noon to 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Friday Art Nights are noon to 7 p.m.
The Tamworth Food Pantry, for Tamworth and Sandwich residents is located at St. Andrews Church at 678 Whittier Road in Tamworth. Order ahead on Wednesdays by calling (603) 323-8515.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Eastern Slopes thrift shop at 30 Tamworth Road behind the fellowship will be open this coming Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Town Moderator Chris Canfield recently posted the following email on the Tamworth Exchange:
“I’m writing on behalf of Tamworth’s election officials to try to alleviate concerns we’ve been hearing about the Sept. 8 primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
“The biggest concerns stem from the COVID-19 pandemic. Foremost, please know that if you choose to vote in person, we are taking many precautions to make the Brett School gym voting place safe.
“Election workers will be wearing masks. Voters will also be asked to wear masks. Voters who choose not to wear masks will be asked to vote (and/or register to vote) in the parking lot.
“Inside, the voting process will include many safeguards to reduce the possibility of spreading germs. For example, we encourage you to bring your own pen or use a single-use pen, available for each voter.
“If you have specific questions about these safeguards, please contact me at chris66canfield@gmail.com.”
Voting will take place at the K.A. Brett School gym. Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
“Because of COVID-19, the Secretary of State has waived regular restrictions on absentee ballot voting. This means that anyone with concerns about exposure to COVID-19 does not need to go to the polling place on Election Day and may vote absentee.
You can get an absentee ballot request form from sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballots, tamworthnh.org or from the town clerk’s office, the post office lobbies or Cook Memorial Library.
A single absentee ballot request form can be used to obtain an absentee ballot for both the 2020 September Primary and 2020 November General Elections.
Please Note: the Secretary of State will not begin printing ballots for the general election until the national party conventions have declared their nominees.
You may submit your completed absentee ballot in several ways:
• By mail, from anywhere in the United States or abroad. Be sure to give the postal service ample time to deliver your ballot if you choose to mail it in from outside of Tamworth.
• By mail, at the Tamworth Post Office, directly into the Tamworth mail only slot.
• In person, at the Tamworth Town Office during the following hours: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Note that the town clerk prefers receiving ballots on Wednesday and Friday, if possible. Complete instructions for in-person ballot delivery are posted at the entry of the town office.
• By designee, at the Tamworth Town Office as above. Designee must have ID and must complete a form.
• On Election Day, at the Brett School. You or your designee can bring your absentee ballot to the polls and deliver it, by hand, to an election official who will be available in a safe, socially-distanced manner.
Check the status of your absentee ballot, once submitted, by going to sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballots/absentee-ballot-status or by contacting the town clerk.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
