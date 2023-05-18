By Ann Borges

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Bearcamp Center in South Tamworth hosts its annual yard sale from to raise money for its mission to provide food by donation to those in need. The festivities include lunch and live music. Yard sale finds include antique and modern furniture, shelving, gas ranges and grills, books, lawn furniture, china and kitchen items, toys, seasonal decorations, art, photographs, local maps,art supplies, yard and garden tools and rugs. Bearcamp Center Director Lianne Prentice thanks everyone who generously contributed items for this worthy cause.

