By Ann Borges
The Bearcamp Center will be hosting its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration and taco feast, a festive meal of authentic Latin American dishes, on Saturday, May 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.
“Decide if you’d like to get your meal to go or join us here for the frolic,” said Bearcamp Center’s Director Lianne Prentice. The menu is extensive, with vegetarian or omnivore options for each diner. To reserve a meal to go or a seat at a table, RSVP and include the number in your party, dining in or taking out, the number of vegetarian meals, the number of omnivore meals and, if dining in, seating time of 5:30 or 6 p.m. All takeout will be picked up between 5 to 5:30 p.m.
This meal is offered by donation. Pay what you can or think the food is worth to our community. All proceeds support the work of The Bearcamp Center to provide meals for all and a vibrant summer camp. Please respond by emailing director@bearcampcenter.org or calling (603) 323-8856.
For many years, we owned a sizable field and postponed mowing until early fall. This enabled not only pollinators to thrive, but many creatures, including a deer and her fawns, enjoyed the undisturbed habitat. On May 9 at 7 p.m., join the Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy live via Zoom for “Backyard Habitat in a Changing Climate” with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich. A changing climate asks us to change our practices to help the land and its many inhabitants adapt — and this can start close to home. For information and to register in advance, go to bit.ly/CC-050923.
The American Red Cross reminds us that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. There will be a blood drive at the Ossipee Town Hall in Center Ossipee on Tuesday, May 16, at 11 a.m., sponsored by Chalmers Insurance. Call (800) 733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org and enter: OSSIPEENH to schedule an appointment. Everyone eligible is urged to donate.
Tamworth Recreation Department will be presenting a family event for children aged 5 to 14 years on Saturday May 27 from 10 a.m. to noon, including a free family barbecue at noon.
The venue is the Tamworth Rec Field at 104 Durrell Road in Tamworth. Wear sneakers and comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle. Activities include a 50-meter dash, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, standing long jump, running long jump, obstacle course run, softball throw, three legged race, sack race, and egg and spoon race.
Remick Museum and Farm will be hosting weekly family friendly vacation week activities. Cuddle Corrall will be held on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8:30 and 9 a.m. Preregistration is required by 3 p.m. the day before. Little Fuzzies Farm Tour will be Wednesday through Saturday at 1 p.m. (school vacation weeks only). Preregister no later than 30 minutes prior. Registrater are being taken for these springtime activities: “Goat Hikes,” starting on June 2; homeschool classes “Wildflowers” on May 17 and “Leather Skills” on June 14; Marion Remick Bird Walks on May 10 and 13. Summer activities and tours begin on Friday, June 16.
A reminder from The Friends of Cook Memorial Library: When you divide your perennials, consider saving some to donate to the plant sale on June 3 in front of the library.
The Tamworth Recycling Committee is planning another Styrofoam collection on June 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. until noon. Thanks, everyone, for helping recycle, reuse and reduce. If you have an hour or two to volunteer to help with the collection, please email ellenlynnfarnum@gmail.com.
The Tamworth Community Nurse Association is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the physical, mental and social well-being of all residents of Tamworth for the purpose of encouraging and maintaining a healthy, vibrant community. To attain this objective, the organization offers individuals of all ages free-of-charge skilled nursing care, educational programs and assistance in coordinating access to other available services and resources.
Tamworth Community Nurse Association also organizes the Meals on Wheels Program for Tamworth residents. The food is prepared in the Ossipee Concerned Citizens’ facility in Center Ossipee. Ossipee Concerned Citizens also operates a Monday to Friday lunch program for area seniors over 60 (including Tamworth). The meals are prepared with guidance by a qualified nutritionist and include a salad bar, an entree and a dessert, served by a friendly staff in a spacious dining room. The cost is by donation with a suggested amount of $3 per meal. For more information about Ossipee Concerned Citizens, call (603) 539 6851.
Each weekday morning, the Mug Club (a group of friends and neighbors) gathers in the cozy, sunny meeting room at the Chocorua Community Church to share coffee and conversation. Erica Boynton provides coffee and treats, and organizes special events that include birthday celebrations and a current series of events celebrating various countries and their culture. Wednesday was Australia/New Zealand Day and we enjoyed Lamington cake, kiwi fruit and Australian chocolate biscuits and licorice. Meanwhile, world traveler Norma Grasse showed some of her videos from the Land Down Under. Everyone is welcome to join the group whenever the Mug Club’s “open” sign is displayed outside the church.
Last week, summer-like weather warmed our area, coinciding with a reprise of the popular Wet Paint Tamworth, the beloved event in which plein air artists descend on our lovely villages and paint their hearts out for a few days, delighting the locals.
This year, Kimball Packard of The Farmstand B&B in Chocorua orchestrated the event with the Tamworth Visitors Council. Mary Phelps, as always, generously provided the artists’ headquarters at The Preserve and the venue for a spaghetti dinner/meet the artists event and a splendid fundraising dinner, both catered by The Farmstand. The Bearcamp Community Meal Program is this year’s beneficiary of the dinner proceeds and painting commissions. The paintings du jour were on display each evening at The Preserve.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
