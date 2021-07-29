In contrast to last year’s austere summer, Tamworth has resumed its festival of arts and music with the return of The Barnstormers, concerts by the river, music at the Farmers Market, in front of Cook Memorial Library, and a proliferation of outdoor activities.
Chocorua Day is traditionally celebrated on the last weekend in July. Last year, COVID concerns forced it to be canceled. This year, it will start at Runnells Hall on Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, with Art Works’ art show, reception and sale from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chocorua Community Church will host an open house with a vintage trailer and ice cream. Posner and Vachon will lead a story hour on the library lawn. A barbecue lunch is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in front of Runnells Hall.
On Saturday, “Afternoon in the Park,” featuring music by The Elderly Brothers (Whiteside and Heimlich) in the gazebo at Chocorua Park, near the waterfall starts at 2 p.m..
Guided walks will be led by Chocorua Lake Conservancy Sirector Lynn Flaccus, will begin at 1:30 p.m. In addition there will be water games, a duck race, and a sprinkler dance.
Thanks to Art Works, Runnells Hall, Chocorua Library, Posner/Vachon Productions, Chocorua Park and Dam, Chocorua Community Church, Chocorua Lake Conservancy and Chocorua Community Association.
On Saturday, July 31, at 9:30 a.m., the Tamworth Conservation Commission will conduct a salamander census on long-term study plots at the Earle Remick Natural Area. Spring and Fall censuses are popular with the Brett School students so here's an opportunity for others to meet Tamworth's most ubiquitous vertebrate animal, the red-backed salamander.
The Earle Remick Natural Area is located on Route 113 (Tamworth Road), just south of where the power lines cross, between Hollow Hill Road and the Mill Brook bridge. The census takes less than an hour. The data goes into a nationwide database for tracking population response to land use and climate change. For more information, go to tamworthconservationcommission.org/sparcnet.
Described by Edward Albee as "the greatest American play ever written," "Our Town" presents the small town of Grover’s Corners in three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage" and "Death and Eternity."
Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually — in one of the most famous scenes in American theater — die. Audiences can expect a glorious modern interpretation of this classic American play. There are performances Friday and Saturday. Although the show is sold out, call the box office at (603) 323-8500 to see if there have been any cancellations. For information on this season’s productions and other events, go to barnstormerstheatre.org
Last Saturday, we attended the annual barbecue hosted by the Chocorua Lake Conservancy at the beautiful Chocorua Park, which was attended by many members, some of whom volunteered at the barbecue.
We were graciously welcomed by Chocorua Lake Conservancy president Alex Moot. Members generously donated a sumptuous selection of salads and desserts. This was a great opportunity for socializing, and I would like to thank everyone who helped make the event happen. I also encourage everyone who appreciates Lake Chocorua and Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s conservation efforts and programs to consider joining this worthwhile organization.
On Sunday, we attended a concert by the river, which took place in the barn. We heard one of my favorite singers: Cindy Duchin, who sang traditional songs as well as some of her own compositions. Concerts by the river, behind The Other Store from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays are as follows: Aug. 1, Dennis and Davey; Aug. 8, Rafe Montegrano and Chimera; Aug. 15, Mango Groove Steel Band. Thanks very much Katy, Belle and The Other Store team.
On Wednesday evening, the front lawn of Cook Memorial Library was filled with eager fans of local jazz singer Welles Stafford, whose beautiful vibrant voice filled everyone with joy. Thanks to Welles and to the library for organizing this performance.
Wonderful news from Cook Memorial Library. Thanks to a grant from The Tamworth Foundation, this summer the library will be piloting a long-dreamed-of mobile library. Each week, library staff will pack up and bring library materials and information out to our community. At the Tamworth Mobile Library, you may: sign up for a library card; check out library materials; choose from a selection of free books; check-in with the Summer Reading Program; listen to a story or song; make a fun craft project (some weeks at the Bearcamp Valley School and Children’s Center stop); hop on the internet with the mobile WiFi; and say "hi" to the librarians.
Mobile library music, stories, crafts and activities are funded by a NH State Library Summer Learning Grant, provided by the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation and funds administered by the N.H. State Library and provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
If you or a family member need a sign language interpreter in order to participate in these programs, notify the Cook Memorial Library in advance. For more information, including a schedule of stops by the Mobile Library, contact the library at (603) 323-8510.
Recent statements by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen regarding funds made available by The American Rescue Plan led me to enquire about applications made by the town, I learned that The Town submitted an application for the ARPA funds last week. The uses for these funds are somewhat limited for the Town. If we do receive any funds the Town will be required to hold a public hearing to accept and expend the funds. Feel free to contact the Town Office and speak with Karen Anthony, Town Administrator if you have any questions on the status of the application..
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
