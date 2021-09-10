Wildlife is abundant in our area, and I am always delighted to see wild creatures unexpectedly. I almost collided with a turtle while taking a morning swim in Lake Chocorua a couple of days ago. It looked like a miniature Loch Ness monster, its head poking like a stick out of the water.
The following day, I was treated to the sight of a magnificent eagle soaring above the trees, disappearing and reappearing, circling higher and swooping to grab an unsuspecting fish.
Thanks, Chocorua Conservation, for your efforts to maintain pristine water in the lake for these animals (and me).
On Wednesday, at the transfer station a brazen raccoon was ransacking a dumpster in full view of several onlookers.
Jo Anne Rainville, RN at the Tamworth Community Nurse Association, has a special message to friends and neighbors. See the video tamworthnurses.org/psacovid19.
Rainville says, “Every patient is a friend, and every friend is a patient ... that’s what makes us a community.”
Join Chocorua Conservancy on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. for a mushroom walk at the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road, led by biologist Susan Goldhor and Eric Milligan of the New Hampshire Mushroom Co. Participants will observe, collect, different types of fungi, and learn how fungi play an integral role in the forest ecosystem and the preservation of the lake. All participants need to be vaccinated. Bring a mask for moments when we gather in close proximity to look at something, and wear good walking shoes as some of ground is uneven. Space is limited. Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your name and phone number to say you will be coming so that they can let you know of any changes in the schedule.
The Friends of Cook Memorial Library will be at the Tamworth Farmers Market at the K.A. Brett School on Saturday, Sept. 11, to help you order bulbs from Dutch Mills Bulbs. The Friends will earn 50 percent profit for the library on every sale. Fall orders will be shipped beginning Sept. 15 and will be sent directly to you. Dutch Mills guarantees the bulbs to bloom and grow. Make next spring more beautiful by planting fall bulbs and support the Cook Memorial Library at the same time.
Every September, Unitarian Universalist congregations celebrate their shared faith with a water ritual. Everyone brings a jar of water, salty or fresh, that has meaning for them. The water is poured into a communal vessel, symbolizing unity and the shared path. Whether you attend in person or on Zoom, bring a small jar of “summer water” from your home or travels. Go to the website uufes.com for the link to the online service.
The Mug Club is a popular group that meets for coffee and conversation on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Chocorua Community Church. Eric Boynton is the activities director, serves the coffee and cookies. Activities in September so far have included a recipe swap. On Sept. 15, bring along a request for a favorite song from the past. The theme will be “Vintage Road Show.” Bring along an antique, collectible or treasured object. On Sept. 29, come to “Movie Matinee.” Watch classic movie clips and enjoy popcorn.
On Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. live via Zoom, join Cook Memorial Library and Chocorua Lake Conservancy for “Poetry and the Land,” a reading and conversation with poet Cheryl Savageau.
Savageau’s poems draw on her Abenaki and French heritage, and her deep roots in the Granite State — Abenaki land since time immemorial. She writes with beauty and the specificity born of attention and love about places familiar to those of us who spend time in this region, about home, family, connection to place, lineage, and the complexities of history. If you’d like to read her work before this presentation, you can find copies of her collections Dirt Road Home and Mother/Land at the Cook Library in Tamworth. Register at bit.ly/poetryland.
Savageau is the author of the memoir “Out of the Crazywoods” and the poetry collections “Dirt Road Home,” which was a finalist for the Paterson Poetry Prize and nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, and “Mother/Land.” Her children’s book “Muskrat Will Be Swimming” was a Smithsonian Notable Book and won the Skipping Stones Book Award for Exceptional Multicultural and Ecology and Nature Books. She has received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Massachusetts Arts Foundation. She has been a mentor to Native American writers through Gedakina and the Wordcraft Circle of Native Writers and Storytellers, and received their Mentor of the Year award in 1999. She is former editor of Dawnland Voices, 2.0, an online journal of literary work from Native people of New England and the Maritimes. Cheryl Savageau teaches at the Middlebury Breadloaf School of English.
This program is part of “Wabanaki History, Ecology & Experiences,” a series of programs exploring Indigenous history and experiences in what is now called northern New England, a collaboration between the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, made possible through a generous grant from The Tamworth Foundation.
The next program will be on Wednesday, Oct. 6. This will be a book group discussion of selections from “Dawnland Voices: An Anthology of Indigenous Writing from New England.” For more information, go to tamworthlibrary.org or chocorualake.org.
As members of Chocorua Conservation, we attended a picnic hosted by Merrymeeting Farm on Route 16 on Sunday. The food consisted of delicious, imaginative hors d’oeuvres and sumptuous desserts, and the weather was perfect: warm with a light breeze. Thanks to everyone who made this event amazing.
If you join Chocorua Conservation, you will support a vibrant organization that keeps our scenic lake in pristine condition, maintains the beaches, and sponsors year round programs to educate us about wildlife and offers stewardship opportunities, nature walks and Zoom programs. Last but not least you will be invited to several social events throughout the year.
Performances in the open air continue through September on Saturdays from 4 to 5 p.m. on the lawn behind Cook Memorial Library. Bring your own chair or blanket. Your free will donations will support these local musicians. The concerts will be canceled if it’s raining. Sept. 11 will be Kate Vachon and Chris Nourse, duets for flute and violin; Sept. 18 will be Opera On Tap, opera’s greatest hits; Sept. 25 will be Traditional Tamworth, Tamworth tune gathering.
The sound system used for some of the concerts in these summer series was purchased by the Cook Memorial Library with funds made available by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the New Hampshire State Library through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Dan Beauregard is our energetic, charismatic new recreation director, coming to us from Vermont. He recently held an open house meet and greet at the Townhouse. Tamworth Recreation is still looking for youth soccer coaches.
Pre-kindergarten to kindergarten meets once a week; grades one to three meet twice a week and fourth to sixth grade meets two to three times a week. Days and times will be what works best for the coach. If you or anyone you know might be interested in coaching, contact the recreation department at (603) 323-7582.
