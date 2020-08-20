The N.H. Food Bank is bringing food to distribute to 500 families and individuals in Carroll County on Friday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at St Joseph's Catholic Church at 23 Moultonview Road in Center Ossipee (while supplies last). Please remain in your vehicles and the food will be brought to you.
Concerts by The River behind The Other Store are a looked-forward-to part of Tamworth summers. Canceled this year owing to CDC related restrictions, they will return on Sunday, Aug. 23, for a first (and last) “hurrah” from 4 to 5 p.m., featuring acoustic duo Lisa Ferguson and Jonno Deveneau. The safely distanced event will have a new stage and audience arrangement. You are asked to wear masks except when seated. Food, drinks or ice cream will not be available, nor will the bathroom. Bring chairs if you can, and there will be some on hand. The requested donation is $3 to $5. Thanks to Rep. Jerry Knirk for sponsoring the event. The rain date is Monday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m.
This week marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment Ratification, giving women the right to vote. The amendment became law on Aug 26, 1920, with the vote’s certification.
In celebrating this important landmark, the Tamworth History Center’s current outside exhibit “Women of Tamworth” honors some of the most amazing, courageous and strong women who have contributed to our town over the years. It consists of several large vertical display boards, each honoring notable women, packed with fascinating information, anecdotes and pictures. Thanks to the History Center and in particular President Michele Longley for her meticulous research, expertise and presentation. The exhibit is on the spacious front lawn, so stroll around in the sunshine and enjoy.
The Community School’s food stand continues to provide food by donation to all who need it. The Prill Family of Zero Mile Farm have been stocking the freezer with grass fed beef, and homemade gelato.Lianne cooks and freezes meals. You are asked to pay what you can afford. Thanks so much for helping our local families.
The Tamworth Farmers' Market takes place outside the K.A. Brett School on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and requires CDC guidelines regarding masks and distancing. The Tamworth Farmers’ Market accepts SNAP benefits. Spend SNAP dollars at the market and the value of your purchase is doubled. Thanks to Granite State Market Match there is an additional $10 for fruits and veggies. Go on The Tamworth Market’s Facebook Page for more information.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens continues to provide freshly cooked meals for seniors by donation (suggested $3) from Monday to Friday, for pickup between noon and 1 p.m. Call (603) 539 3851. Meals are brought over by volunteers to the Townhouse on Mondays for pick up at noon by kind volunteers. You need to make a reservation. Ossipee Concerned Citizens provides meals for the Meals on Wheels program organized by the Tamworth Community Nurses Association.
The Cook Memorial Library is now open during regular hours with CDC restrictions regarding mask wearing by patrons and staff, sanitizing and quarantining of returned materials. You can now visit the library to browse and borrow books and other items, get copies, faxes, scans, printouts or use a computer.
The library recently held a Tamworth trivia contest. The winners (without internet or other assistance): first place, Dom Bergen; second place, Kit Morgan; and third place, Annie Burke. Other winning categories included those who used Google etc. Congratulations to the winners and everyone who participated, and especially to Amy and Wyatt Berrier who created the questions. Winners receive virtual and actual winner badges, and are invited to choose from a selection of new books and other items. The trivia questions and answers may be found on the library’s website.
Library Director Mary Cronin and her staff have been busy providing online help to patrons, and also hosting Zoom events, which included a recent book launch with Maine author Kate Kennedy. Her book “Skin” is a narrative based on Kennedy’s diagnosis, recovery and survival from facial skin cancer. For information on events hosted by Cook Memorial Library, go to tamworthlibrary.org.
The Friends of the Cook Memorial Library, raises funds to supplement the library’s budget, and support programming. Owing to CDC restrictions, this year’s in person fundraising events were canceled and have been replaced by a bulb-buying program in which 50 percent is earned on every sale through Dutch Mills Bulbs. Remember to type in “Friends of Cook Memorial Library” under “organization name.” Fall orders will be shipped beginning Sept. 15 and will be sent directly to you. Questions may be directed to board member, Louis Wrobleski at louise.wrobles@gmail.com.
The Tamworth Economic Development Commission and COVID-19 Subcommittee thank everyone who filled out the detailed survey designed to gauge the impact of the pandemic on local businesses. For results go to bitly.ws/9tpC.
Last Thursday, Chocorua Lake Conservancy hosted its annual meeting via Zoom. Attendees learned about recent work of the Green Mountain Conservation Group and research on the Ossipee Aquifer, which supplies 80 percent of the region’s drinking water. Speakers Dr. Bob Newton (geomorphologist, hydrologist and geosciences professor) and environmental education educator Tara Schroeder of Green Mountain Conservation Group presented “Ensuring Drinking Water Quality in the Ossipee Watershed.” They have collaborated on several groundwater studies and shared their results, and guidance for protecting the critically important aquifer.
Newton spoke about the different types of aquifers and the geological history that led to their formation. We learned about glaciation and resultant landforms : glacial plains, esker systems , melt water stream channels. Other terms were glacial till, and terminology pertaining to the water table, including zones of saturation and aeration. A local example of a glacial landform is the famed Ossipee Pine Barrens, which supports a unique ecosystem. He mentioned the types of well most of us have: drilled, driven point and dug. Contaminants from the bedrock leach into wells and include arsenic, uranium and cadmium. Other elements , including copper originate in plumbing systems .Additional environmental pollution sources include salt contamination from road work, septic tanks and industry. I am grateful for GMCG’s efforts to identify and help mitigate the effects of pollution to this vitally important aquifer. Thanks to Lake Conservancy, Green Mountain Conservation Group, Newton and Schroeder for making this event possible. For information, go to chocorualake.org and its Facebook page and consider becoming a member.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth. Information may be found at gmcg.org.
News from The Chocorua Community Church. The popular Mug Club meets daily in the lower parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. On Thursdays, the group shares poems, which last week featured one about the dreaded tomato hornworm by Stanley Kunitz, an ode to hay season by Wonalancet farmer Helen Steele, life in the inner city as a black man in the 70s described by a Jesuit Priest and poet, Jay Jander, a song from the British play, Billy, “It Were All Green Hills” and a Langston Hughes poem about democracy written 80 years ago. All poems and poets had special meaning to each reader. It has truly become a weekly gathering to look forward to! Cold drinks and ice cream top off the readings.
