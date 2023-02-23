For many years each spring, The Times of London published letters beginning: “Today, I heard the first cuckoo, is this a record?” Tamworth Exchange members recently shared vernal signs , including “a coyote chorus the other night, and soft mourning doves," heard by Kate Thompson. Ned Beecher contributed: “I smelled a skunk Monday night in our yard, just before Valentine's Day. This is their wandering-for-a-mate season. Avoid them on the roads.” Kyle Forest found bobcat tracks and scat and Jessie Dubuque mentioned the recent thunder and lightning sounded like “a rogue plow truck.” Did the groundhog make a mistake this year?
Join the Chocorua Lake Conservancy for a winter wildlife and ecology walk for 3- to 9-year-olds and their caregivers with naturalist and outdoor educator Hillary Behr, Charlotte C. Browne Woods, Washington Hill Road, Chocorua, on Saturday, March 4, from 9 to 10 a.m. Storm date is Sunday, March 5, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Space is limited. For details and to register in advance go to bit.ly/CLC-030423. For more information, go to chocorualake.org.
Locate contact numbers for directors of town departments, meeting dates and town job opportunities, by going to tamworthnh.org. The website is a treasure trove of information including town maps, forms and documents, minutes and agendas, sources and even a link to videos of select board meetings.
The Town Election will take place on Tuesday, March 14, and the Town Meeting on March 15 at 7 p.m. Both events take place at K.A. Brett School.
There will be a question for the voters of Tamworth at the March 14 ballot session of town meeting regarding: The Groundwater Protection Ordinance. It’s important for Tamworth to adopt this ordinance as most residents have private wells and do not get their water tested regularly.
Ensuring that businesses handling larger quantities of regulated substances follow Best Management Practices is a direct health concern for the town. A sobering fact mentioned in the Summary highlights that used oil from one oil change can contaminate 1 million gallons of groundwater. Informed voters will want to read the ordinance, which may be downloaded from the town website.
The Friends of Cook Memorial Library will hold its winter book sale on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take donated books inside the library during open hours. Unscratched Audio books, CDs and DVDs, but not music CDs, will be accepted. Check the donation guidelines on tamworthlibrary.org and call the library at (603) 323-8510 with questions.
The Zoom program "Solar Energy 101 and Beneficial Electrification" was rescheduled to Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. Register to get the Zoom link and for more information, go to bit.ly/CC-022123.
Come to Cook Library on Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m. for “The Henwife, the Thief, and the White-haired Girl,” a new original story. To get us in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day, storyteller Andy Davis and the White Mountain Ceili Band weave together a musical Irish tale of camaraderie and adventure .
The Mug Club Community Cafe at The Chocorua Community Church serves cookies, cakes and coffee every week day morning except holidays. Erica Boynton, the church director hosts special events, which recently included well-attended special French occasion, with French cheeses, croissants and chocolate and we viewed Kathie Dyrenforth’s pictures of her and John’s French vacation a few years ago.
Each month, Boynton arranges a special occasion for everyone who has a birthday that month. In February, the birthday party and Valentine’s Day were combined in a truly enjoyable party. Thanks, Erica, for everything you do for the Mug Club.
I apologize for an incorrect number in a recent column for the Mug Club. The correct number is (603) 323-7186 (also the church director’s office).
Last Saturday, Tamworth village was buzzing with activity. The Farmers Market was very active in its winter location behind the town offices, the Tamworth History Center was hosting an exhibit featuring Chinook, Arthur Walden and Admiral Byrd’s Antarctic expeditions.
Meanwhile, at the Cook Memorial Library, the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, Green Mountain Conservation Group and Yeoman's Fund for the Arts and the library, collaborated in a hands-on event to illustrate a story on a “Crankie” about water and the precious Ossipee Aquifer from whence our region sources most of its drinking water. Juno Lamb of Chocorua Lake Conservancy and Tara Schroeder of Green Mountain Conservation Group had meticulously prepared the story line, beginning back in the age of woolly mammoths and glaciers and progressing to modern times. Participants illustrated a section of the story, and the result will be filmed and appear on YouTube at chocorualake.org/gallery. Thanks to everyone who cooperated in this enjoyable and educational event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.