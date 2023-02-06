On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., join the Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy live via Zoom for a “Climate Health Roadshow” presentation by retired cardiologist Bob Dewey of N.H. Healthcare Workers for Climate Action. Dewey will share climate science basics and discuss the health risks posed by climate change-related phenomena, discuss climate and clean energy solutions, and answer questions. More info and please register in advance at bit.ly/CC-020723.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., join Green Mountain Conservation Group, Cook Memorial Library, Chocorua Lake Conservancy and Yeoman's Fund for the Arts at the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth for the creation of the Ossipee Aquifer Crankie. Bring your creativity and love for water. No other experience is necessary. I recall being involved in a previous crankie when participants produced a visual depiction of how animals survive the winter. It was a lot of fun collaborating with friends and neighbors. Register in advance at bit.ly/crankie-021823.
Join the Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. for “Solar Energy 101 & Beneficial Electrification” with Ted Vansant, founder and president of New England Commercial Solar Services. Vansant will give an overview of solar energy possibilities, including the currently popular systems that capture solar energy and how the systems work; solar panel mounting possibilities — rooftop (flat and sloped), poles, ground-mounted row, trackers, and solar farms; why to include electrical storage batteries in a solar installation; and the benefits of solar energy in residential, commercial, municipal and school settings.
He will also discuss beneficial electrification and why energy efficiency, beneficial electrification, and solar are great ways to fight climate change and save money at the same time. Bring your questions!This free program is part of the CML/CLC series “Climate & Community.” Register in advance at ly/CC-022123. You will receive a Zoom link in the confirmation email.
The Mug Club Community Cafe, located at the Chocorua Community Church, celebrated its seventh year of connections on Thursday during cafe hours with photo memories, cupcakes, sparkling cider and friends. The Mug Club continues cultural adventures on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a taste of French food and culture, including croissants, baguettes, creamy cheese and chocolate.
Tamworth Community Nurses Association is dedicated to the health and welfare of Tamworth residents. One of its many tasks is to organize Meals on Wheels Tamworth Community Nurses Association relies on volunteer drivers to pick up meals at Ossipee Concerned Citizens in Center Ossipee and deliver them on a designated route to the elderly and post surgical people and others who have difficulty shopping and preparing meals. If you would like to be a volunteer driver, call (603) 323-8251 or email tamworthnurse@yahoo.com.
Remick Museum and Farm hosts a 4-H Club, offering a unique learning environment, promoting STEM learning, agricultural knowledge, healthy living and civic engagement. It’s the only 4-H dairy club in Carroll County and is open to Carroll County residents aged 8-18. The club focuses on learning about the various dairy breeds of sheep, goats and cattle, and participates in local and state activities. It does not require members to own their own project animal. It meets one evening a month, with additional meetings at the discretion of the group leader. Participation is free.
Our community is deeply saddened by the death of beloved resident Robert N. Newcomb, "Bob," who passed away on Jan. 22 with his family by his side. He's survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kristina; their three sons, Jonathan; Andrew and his wife, Natalie; David and his wife, Andrea; grandchildren, Anna, Ophelia, Penelope, Quynlen and Nathan and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held at the Tamworth Congregational Church on Jan. 29. A Spring burial will be announced at a later time. To express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com. Condolences to Bob’s family and many friends.
I always enjoy a visit to Kittie’s Antiques, the beautiful store located at the junction of Depot Road and Route 16. It’s filled with eclectic items including paintings, ceramics, furniture, and vintage clothing. Owner Alex Cook acquires merchandise appropriate to the season. As Valentine’s Day is coming up soon, she has antique Valentine’s cards for sending or framing, a book of poetry, heart-shaped cookie cutters, a box of vintage decorations and, of course, some heart jewelry, as well as many more items to peruse. Happy Valentine's Day!
