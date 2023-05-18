On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Bearcamp Center in South Tamworth hosts its annual yard sale from to raise money for its mission to provide food by donation to those in need. The festivities include lunch and live music. Yard sale finds include antique and modern furniture, shelving, gas ranges and grills, books, lawn furniture, china and kitchen items, toys, seasonal decorations, art, photographs, local maps,art supplies, yard and garden tools and rugs. Bearcamp Center Director Lianne Prentice thanks everyone who generously contributed items for this worthy cause.
The Tamworth History Center celebrates Tamworth’s outdoor clubs and organizations with the shared exhibit: “Hills and Hikers, Then and Now” and related hikes and walks. Participating organizations include the Tamworth Outing Club, The Chocorua Outdoor Club, the Chocorua Mountain Club, Hikes with Friends, the Conservation Commission, and other groups that have inspired Tamworth folks to get out into our beautiful hills for decades. Open hours will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting after Memorial Weekend.
The summer season and collaborative exhibit begins with an open house on Friday, May 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. Stop by for mingling and light refreshments. Save the date for “Hills and Hikers Fun Day” on July 22 when there will be hiking on trails around town in the morning, followed by a barbecue and other activities in the afternoon, behind the library. Meanwhile, renovation to the Hall-Dyer continues, increasing the space for exhibits, work and activities.
The artistic director of The Barnstormers, Sarah Rozene, has a message for all Friends of The Barnstormers:
“This summer we have something for everyone: singing and dancing nuns; a Barnstormer and American Theater classic starring many Barnstormer favorites, including Vinette Cotter and Jean Mar Brown; a chilling Agatha Christie play that has never been performed on our stage; Doug Shapiro in a one-man show that you will not want to miss; and a mystery to solve with Holmes and Watson as told by comedic genius playwright Ken Ludwig.
“In the middle of the season we have an afternoon of stories and songs with legendary Barnstormers, and our resident company members. On top of all of that, we welcome the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus (last year nearly sold out) and The Snowy Mountain Sisters, a New York City-based, all-female bluegrass and country band, featuring Jo Brook (‘Silent Sky,’ 2022 season). You will not want to miss out, and the good news is that you can still purchase tickets.” For more information and tickets, go to barnstormerstheater.org.
Tamworth’s Recreation Director Shannon Heath recently resigned and Emily Verney stepped in as part time interim recreation director on May 7 for a six-month appointment, pending the determination of the success of a 20-hour-a-week recreation coordinator model. Verney brings her knowledge of town operations and her roots in the community to the position.
Kimball Packard reports that April’s Wet Paint event was a success and with the Tamworth Visitor’s Council’s share of the Art Work proceeds, a donation of $2,800 was made to the Bearcamp Family Meals Program. Thanks to all who purchased art work or a ticket to the dinner.
On June 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. the Arts Council of Tamworth and the Tamworth Recreation Department will present the second annual “Summah Stompah Music and Arts Festival” at the Tamworth Recreation Athletic Fields at 104 Durrell Road in Tamworth. It features live music, including the Los Sugar Kings, the Bakery Band, field games, art activities, storytelling and food trucks. Sponsors include the Tamworth Foundation, King Landscape Management LLC. Register at artstamworth.org. Volunteers are needed for setting up/taking down; art activities ;field games; meet and greet.
The long-awaited Friends of Cook Memorial Library/Altrusa plant sale and calendar raffle will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. Locate tried and true perennials for your garden. Calendar raffle tickets will also be for sale at $5 each or five for $20. Each ticket gives you a chance to win a selection of prizes each day for the month of June and if you win, your name is re-entered in the drawings for the remaining days of the month.
