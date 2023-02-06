On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., join the Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy live via Zoom for a “Climate Health Roadshow” presentation by retired cardiologist Bob Dewey of N.H. Healthcare Workers for Climate Action. Dewey will share climate science basics and discuss the health risks posed by climate change-related phenomena, discuss climate and clean energy solutions, and answer questions. More info and please register in advance at bit.ly/CC-020723.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., join Green Mountain Conservation Group, Cook Memorial Library, Chocorua Lake Conservancy and Yeoman's Fund for the Arts at the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth for the creation of the Ossipee Aquifer Crankie. Bring your creativity and love for water. No other experience is necessary. I recall being involved in a previous crankie when participants produced a visual depiction of how animals survive the winter. It was a lot of fun collaborating with friends and neighbors. Register in advance at bit.ly/crankie-021823.

