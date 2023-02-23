By Ann Borges

For many years each spring, The Times of London published letters beginning: “Today, I heard the first cuckoo, is this a record?” Tamworth Exchange members recently shared vernal signs , including “a coyote chorus the other night, and soft mourning doves," heard by Kate Thompson. Ned Beecher contributed: “I smelled a skunk Monday night in our yard, just before Valentine's Day. This is their wandering-for-a-mate season. Avoid them on the roads.” Kyle Forest found bobcat tracks and scat and Jessie Dubuque mentioned the recent thunder and lightning sounded like “a rogue plow truck.” Did the groundhog make a mistake this year?

