The Town of Tamworth seeks to establish an energy committee and needs volunteer members to serve for an initial period of three years. The committee’s purpose is to support the town, residents and businesses and implement cost and emission reduction. Committee tasks include research, grant writing and information sharing. Members of the energy committee will meet approximately monthly and report periodically to the select board. Email admin@tamworthnh.org or call the town office (603) 323-7525 for information

The Transfer Station Improvement Committee and the Tamworth select board have exciting news: Tamworth has been awarded a USDA Grant that will cover 35 percent of the total project cost to renovate the transfer station. TSIC hopes to continue addressing concerns and answer questions. TSIC meetings are open to the public. Meeting dates and further information is provided on the Tamworth town website(tamworthnh.org). Zoom option available upon request to ellenlynnfarnum@gmail.com. The committee and select board thank the Tamworth Foundation for a generous donation of $125,000 to offset expense to the taxpayer. TSIC will continue to look for other grant opportunities to reduce the burden to taxpayers.

