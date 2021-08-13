Despite changeable weather ranging from hot and steamy to cool and rainy, this summer has been more like the traditional Tamworth summer we all love with farmers markets, The Barnstormers, concerts by the river and in front of the library, and outdoor activities for everyone.
Chocorua Day, canceled last year, was well-attended on the last weekend of July. Chocorua Community Church members served ice cream from an antique house trailer kindly loaned by Mary Phelps of The Preserve. Antique car enthusiasts were excited to view a meticulously restored Stanley Steamer Car parked outside the church.
Meanwhile, across the street in front of Runnells Hall, volunteers were cooking up a barbecue, and Marion Posner’s tall tale about a dragon and a library with Kate Vachon’s sound effects delighted spectators.
Inside the Chocorua Library staff, and volunteers were doing a brisk business selling a wide range of donated books at bargain prices. Later, The Elderly Brothers (Peter Heimlich and Taylor Whiteside) entertained music lovers at the shady Chocorua Park.
Astronomer Mark Stowbridge was explaining aspects of his telescope following the sun, and displaying solar flares, and how he had started a program for library patrons to borrow telescopes from participating libraries. This program has now spread worldwide thanks to Stowbridge’s efforts. and has delighted astronomy enthusiasts everywhere. Thanks to everyone who participated in any way to make this event both enjoyable and memorable.
We attended the recent annual meeting of Chocorua Lake Conservancy. President Alex Moot graciously greeted everyone as they arrived and spoke about recent developments and financial matters. He had high praise for naturalist Lynn Flaccus and outreach coordinator Juno Lamb.
He mentioned the new overlook on Route 16, made possible by an easement, with a beautiful stone wall and the stunning view of Chocorua Lake, the bridge and Chocorua Mountain. The sign reads as follows: “Welcome to the Chocorua Lake Historic District. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy purchased an easement from the Bowditch/Vander Clute family in 2018 to preserve and maintain this view of Chocorua Lake and the mountain. Grants came from the New Hampshire’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, The Fields Ponds Foundation, the Samuel P. Hunt Foundation and The Tamworth Foundation. Further support came from hundreds of individual donors throughout the country.”
The sign features a helpful sketch of the mountain range visible from the overlook and a map of the lake indicating public access points. Flaccus reviewed some of her recent programs and stewardship programs. After the program, members enjoyed socializing and a sumptuous array of hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Thanks so much to everyone who enable Chocorua Lake Conservancy and all its programs and work to keep the Chocorua Basin pristine and a special word of thanks for all its donors.
The Other Store will soon be undergoing some changes. Longtime owner Kate Thompson is retiring and Peg Loughran will be moving her Sunnyfield Farm bakery to the store premises. On Sunday, Aug. 15, to celebrate the many years that the store has provided a hardware store, a meeting place and a cafe and, more recently, groceries, the cafe will be open with a special lunch available by donation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free lemonade and celebration cake and ice cream for all. A celebration program will begin at 2 p.m. with stories, laughs and thanks. Mango Groove will take the stage at 3 p.m.
On Aug. 18 from 7 to 8 p.m., Green Mountain Conservation Group, the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Memorial Library will be presenting a virtual program with Anne Jennison, an Abenaki storyteller. During this Zoom event, Jennison will share a few of her favorite traditional Native American stories in a performance called “Abenaki Tales from the Northeast Woodlands.” This interactive performance will include an introduction with a traditional Abenaki greeting song and a brief explanation of some Abenaki storytelling traditions, followed by several of Anne’s favorite Abenaki stories. The performance will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session.
Join The Tamworth Community Nurses Association for its 100th birthday celebration on Aug. 18 at noon at The Tent at The Preserve at 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Road in Tamworth. The celebration will include a light lunch, blueberry ice cream, birthday cake and entertainment by John Davidson. RSVP at (603) 323-8511 or email tamworthnurses@yahoo.com by Aug. 15.
Theatergoers have a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to see the brand new play “Far From Canterbury,” by Danny Bernestein in its first production at The Barnstormers, directed by Katherine Carter. The plot is based on “The Wife of Bath’s Tale” from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” and follows the adventures of a young knight convicted of abducting a princess. His punishment is to “discover what women really want.” The bewildered knight, who appears to be a cross between Harry Potter and The Big Bang Theory’s Raj (who couldn’t talk to women), has the help of a merry band of friends who protect him in his quest for the Truth to save his life. This production’s stellar new talent includes Darius Harper as the scary-looking queen, whose magnificent, resounding voice grabbed everyone’s attention. Seth Tucker is brilliant with non-stop energy and beautiful voice; Amber Hurst Martin plays the ancient Oracle whose lovely voice, demeanor and transformation, captivates our hero in the denouement.
The Barnstormers Theatre presents “Jazz and Swing Dance,” featuring The Tall Granite Big Band at 5 p.m. at The Preserve, Chocorua. Call the box office for reservations (603) 323-8500.
Go on The Barnstormers’ website for performances for the rest of the season at barnstormerstheatre.org. They include “The Waitress” Aug, 27-29, with two shows at Rosie’s Restaurant on Aug. 27; and James Hindman’s “Popcorn Falls,” with Doug Shapiro and Amanda Huxtable, from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.
The Barnstormers community and patrons are deeply saddened by the death of beloved actor David Neal Brown, son of Dr. Francis Brown and Beulah (Jones) Brown, who died on Aug. 6 surrounded by loving friends and family in Tamworth. A celebration of his life will be at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring a chair, a story and finger food. In lieu of flowers, offer any donations to: Community Nurse Association, 84R Main St., P.O. Box 352, Tamworth, NH 03886. (603-323-8511) or Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County, P.O. Box 432, North Conway, NH 03860 (603-356-7006).
Margaret Folsom Cleveland, another beloved member of The Barnstormers Family, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, of ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Margaret, known as Muzzy, was the youngest granddaughter of former President Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom Cleveland Preston. As well as her stellar career which included managing various organizations, she enjoyed traveling the country speaking about her grandmother’s life and the life of her great aunt Rose Cleveland, author, scholar and White House hostess during the first half of President Cleveland’s first term. Condolences to Muzzy’s large extended family and many friends.
A celebration of Muzzy’s life will be held at The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth at noon on Sunday, Aug. 29. Donations may be made in Muzzy’s name to The Barnstormers Theatre, P.O. Box 434, Tamworth, NH 03886 or via barnstormerstheatre.org.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
