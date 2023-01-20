The Town of Tamworth seeks to establish an energy committee and needs volunteer members to serve for an initial period of three years. The committee’s purpose is to support the town, residents and businesses and implement cost and emission reduction. Committee tasks include research, grant writing and information sharing. Members of the energy committee will meet approximately monthly and report periodically to the select board. Email admin@tamworthnh.org or call the town office (603) 323-7525 for information
The Transfer Station Improvement Committee and the Tamworth select board have exciting news: Tamworth has been awarded a USDA Grant that will cover 35 percent of the total project cost to renovate the transfer station. TSIC hopes to continue addressing concerns and answer questions. TSIC meetings are open to the public. Meeting dates and further information is provided on the Tamworth town website(tamworthnh.org). Zoom option available upon request to ellenlynnfarnum@gmail.com. The committee and select board thank the Tamworth Foundation for a generous donation of $125,000 to offset expense to the taxpayer. TSIC will continue to look for other grant opportunities to reduce the burden to taxpayers.
The Town of Tamworth website is an excellent source of information, including upcoming meetings, election filing, town job opportunities, office hours and Zoom links to select board meetings and town resources.
News from Community Church Director Erica Boynton: “We are excited to share our new series 'Travel the World.' No passport or baggage needed since we'll be 'visiting' countries around the globe from the comfort of the Mug Club Cafe. The series began this week with Japan and included an exhibit of various artifacts collected by Mug Club members." For information, contact programdirector@chocoruachurch.org.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy invites you to its first Winter Fest on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at The Preserve in Chocorua, in partnership with the Tamworth Outing Club. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Tamworth Outing Club will be hosting sled dog races in Wonalancet.
The event features indoor and outoor activities, food and drink, music, storytelling, a silent auction, an owl prowl, contra dances, winter camping expo, a winter and furbearer learning station, a nature scavenger hunt, bonfires, with smores hot drinks, treats, winter crafts, sledding, a communal snow sculpture, sledding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and a supper with beer and wine by donation. There will be storytelling by Andy Davis at 5:45 p.m., music, contra dances and a moonlight owl prowl with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich at 7 p.m. A silent auction with handmade quilts, knitwear, art, and collector’s items will run from 2 to 7 p.m. All proceeds with benefit the Tamworth Outing Club and Chocorua Lake Conservancy. This event is by donation with a suggested donation of $5 for kids and $10-$25 for adults. Register in advance at: bit.ly/CLC-TOC-winter23 so that the organizers know how many to cook for and to let you know of changes to the schedule.
Register separately for the Owl Prowl at bit.ly/CLC-020423 as space is limited. Then, on Sunday, Feb. 5, head over to Wonalancet for the sled dog events.
Silent auction proceeds will be split between the Tamworth Outing Club and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, and if there are any donation proceeds above the cost of the event, they will be, too.
The Preserve is offering rooms for Winter Fest attendees and very generously donating room proceeds to the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and Tamworth Outing Club. Rooms at the inn are $129/night with a two-night minimum. Guests will be provided with coffee and muffins in the morning and access to a full kitchen. The Carriage House (four bedrooms, separate kitchen) is also available for families or groups. Rooms are also available at the nearby Farmstand B&B in Chocorua village.
Go on tamworthlibrary.org to find out about what our amazing Cook Memorial Library’s offerings, including bringing your favorite young person to our library on Saturday, Feb. 4. We’ll have some fun activities and a free raffle. Stop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come explore our children’s room with play spaces and books for younger as well as older kids. Ask a librarian about what the library has to offer kids and families, and let us know what you hope the library would offer. Sign up for our newsletter and storytime news.”
Bearcamp Valley School and Children's Center (Tamworth Pre-School, Inc.) is holding a calendar raffle fundraiser for the month of February. Each day a name will be chosen to win the prize of the day-everything from gift certificates, to photography sessions, to horseback riding lessons. A month's worth of chances costs $10. Bearcamp Valley School and Children's Center need your help to support the important mission of providing affordable, quality pre-school and child care, as well as support, to the families of Tamworth, Madison, Sandwich, Moultonboro, Ossipee, Effingham, Albany and Conway.
Cook Memorial Library is hosting a new series of Face to Face Zoom conversations with neighbors on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. through Feb. 8. Join online at bit.ly/FacetoFace23. Jan. 25 is Katy Thompson and friends, the story of the Tamworth Historical Society/History Center and the Hall Dyer House. Feb. 1 is Jo Anne Rainville, Tamworth Community Nurse Association, a vision for community health in Tamworth. Feb. 8 is Andrea Kennett: sharing her new book: “My very Lucky Life.”
A reminder that Ossipee Concerned Citizens provides food for the Meals on Wheels program for several local towns, including Tamworth. Tamworth Community Nurses Association arranges for drivers to deliver the meals to the elderly and disabled. In addition, Ossipee Concerned Citizens serves delicious meals each day to anyone over 60. The requested donation is $3 per meal. The food is prepared according to the recommendations of a dietician. For more information, go on: ossipeeconcernedcitizens.com or call (603) 539 6851.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.